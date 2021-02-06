Money Diary: A 26-Year-Old Researcher In Hong Kong On 30k

This week: "I am a 26-year-old from London, working for a research firm in Hong Kong. I moved to the city last summer after many months of navigating travel bans and bureaucratic hurdles (not forgetting Hong Kong’s compulsory two-week hotel quarantine on arrival, electronic wristband and all).

I’ve always been fairly careful with money. My parents took a systematic approach to our financial education; we had an allowance from about 8 (I’m talking £2 a week, mainly spent on chocolate) and were taught to budget from that. The amount given increased proportionally as we got older but meant if I wanted new clothes or holidays, I always had to save for them. This experience probably put me at the upper end of the 'responsible with money' spectrum when I started university, which you’ll know (if you’ve spent any time with 18-year-olds) is directly inverse to how much fun you are.

Given that Hong Kong is the world’s most expensive city and I have a historical interest in being able to afford things, it may seem counterintuitive that I moved here. However, my overall expenditure is roughly the same as pre-COVID London, and local food and transport are comparatively cheap. I suppose bars being shut helps, too.

For some pandemic context, Hong Kong has never locked down. As of January 2021, just over 10,000 confirmed cases have been recorded in total. Relative to much of the world, community transmission rates are low and even clubs were open for a few months last autumn. I’m aware of how privileged I am to have had this degree of parental support growing up, in addition to the serendipitous events which led to me moving to a place less impacted by COVID."

Industry: Research
Age: 26
Location: Hong Kong
Salary: £30,000
Net worth: Roughly £50,000, half in savings from the last few years of working and the other from family inheritance.
Paycheque amount: £2,200
Number of housemates: Two

Monthly Expenses

Housing costs: I live in an apartment with two housemates and pay approx. £850 rent (HK$9,000), plus a little extra for gas/electricity (approx. £50 a month).
Loan payments: £50 a month student loan.
Debt: Around £45,000 in student loans.
All other monthly expenses: £19 (HK$210) for Hong Kong SIM card. I'm also still paying £20 a month for my English SIM because I haven't worked out how to keep my number and cancel the plan. £9.99 a month Spotify premium, £0 for Netflix because I use my parents' account. I was paying around £25 a month for ClassPass but gyms have been shut in Hong Kong since December so it's paused.

<strong>Day One</strong><br><br>8.30am: Alarm goes off for my pre-working from home morning stroll. In the time of COVID, my step count has become the currency of productivity. I bought a Fitbit last February so I have a constant reminder to hit my 10,000 steps. This morning though I resolve to run further at lunch instead, and snooze for another hour.<br><br>9.30am: Start of my formal work day in Hong Kong. Extend a single arm out of my duvet cocoon and drag my freezing laptop under the covers with me. It is winter here, which I assumed would mean two weeks in Christmas jumpers and then back to the beach, but it is actually cold. <br><br>10.15am: Make a cup of coffee and get back into bed. <br><br>11.30am: Post-Zoom catch-up meeting with my team, peruse Fuji Instax cameras online. Consider whether a HK$700 (£66.50) camera plus film is worth physical evidence of my excursions in Hong Kong or whether I just want a Monday dopamine lift. I have a habit of buying electronic goods on a whim so I've trained myself to think for a while now before purchasing. Close tab. <br><br>1pm: Set off on a Nike guided 5k. This is a trail where I often encounter porcupines and the occasional wild boar (!) so it's good to run it. Manage 2k but give myself a surprisingly convincing pep talk that <em>not</em> running is self-care and maybe better than actual running. Luckily, the trail is wild boar-free today. Put on a mindful Headspace guided walk (subscription purchased in London, March 2020 for obvious reasons) and drop by shops on the way home. Pick up a big bag of red lentils, two carrots and an onion. HK$45 (£4.27)<br><br>2pm: Make vegan lentil dal with ingredients. Watch an episode of <em>Gilmore Girls</em>, jarred by unmasked outdoor Lorelai, and reply to client emails. There is a mask mandate in Hong Kong so exposed noses put me on edge now.<br><br>4pm: Make a cup of peppermint tea and Zoom call Singapore team. <br><br>6.15pm: Walk to a friend's house for a movie night. Ring my mum on the way who wishes me a "good morning" even though she knows it is not morning and which I can only assume is a passive-aggressive reference to me leaving her. My parents were supportive of me moving 6,000 miles away during a global pandemic but I can imagine they'd prefer I'd chosen a destination within the M25. Re-educate on time difference and discuss how bad pandemic is in London. Very bad. Pick up box of tea as gift for friend. HK$40 (£3.80)<br><br>7pm: Order Xiao Long Bao (soup dumplings) and share a bottle of wine with friend while watching the Taylor Swift documentary on Netflix. For context, restaurants shut at 6pm here but there are no restrictions on private gatherings at home. The evening is spent eating dumplings and adding our own musings to Taylor's narration: <em>Red</em> was her best work, her political activism was brave but windowed backpack does seem a strange way to transport your pet. <br><br>10pm: On the way home, transfer my friend HK$100 (£9.50) for wine and dumplings. Get tram, HK$8 (76p), along the harbour front to Mid-Levels Escalator (longest outdoor escalator in the world) and ascend to my apartment. <br><br>11pm: Put on a Louis Theroux podcast and sleep. I am meticulous about my sleep hours, partially from Fitbit addiction but also because Matthew Walker's <em>Why We Sleep</em> convinced me that I'll literally die from under eight hours. <br><br><strong>Total: HK$193 (£18.33)</strong>
<strong>The Breakdown</strong><br><br>Food/Drink: HK$1,627.50 (£163.17)<br>Entertainment: HK$900 (£85.50)<br>Clothes/Beauty: HK$450 (£42.75)<br>Travel: HK$113.50 (£10.77)<br>Other: HK$0 (£0)<br><br><strong>Total: HK$3,181.50 (£302.19)</strong><br><br><strong>Conclusion</strong><br><br>"This was a fairly typical week for me in Hong Kong under the current COVID restrictions. No surprise how much I spend on meals; food was a huge factor in deciding to move here. The camera purchase was the only real enigma as I don’t often buy random electronics. I mentally track my spending and keep a record of my savings, so this exercise wasn’t too revelatory in terms of my finances. I should probably be nicer to my parents though."
The Breakdown

Food/Drink: HK$1,627.50 (£163.17)
Entertainment: HK$900 (£85.50)
Clothes/Beauty: HK$450 (£42.75)
Travel: HK$113.50 (£10.77)
Other: HK$0 (£0)

Total: HK$3,181.50 (£302.19)

Conclusion

"This was a fairly typical week for me in Hong Kong under the current COVID restrictions. No surprise how much I spend on meals; food was a huge factor in deciding to move here. The camera purchase was the only real enigma as I don’t often buy random electronics. I mentally track my spending and keep a record of my savings, so this exercise wasn’t too revelatory in terms of my finances. I should probably be nicer to my parents though."

