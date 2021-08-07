Money Diary: 27-Year-Old Furloughed Events Manager On 30k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.



This week: "I'm a 27-year-old events project manager living in south east London who is (still) on furlough on 80% pay. I also have a part-time job in a local independent gift store which adds £75-155 a week depending on how many shifts I do. It’s been up and down being off work for so long, at the beginning I was volunteering at my local charity shop and food bank, which I’ve sadly had to stop as I’m being called back every now and then to do a day on 'flexi-furlough'.



I'm lucky to have grown up in London so I could live at home whilst on a lower salary, and have jumped between privately renting and living with my mum (contributing to household) when I got tired of paying London rent. I've been renting privately for the last 18 months, the longest time I've been away from home since uni!



I was the first and only person in my family to go to uni, there was no expectation from them to do so but my school was very academically focused and uni was pretty much the only option they gave you. I regret going to uni and wish I'd researched more options at the time. Luckily I received some grants which covered my rent and living, meaning I didn't have to work. I feel very angry that the government took grants away from people on lower incomes and would encourage young people to look at other routes into work before uni (unless medical training etc.).



I worry about saving and earning enough to buy a house, have a family etc. but I don't worry about day-to-day spending. I always make sure I have put my outgoings aside and am happy to dip into my savings for fun. I check my accounts daily and keep a spreadsheet of outgoings and savings so know exactly where my money is going."



Occupation: Project manager (currently on furlough with additional part-time job).

Industry: Events

Age: 27

Location: South East London

Salary: £30,000

Paycheque amount: £1,700

Number of housemates: One



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: I privately rent a flat with one flatmate, a close friend. We split 50/50. My share of rent is £750 and £140 on utilities (gas, electrics, council tax, TV license & WiFi).

Monthly loan payments: £0

Savings: £5,000 in Help To Buy ISA and £8,000 in standard savings account (mostly accumulated during lockdowns).

All other monthly expenses: £10 Fiit (shared with a friend), £15 Classpass, £15 Spotify Family (I pay for this & my brother pays for Netflix for our family), £26.41 bank loan for iPhone, £12 Sim-only contract, £2 Stand Up To Racism, £0.79 iCloud storage. Travel and charity contributions are sporadic, pre-pandemic I was spending £140p/m on a travel card. I'm currently on 80% salary so this balances out. I also have a part time job in a local independent gift store near me, which gives me an additional income of £75-150 weekly, depending on the amount of shifts. This has been great for keeping busy on furlough, as well as a top-up of money, some weeks I'm earning more than I ever have. I also started therapy this year which has so far been an expense of £700+. My mum paid for half of the sessions (I didn't ask her to and tried to return the money but am extremely grateful/guilty that she did, especially since she's just been made redundant!). Currently I'm doing 2x sessions a month costing £140.



If you’d like to submit your own money diary then please do send a bit of information about you and your situation to moneydiary@refinery29.uk. We pay £100 for each published diary. Apologies but we’re not able to reply to every email.

Story continues

Day One



7.30am: Alarm goes off. Snoozed until 9am. London is having a heatwave at the moment so a good night's sleep is out the window. Even though I'm not working I still keep my alarm on otherwise I feel lazy and aimless. Go downstairs and make a coffee, reply to a few work emails and chill. Atm I've averaging about five hours work a week on flexi-furlough with my ‘proper' job and work around one-three days a week at a local gift store.



10am: Going to the beach on Friday so book 2x train tickets. £58 but my friend will Monzo me half. £29



11am: Read my book (Work Won't Love You Back by Sarah Jaffe) while boiling an egg before attempting a workout. I've deleted all social media since I started clocking up six hours a day on my phone whilst at home. My flatmate works full-time out of the house so I'm often alone all day, I don't know anyone else still on furlough. Deleting the apps has definitely improved my MH. I recently did a CBT course through the NHS and I can see a pattern between phone usage and low moods.



2pm: Leave the house to meet a friend during their lunch break for an iced coffee who lives about a 15 minute walk from me. Their treat.



4pm: We end up going to a pub along the Thames as it's so nice, my friend sacks off her last two hours of work for some sunshine pints! £15.50 for my round, we have two pints.



6pm: Another pub. My friend's boyfriend and puppy join us. £23.60 for my rounds. £2.89 on instant noodles and an avocado from Tesco in an attempt to sober up as I'm working tomorrow.



10pm: £4 Bolt home, drunkenly eat my noodles and catch up on Love Island, then bed.



Total: £74.99

Day Two



8am: I'm running the shop I work at today, wake up a bit groggy, have a coffee and walk 10 mins to the shop to quickly open up for the day in time for opening.



9.30am: Grab a meal deal from Sainsbury's for lunch. I also get a £90 refund for tickets to Gala festival I sold as can't go anymore which will see me through the week as I've already overspent this month. I had three weeks off from the shop work and have definitely noticed the lack of weekly pay. £4.80



1.30pm: Absolutely boiling today. Close the shop quickly to get an iced coffee from the coffee shop across the road. £3.15



7pm: Shift is over! Quickly close the shop and grab the train to London Bridge to meet another friend for drinks. £2.80



7.30pm: 2x takeaway pints at Borough Market and a walk along the river, I pay for this round. £11.60



9pm: We walk down towards Tower Bridge, grab a Rosa's and a carafe of rosé, my share for the wine and a tofu pad Thai is £24. Sit outside as it's such a warm evening.



10.30pm: I'm shattered and can't be bothered to drink any more, we wander back to London Bridge for the train home to bed, too tired to even catch-up on Love Island! £2.80



Total: £49.15

Day Three



7.30am: Up, have a coffee and get ready to catch the train to Broadstairs this morning. Beach day!



9am: Train to Victoria to meet two friends and catch the train. £3.90



9.30am: Coffee and breakfast at Pret. Why is it you always spend so much before a day trip? I get half a salmon and egg roll and an acai berry pot. Catch up on Love Island on the train - Hugo's fake chivalry act is trash!! £7.60



12pm: We're at the beach! £2.50 for my share of beer at Co-op. The weather turns out not to be the one today, still dip in the sea to mainly have a wee.



3pm: We head to a seafront pub for lunch. I have crab and crayfish linguine and a beer, delicious! £18.90



6pm: Train back to London, I jump the train back from St. Pancras so it's free. £2.80



10pm: I'm still full from the pub. I shower, do a sheet mask, watch Drag Race All Stars and Love Island before going to bed early, I have the flat to myself. I get paid for my shifts at the shop last week +£180.



Total: £32.90

Day Four



8am: It's the weekend but I'm actually working both Saturday and Sunday so this is more like a midweek for me! I've noticed on furlough I seem to do all my fun days in the week and not much on the weekends. Have a coffee and boil two eggs, quickly get ready to open the shop for 9:30am.



11.30am: I like the person I'm working with today which makes working a Saturday more enjoyable. We get Deliveroo from a cute cafe to the shop, I get the halloumi wrap and we both get the vegan rocky road which is very good. £10.50 for my half.



7pm: The day is finally done! My flatmate is away for a few days (we are literal ships in the night atm and never see each other) so I go to my mum's house for the night and have a takeaway with her and my brother. I felt very lucky during the pandemic that my family only live 10 mins from me so I saw them throughout. £25 for half of the takeaway, split with my brother.



Total: £35.50

Day Five



8.30am: Wake up, go downstairs and have a coffee with my mum in her bed. I'm at work today so need to leave soon-ish.



10.30am: I make a packed lunch to save on spending money on lunch today. My mum drops me off to work so I save on transport too, since we treated her to the takeaway last night.



1pm: Run across the road for a coffee. It's pouring down so the shop is super slow and boring. £2.50



5.30pm: Done! I stop off at mini supermarket on my way home to make a nice dinner as I'm home alone tonight. Get chicken thighs, ginger, salad, avocado, chocolate, oat milk and the Itsu veggie gyoza. £12.28



7pm: Roast the chicken thighs with a miso and ginger marinade, have with salad and some gyoza. FT my boyfriend while cooking and discuss meeting up next week.



9pm: Quick shower and do a wash. The shop I work in gave me a peeling foot mask to try out so I do that whilst watching Love Island.



10pm: Read a bit more of my book, listen to a Dipsea story (they cringe me out a little bit but they do the job) then try to get an early night.



Total: £14.78

Day Six



8am: Get up, have a coffee and do bits around the house. Wash my hair and get ready for the day.



11am: I have a therapy session over Zoom (£70 but prepaid). Feel really positive after the session as making progress with some issues I came to therapy with.



12pm: Get the bus to meet my mum at a cafe in between where we live. I have a corn fritter stack with poached eggs and avocado with a carrot and ginger juice. My mum pays. £1.55



1pm: We wander round the triangle of shops and do a loop around the park. Stop off at Sainsbury's and my mum picks up a few bits. I‘ve run out of deodorant and also pick up a clay mask on offer. I pay for both our shopping as my mum got lunch. £15.65



3pm: Go back to my mum's as its sunny and my flatmate is still on holiday. Have a glass of wine in the garden (ends up being a bottle!). Have a light dinner there of salmon and veg and head home.



8pm: Get home and shower, ready to watch Love Island. I've got a final job interview tomorrow so start getting ready for that, I also get an email about another job interview next week. I've been actively looking for a new job for well over two years and suddenly two interviews at once! Typical.



10pm: Read my book a bit and get to bed.



Total: £17.20

Day Seven



8am: Get up, have a coffee and get ready for this final interview. The thought that I could have a new job by tonight when I've wanted one for so long, eeek!



10.30am: Catch the bus to the interview. £1.55



11am: I'm early when I get there so grab an iced coffee and sit in a little park a few minutes from the studio, £3.



12pm: Interview done! It went well and I'll hear back later today or tomorrow. I've got the rest of the day to myself so walk to Borough Market to get some lunch. Get a jerk chicken wrap from Rudie's and a fresh watermelon juice from one of the fruit and veg stalls. £12.50



1pm: I've booked to see War Inna Babylon, a new exhibition at the ICA, so get the tube there. Really recommend going, such thorough work on police and state brutality to Black people in the UK and living as a Black Brit in this country. It's also free on Tuesdays. £2.10



3pm: It's a nice day to wander down to Covent Garden and look in a few shops, don't buy anything. I try on some sunglasses in Ganni that are fab (sunglasses are the one thing I like spending money on and having a few of), decide if I get the job I'll treat myself to them.



4pm: Bus back home. I get the job rejection on the bus so my boyfriend persuades me to come to his rather than wallowing home alone all evening. (He moved out of London during the pandemic after we went on a break during lockdown, we were together eight years so it's been really beneficial having some space and perspective, things are good now!). £1.55



5pm: £13.50 for the train, but my boyfriend pays.



6pm: We head straight to a nice pub garden and have pizza and a pint. To cheer myself up I buy some lime green Crocs to add to my collection that are in the sale for £25.59 with free shipping (not quite the Ganni sunglasses but I need cheering up!). Head back to his and watch the new American Horror Stories which is bad TV. I'm off home early the next day as opening the shop up in the morning. I don't pay for anything at the pub.



Total: £46.29

The Breakdown



Food & Drink: £181.87

Entertainment: £0

Clothes & Beauty: £41.24

Travel: £47.70

Other: £0



Total: £270.81



My money diary shows I spend way too much money on on-the-go food and drinks. During lockdowns and the restrictions, I was really good at doing a weekly food shop and meal planning, which saved me a lot of money. This is definitely a habit I want to restart again! I did quite a bit socially and made up for the fact I worked across the weekend, I don't want to get too down on myself for spending as I'm not regretting any social activities after being inside for so long.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Money Diary: ICU Doctor On 54k In London

Money Diary: A 28-Year-Old Music Journalist On 48k

Money Diary: Trainee Solicitor In Dublin On 38.5k