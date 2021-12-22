Money Diary: A 27-Year-Old Recruiter In London On 23k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.



This week: "I'm a 27-year-old recruitment consultant living in London with my partner. I've lived in London for seven years, having moved from my hometown in Essex to study journalism at university. I ended up in recruitment three years ago after realising how much I love talking to people. While my job is stressful, I find it really rewarding and enjoyable as my sector recruits to mental health charities.



A year ago me and my partner moved into a one-bedroom flat in London. I am extremely lucky as my partner's mother put a hefty deposit down for us along with other relations of his who wanted to see us on the property ladder. I was on furlough for almost a year during the height of the pandemic and this really affected my mental health (and, of course, my paycheque). I have bounced back in the past six months and I'm enjoying work again but would like to make as much as my colleagues (some get £4,000 in their paycheque!). Recruiters can make a hefty uncapped commission and I’m hoping to see growth in the next few years."



Occupation: Recruitment consultant

Industry: Sales

Age: 27

Location: London

Salary: £23,000 plus commission

Paycheque amount: £1,500 plus, depending on commission

Number of housemates: One, my boyfriend

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £340 mortgage payment (this is £700 total and we are on a five-year fixed payment plan).

Loan payments: £15 student loan if I earn over a certain amount of commission.

Savings? £250

Pension? £75

Utilities: Council tax £60, gas and electricity £35, water £22.

All other monthly payments: Phone bill £20. Subscriptions: Everyman £25, PureGym £49.99, Amazon £7.99, Deliveroo Plus £7.99, London Air Ambulance £5.



Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?



I was the first in my family to go to university. I studied journalism and took out a student loan which seems impossible to pay back.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?



We had a healthy attitude towards money as a family. My parents aren’t particularly wealthy but we never struggled. We follow the idea that life is too short not to treat yourself now and again.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?



I moved out at 18 when I started university in London.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?



I've worked since the age of 18. At university I worked 16 hours in retail at the weekends so I could afford nice things on the side. My student loan left me with a bit of money for spending but I wanted to ensure I didn’t have to worry while I was studying and could save for something nice if I wanted.



What was your first job and why did you get it?



My first job was in retail aged 18. I kept this role for six years part-time until I had finished my studies and got a full-time role elsewhere.



Do you worry about money now?



Yes, I struggle with anxiety and often find myself worrying a little too much about money. I would like to be able to save more but being in London I also want to enjoy myself.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.



I am extremely lucky that my partner's parents put money towards a deposit for a flat. My parents didn’t have any money to gift so I am incredibly grateful to be on the property ladder at such a young age. Without my partner, I expect I would have been renting forever.

Day One



7.45am: Wake up. I'm working from home this week, which I hate. I don't have space for a desk, which makes things feel unorganised. I'm glad that I don't have to spend money on transport but know I will end up spending it elsewhere.



7.50am: Eat the last bit of pumpkin cake I made last week. SO yummy, tastes just like carrot cake.



8am: Work meeting. We have one every morning from 8am until 9am to go through our jobs list. My friends think it's ridiculous but it gives us an idea of where our colleagues are and if they need any help. I plan to register five new candidates and get two meetings booked.



10am: Order food for the week from Gorillas. Fruit, veg, snacks etc. My partner and I split the bill, paying £17.40 each. It is insanely quick.



11am: A client who I have been trying to introduce myself to for months rings me! They haven't used a recruiter in the five years they've been working there but my emails stood out to them. I am so proud of myself. We agree to meet in person this week to discuss recruitment.



1pm: Lunch. My partner made spicy pumpkin soup over the weekend. He heats it up and we watch Stath Lets Flats on catch-up.



2pm: Client calls and emails. Subject: "Coffee?'" Speccing out CVs to clients while enticing them with coffee. Thirty specs sent, two coffees booked in over the next month.



5pm: Finish on the dot. Plan to have a chill evening on the sofa watching Netflix.



7pm: We have falafel and halloumi wraps from the products we bought on Gorillas.



10pm: Sleep.



Total: £17.40

Day Two



7.45am: Wake up. I can't wait to go back to the office. Working from home is not enjoyable and the more I do it, the more I realise how much I need structure.



9am: Register new candidates whose CVs I have found online. I have some great conversations and feel excited about showing their CVs to clients. I genuinely love my conversations with candidates and hope they can hear this on the phone.



10am: Order Pret on Deliveroo. Christmas sarnie, pumpkin latte and a mince pie. My partner orders similar. £10.10 each.



12pm: Midday shower.



1pm: Go for a walk around the local park. Spot 13 Egyptian geese and two parakeets, I love birdwatching! I get home and have my sandwich.



2pm: Book a smear test because I've been putting it off for the past month. Book in for the following Monday, easy. I always faint and know I will again.



5pm: Finish work and get dressed for the gym. Head on the Overground for a 6pm class. £5.50



6pm: Did a legs, bums and tums for 45 minutes. I've been going to the gym for five weeks now and feel like it is improving my mental health.



7pm: Head home and my partner has made me a cod and mung bean dinner. It's healthy and it tastes good, he's such a good cook.



9pm: We get into bed for an early night. I always sleep well after the gym.



Total: £15.60

Day Three



7.45am: Wake up. All I want to do is get up an hour earlier, do my makeup and hair and go into the office. I get into a sad state of affairs working from home.



9am: Lots of candidates. I ring clients but no one picks up so I leave voicemails. I decide to spec out more candidates in hope of a response.



11am: I am honest with a client and tell them that due to COVID, people want security. I specialise in temporary and permanent recruitment but much prefer permanent due to candidate satisfaction. I convince the client to do a fixed term contract.



12pm: I'm going to a quiz tonight! It's at a local dive bar and IT Crowd-themed. I love The IT Crowd and get very nerdy about things I love. I spend my whole lunch break prepping.



5pm: Log off at 5pm as always. Unless it is vital, I will always log off at 5pm. I am a strong believer that if you work late every day then your workplace is giving you too much work to do.



6pm: Head to the pub with my partner and friend. He buys a round and I buy a pizza to share. £10.50



7.30pm: The quiz is £5 each. I pay for the three of us, £15. There is only one other table playing...this means war. I buy a round and get myself a ginger beer and coconut rum. £13.50



9pm: The quiz was ridiculously hard but we smashed it. The other team won by just a few points. We win runner up prizes: a token for pizza and a beer each. The winners receive the £10 from the table entries. I'd say we made a profit.



10pm: Head to bed and read my new book. I fall asleep listening to a murder podcast... Strange how this comforts me.



Total: £39

Day Four



7.45am: Wake up. I'm on a client meeting today which means I am in a good mood.



9.30am: I get my payslip. I made £1,300 in commission. This makes my paycheque £2,388 – oh my god. I text everyone to tell them I've made my biggest paycheque to date. I'm very proud.



10am: I order a Pret breakfast to celebrate. Egg and avocado baguette, Christmas sandwich (again) and a hazelnut latte. I buy my partner breakfast too. £21.20



11am: Get ready for my client meeting. It's in south London and will take an hour, which means I can relax and listen to a podcast. I love a train journey. I bring the client some cake I made.



1pm: I meet the client and have a great two hour chat all about the mental health sector and how I can help. They agree I can help and we agree a sole agency fee. I have introduced split payments with the idea of Klarna in mind and clients warm to it. I agree to find them a service manager within the next two weeks.



4pm: Get back and check emails. I start to speak to people I have in mind for the managerial position and send them over job descriptions.



6pm: Boot camp class. I swear the instructor is getting tougher on us every session. I sweat like crazy for 45 minutes. Afterwards I run to the station to get back home and shower. I do my hair and makeup in 25 minutes and get to the pub five minutes late to meet my friend. £8.70 for the full day's travel.



7.50pm: Meet my friend who I haven't seen in 10 weeks. We catch up on gossip and have three drinks each. I buy one round, she buys two. I'll get two next time. £10.50



8pm: Get home and realise most of what I bought on Gorillas is used up. I order KFC. £9



9pm: I decide to order some new workout leggings and a top while slightly tipsy. £30



10pm: Bed.



Total: £79.40

Day Five



7.45am: Glad it's the end of the week. I'm so sleepy.



9am: I speak all morning to candidates for my service manager position. I find two people who are interested and send off their CVs. It's always satisfying sending off a CV at the end of the week because it means I might have good news to tell someone by the end of the day. This makes their weekend...and mine!



10am: The client wants to interview both of them. I am ecstatic and call them straightaway to let them know. The interviews are scheduled the following week.



1pm: I have a Teams meeting with a client I have worked with in the past. They are wonderful and I always have a fantastic, personable chat with them. We talk for almost an hour and fit in the business towards the end. I suggest they use me sole agency to fill seven vacancies for a proposed fee split over three months. They say they need to talk to their head of finance and get back to me.



3pm: I start to speak to junior candidates in preparation for the vacancies. I love speaking to those with less experience about finding new opportunities because they are so passionate about the sector and wanting to grow in it.



4pm: The client I had a Teams meeting with agrees to use me sole agency. OH MY GOD. This is my biggest deal to date. I am so proud.



4.45pm: I log off slightly early and celebrate with a prosecco at the pub courtesy of my partner.



5.30pm: We head home for a night in.



7pm: We relax and stick a serial killer documentary on Netflix. I pop in some fish cakes and boil some broccoli.



10pm: Bed.



Total: £0

Day Six



9am: Wake up. Relax in bed for an hour (scroll through TikTok and show my boyfriend funny videos). We're off to the cinema today so I decide I will squeeze in another gym session this morning.



10am: I have Greek yoghurt, honey and a banana for breakfast.



11am: I get the bus to the gym, £1.50. I'm the only one there for the 15 minute ab class so the instructor takes me onto the floor. I tell him how nervous I am hence why I'm only attending classes and he shows me how to use some equipment. I jump onto the rowing machine afterwards before heading back home on the bus. £1.50



12pm: Shower at home and get ready for the cinema at King's Cross.



1pm: We head to King's Cross on the Tube, £2.40. We get there early and have a coffee. £3



4pm: The film we saw was a bit disappointing. My partner is a huge film nerd and he agrees. We agree it's something we would have enjoyed on a lazy Sunday on Netflix.



5pm: Meet our friends at a brewery nearby for three drinks before a meal at Cafe Bao that we've had planned for a while. I buy two rounds. £23.50



6.45pm: We head to Bao. We try classic bao, fish bao and prawn bao. We also try the fried chicken and aubergine fritters. It's bloody amazing. We split the bill between us and our two friends. £35.10



8pm: I head back home, £5.50. My partner heads off for some drinks with other friends. I get straight into bed and watch Big Mouth.



10pm: I am knackered and fall asleep until I hear my boyfriend come in at 1am.



Total: £72.50

Day Seven



9am: I wake up feeling great. My boyfriend is very hungover. I decide to try out the gym floor for the first time on my own. I get the bus to the gym. £1.50



10am: Get in the gym and head straight to the running machine to get my heart pumping.



10.15am: I head nervously to the floor with the weights. It's pretty busy for a weekend and my anxiety is awful. I pick up some weights and do some arm exercises. I then have a go with a kettle bell and feel satisfied that I can lift a 10kg above my head with one arm. I have no idea if this is heavy but I'm proud.



10.45am: I pluck up the courage to tell a gym instructor I'm new and he ends up talking to me for almost an hour. He shows me some different exercises and tells me how much he dislikes veganism.



11.45am: I head to a shopping centre nearby to have a look around. The chat with the gym instructor put me in a good mood and I feel Christmassy. I buy three baubles, £10. I grab a chicken tikka pasty for the bus ride home before realising I probably should have chosen a healthier alternative. £1.79



12.30pm: I catch the bus home, £1.50. My boyfriend tells me he is going to make dinner. I grab some carrots from Tesco on the way back. 40p



4pm: The dinner is absolutely amazing and I feel grateful to live with someone who can cook because I fear we would just eat oven meals if he couldn't.



7pm: We stick on Gordon Ramsay's Uncharted on Sky and watch three episodes until we fall asleep.



10pm: Bed.



Total: £15.19

The Breakdown



Food & Drink: £155.99

Entertainment: £15

Clothes & Beauty: £30

Home & Health: £10

Travel: £28.10

Other: £0



Total: £239.09



Conclusion



"I knew my food and drink cost would be high because we haven't done a big food shop in a while and working from home means I'm tempted by Deliveroo. Due to anxiety about money I do often look at my expenditure so it didn't come as a surprise to me that I spend approx. £200 a week. The travel is lovely to see as this is often a lot more due to work. I don't tend to spend as much as I used to on clothing unless I am really eager for something. I bought my gym clothes because I only have four outfits and the rate I'm going I need more! I always say I will spend less on food but it never happens. I would like to think I will make packed lunches when I'm back in the office but who knows. Now my commission is getting better I hope to put away at least £250 per month."

