Money Diary: A 26-Year-Old Civil Servant In Durham On 24k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny. This week: "I’m a 26-year-old civil servant living in Durham with my partner and our dog. We’re both from Durham and moved away for university before moving back together five years ago. I loved Leeds, where I studied for my undergraduate degree, but felt like living in a bigger city just wasn’t for me. When we moved back I did a master's degree over two years at Newcastle University then fell into working at my current department as a bit of a stopgap in 2018. It turned into more of a career than I expected and after a recent promotion I’m planning to stay put for a while yet! The cost of living here really cemented us wanting to move back: I feel very lucky to have been in a position to buy a house with relatively low stress. I used to live paycheque to paycheque and often relied on my overdraft to keep me going each month, however having such a small mortgage puts me in the strongest financial position I’ve ever been in, meaning I can now save for big things and spend on fun things with much less guilt. My salary feels like a lot, which I’m very grateful for. I’ve been really lucky through COVID-19 and have been working a mixture of in the office and at home so my pay hasn’t been affected. I was due to get married to my partner this August but we postponed by a full year to make sure we can have the celebration we want. It’s a shame but for the best." Industry: Civil service Age: 26 Location: Durham Salary: £24,108 Paycheque amount: £1,580 after deductions Number of housemates: Two: my partner and our dog Monthly Expenses Housing costs and utilities: My share of the mortgage is around £125, however my partner and I put £500 a month each into our joint account. This covers the mortgage, utilities, council tax, weekly grocery shops, various insurances (life, home, breakdown and pet), entertainment subscriptions (Netflix, Disney+, English Heritage etc) and most expenses for our dog. Loan payments: £100 a month to pay off various student overdrafts and credit cards. I recently consolidated all of my small debts into one loan and it's made a huge difference as it comes out on payday so I don't even notice it. Transportation: £60 a month for parking at work, split with my partner as we work in the same office. We usually spend around the same on petrol but this has been nearer £30 a month since lockdown. No other monthly payments for transportation since we bought our little used car outright and also paid our insurance and tax upfront this year. Phone bill: £23 a month. Savings? I put away between £200 and £600 depending on the month. I use an app that calculates how much I can afford to save but tend to top this up regularly. I currently have around £3,500 in savings across various accounts. Most of this is allocated to our wedding, which has been moved back a year due to COVID-19. Day One 5.55am: My alarm goes off. It's dark and gloomy and I don't really know how it's Monday again already! I'm working from home for the most part now but still doing a couple of days a week in the office so after snoozing the alarm a record one time I'm up and in the shower. I’m on full flexi at work so could start whenever but always try to go in as early as I can to free up my afternoon for myself. 7.10am: Feeling grateful for a 15-minute door-to-door commute this morning as I'm so tired. Opt to pay £5 to park in a car park nearer to work than usual as my pass needs renewing this week and it's hammering rain. Get settled in with a coffee and I'm immediately busy. 11am: The rain eases so I nip out to town for another coffee. I have reward points so it's free and worth queuing for. Reassured by the number of masks, even though it still feels quite strange. 1.15pm: A little shaky from the caffeine so I clock out for lunch. I bring a packed lunch (mac and cheese today) and am fuming to find my chocolate bar has been stolen from the work fridge. This is an ongoing issue here but it's the first time I've been a victim! I can’t even buy myself a replacement from the vending machine since I’m vegan so I have a little sulk and then return to my desk to report it. The rest of my afternoon goes quickly and I’m out of the door bang on 3pm. 6.45pm: Feel guilty for lazing around since getting home from work so air-fry some potatoes and fry a burger and onions for tea. Crack open a well deserved beer and cuddle the dog while watching The Young Offenders. Briefly feel sad because we got engaged in Ireland last year and now our wedding is postponed but reassure myself it's for the best. Total: £5 More Day Two 6.55am: It's a work from home day today so I get a lie-in compared to yesterday. I love being able to wake up and clock right into work, and work for about an hour before taking a quick break to shower and eat breakfast. 10.15am: Head out for a brief and windy dog walk. She drags her feet but it's nice to be outside for a little while. I’m quite strict with myself when I’m working at home and try to stick to my desk and take proper breaks but love being able to go out for a bit during the working day. 1pm: Clock out for lunch and a big box of beer from one of my favourite breweries arrives, making me wish the weekend would come around sooner! 4.30pm: Pop to a nearby woods and nature reserve for a post-work dog walk. It still feels like a treat to get out and about after keeping to the village I live in for two months. Stop at the shop on the way home for ingredients for tea and some snacks, my share is £3. 6.30pm: Settle down with some nachos for tea and an episode of The Sopranos in the background. I remember to order some prints for our photo album – we bought it at the start of the year for what was supposed to be an exciting 2020 but are instead filling it with monthly photographs in an attempt to make the mundane realities of lockdown seem a little more interesting. At least it's something to look back on and it's been nice filling the photo album, if only to prove to myself that time is actually passing. £3.50 for 40 prints delivered. 9pm: I'm feeling a bit down this evening. I attribute the melancholy to missing my best friend, who lives in Florida. We've been really lucky and have seen one another once a year for the last couple of years but due to coronavirus we won't get to see each other in 2020. Stick on Ice Age and crack out my colouring book to help me wind down before bed. Total: £6.50 More Story continues Day Three 10am: My brain is simply not in work mode today. Luckily I'm only working for a few hours this morning then heading into the office later on. I put on a film and a face mask (the skincare kind) and crack on with some emails. 1pm: I head out to town for lunch with my sisters. It still feels weird being able to see them and even weirder having food out and about. We have a lush catch-up; one of my sisters is expecting a baby in a couple of months and I'm shocked at the size of her bump every time I see her! They make me open my birthday presents from them early – I'm thrilled to get some new books and my annoyingly talented sister has hand-embroidered me a tote bag so I feel very spoilt. £10 for my lunch, a pint and a coffee and I also pay for my sister's car parking which is £2.10. I run some quick errands, post a parcel (£3.10) and pick up some food for our weekend away (£7 for my share) before heading home. 4.45pm: After an afternoon of Mario Kart I go into the office for a very short shift. I briefly feel irritated but remember I've had a lovely afternoon off, which has more than made up for doing a split shift. 8.15pm: Get home and knock together a quick tea of vegan chicken burgers. Whizz around and clean the kitchen while food cooks. We're going away for the weekend and I hate coming home to a messy house so I'm trying to get ahead of how much housework I'll have to do tomorrow. Check the weather forecast for the weekend and feel a mixture of relieved that it's going to be sunny and concerned as it's showing temperatures of up to 29 degrees, which is way too warm for the dog to be out and about in. Decide to wait and see before changing our plans as nothing is certain in northern British weather! 11pm: Crash into bed. I'm so glad this week is going quickly because last week was long and miserable. Total: £22.20 More Day Four 8am: Had an amazing night’s sleep and lie-in since I'm doing another split shift today. Log into my work laptop – I don't have much on this morning, which is always nice. Make myself and my partner hash brown sandwiches for breakfast for a little weekday morning treat. 10.45am: I have a banging headache so decide to get away from my screen for a little while and take the dog out for a quick walk. Typically it starts raining as soon as I leave the house but the walk does wonders for my headache. 2pm: I've finished work for now and already ticked my share of the housework off the to-do list. I spend the afternoon watching Netflix and message the Airbnb host for our upcoming trip to make sure everything is sorted. The afternoon flies by and after a few hours lazing about, back into the office I go. 8pm: I leave work and hurry to pick up tea: tofu katsu curry from a new local place and I'm too excited! £10 for my share, and my partner filled the car up with petrol while I was at work too so we're ready to go in the morning (£25 my half – the car must have been thirsty). I'm eager to get home as the dog has been at the vet's for a routine check-up and I want to give her a cuddle. I definitely find her vet trips more stressful than she does. 11pm: I'm reassured that the dog is totally fine and full from tea so I head upstairs to bed, super excited for the weekend ahead. Total: £35 More Day Five 8am: I absolutely leap out of bed this morning. It's my birthday and payday and I'm on annual leave and it's forecast to be super warm. I'm so excited! I immediately transfer most of what was left in my current account before getting paid into my savings account and hit my wedding savings target. Makes sense since we were due to get married in less than a month but we have a whole year to wait now. I shower and get ready before opening presents and feeling super emotional about how generous my friends and family have been. 10.30am: Head to brunch with two of our closest friends. We have a lovely time sitting in the sun and eating fancy food and drinking mimosas (£15 my share) and then we treat them to a round of coffees (£3.50). My friend has made me a linen robe for my birthday present. I'm floored by how thoughtful that is and feel very blessed. Set off to our little weekend trip with full tummies and a full car. 2.30pm: After a drive around north Yorkshire we arrive at a tearoom next to a waterfall and have a quick refreshment since it's so hot (£2) before heading for a walk along the river. We meet some lovely dogs and our dog gets a paddle to cool down. I was really worried about how she’d handle the heat today but we’ve kept to the shade and she’s been totally fine. We have a mini picnic in the shade before heading back to the car. 4pm: Arrive at the cabin we booked for the weekend, our first time away from home since February. It's beautiful and super secluded – all we can hear is the breeze in the trees and the stream passing by our window. Crack out the prosecco and read on the porch; can't think of anywhere I'd rather be right now. I bought some fancy porcini stuffed pasta to have with vegan meatballs for tea so after a couple of hours of relaxing we cook on the decking. The cabin owners installed an outside camping kitchen just before we arrived which I’m very grateful for as it’s too hot to cook inside on the wood-burning stove. 9pm: After an evening of eating and drinking on the porch, rounded off with a walk in the woods, the heavens open and there's a huge thunderstorm. We relocate inside and watch a film before falling asleep feeling very contented. Total: £20.50 More Day Six 9am: We’re up early to head to Robin Hood’s Bay before it gets busy. We have a lovely morning on the beach and wandering through the village, though the hill back up to the car is a struggle! I have a little look in the rock pools but there isn’t much to see so I’m content just hanging out on the beach. £1.70 for my share of the parking, worth it for the views alone. We discuss coming back for a weekend as it’s lovely and looks to have some nice pubs to explore too. 11.30am: Arrive in Whitby and decide to just pay for parking for the full day as we don't know how long we'll be (£3.50 each). We have a wander around the abbey and marvel at how quiet it is before settling down for some beer outside at Whitby Brewery, a great find since all their beer is vegan! £5.50 for my pint and a half of beer. Cannot beat a pint in the sun and the dog laps up attention from passersby. Really impressed with the social distancing here – they have somebody manning a gate to make sure the beer yard doesn’t get too full and I feel really safe. 1.30pm: We have a courtyard table booked in a little bistro so head there for a delicious and laid-back lunch (£12.50 my share including tip) and treat ourselves to fancy ice cream afterwards (£1.25). We were going to have a wander around Whitby this afternoon but it's so busy it makes us a little uneasy so we climb back up the 199 steps and make our way to the car. We pass our parking ticket to someone coming in so we don't feel as though we've wasted an expensive ticket on less than four hours of parking. Stop at Sainsbury's on the way back to pick up some extra bits for tea (£3.75 my half). 4pm: We're back at the cabin just in time as it starts raining again. Not gonna lie though, I love the sound of the rain on the wooden roof. We were thinking of walking to a nearby pub this afternoon but don’t really want to sit inside and we have a mini cask of beer to work our way through so we decide to stop in again this evening. 8pm: Spend the evening reading, cooking and hanging out. Not much different from normal but it's just been so nice to have a change of scenery. I'm so glad I took a chance on booking this trip a few months back. Total: £28.20 More Day Seven 7.30am: Wake up early since it's the last morning in the cabin. I sit on the porch with a coffee, flapjack and a book for a little while before heading inside to pack up and get ready to go. I knew this trip would go quickly but I feel like I’ve blinked and it’s over! 9.30am: Head to an outdoor folk museum on the way home (£8.75 for an annual pass) and find an old photography print of Durham in the gift shop that we just have to buy (£2 my share). It's a really good morning out but we get rained on quite a lot so after having a picnic under a tree and looking out across a beautiful little village, we hop into the car and head over the moors and home. 1.30pm: My parents have invited us to the pub but we want to limit how many places we go in the next couple of weeks since we’ve been out and about so much this weekend. Instead we drop into their house (socially distanced of course) as we haven't seen them for a while. They’ve been in the Lake District and brought back some goodies so I have a delicious coffee and some gingerbread while catching up before heading back. I love being away but coming home always feels like such a treat too. Especially to a clean house! 5pm: Home and unpacked, happy to be on the sofa. We order pizza and cinnamon rolls as we both feel done in and are hungry already. £9 each but it'll do lunch tomorrow too so I don't feel too badly about it. Laze about watching TV while waiting for it to arrive and devour in silence once it gets here, think we were hungrier than I thought. 9pm: I organise the photo album and have a read in the bath before getting an early night. I know it'll be a struggle getting up for work tomorrow after such a busy weekend but it’s definitely been worth it. Total: £19.75 More The Breakdown Food/Drink: £82.50 Entertainment: £8.75 Clothes/Beauty: £0 Travel: £37.30 Other: £8.60 Total: £137.15 Conclusion "This definitely wasn't a typical week but considering it was my birthday week and I was away from home for the weekend I'm pretty happy with the amount I spent. I’m not at all surprised that so much was spent on food. I usually wouldn’t eat out at all in a week (at the moment) so that’s massively pushed the amount up. My clothes and beauty spend being £0 is a new thing for me – lockdown has helped me start to ditch my fast fashion habit and I'm so glad because previously this week would have included at least one cheap clothes order and I'd rather spend my money on doing fun things. Nowadays if I want to buy something new I tend to take my time choosing and saving up for something from a small business rather than impulsively buying something I won't wear just because it's cheap."