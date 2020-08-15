Money Diary: A 26-Year-Old Civil Servant In Durham On 24k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.



This week: "I’m a 26-year-old civil servant living in Durham with my partner and our dog. We’re both from Durham and moved away for university before moving back together five years ago. I loved Leeds, where I studied for my undergraduate degree, but felt like living in a bigger city just wasn’t for me. When we moved back I did a master's degree over two years at Newcastle University then fell into working at my current department as a bit of a stopgap in 2018. It turned into more of a career than I expected and after a recent promotion I’m planning to stay put for a while yet! The cost of living here really cemented us wanting to move back: I feel very lucky to have been in a position to buy a house with relatively low stress. I used to live paycheque to paycheque and often relied on my overdraft to keep me going each month, however having such a small mortgage puts me in the strongest financial position I’ve ever been in, meaning I can now save for big things and spend on fun things with much less guilt. My salary feels like a lot, which I’m very grateful for.



I’ve been really lucky through COVID-19 and have been working a mixture of in the office and at home so my pay hasn’t been affected. I was due to get married to my partner this August but we postponed by a full year to make sure we can have the celebration we want. It’s a shame but for the best."



Industry: Civil service

Age: 26

Location: Durham

Salary: £24,108

Paycheque amount: £1,580 after deductions

Number of housemates: Two: my partner and our dog



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs and utilities: My share of the mortgage is around £125, however my partner and I put £500 a month each into our joint account. This covers the mortgage, utilities, council tax, weekly grocery shops, various insurances (life, home, breakdown and pet), entertainment subscriptions (Netflix, Disney+, English Heritage etc) and most expenses for our dog.

Loan payments: £100 a month to pay off various student overdrafts and credit cards. I recently consolidated all of my small debts into one loan and it's made a huge difference as it comes out on payday so I don't even notice it.

Transportation: £60 a month for parking at work, split with my partner as we work in the same office. We usually spend around the same on petrol but this has been nearer £30 a month since lockdown. No other monthly payments for transportation since we bought our little used car outright and also paid our insurance and tax upfront this year.

Phone bill: £23 a month.

Savings? I put away between £200 and £600 depending on the month. I use an app that calculates how much I can afford to save but tend to top this up regularly. I currently have around £3,500 in savings across various accounts. Most of this is allocated to our wedding, which has been moved back a year due to COVID-19.

5.55am: My alarm goes off. It's dark and gloomy and I don't really know how it's Monday again already! I'm working from home for the most part now but still doing a couple of days a week in the office so after snoozing the alarm a record one time I'm up and in the shower. I’m on full flexi at work so could start whenever but always try to go in as early as I can to free up my afternoon for myself.



7.10am: Feeling grateful for a 15-minute door-to-door commute this morning as I'm so tired. Opt to pay £5 to park in a car park nearer to work than usual as my pass needs renewing this week and it's hammering rain. Get settled in with a coffee and I'm immediately busy.



11am: The rain eases so I nip out to town for another coffee. I have reward points so it's free and worth queuing for. Reassured by the number of masks, even though it still feels quite strange.



1.15pm: A little shaky from the caffeine so I clock out for lunch. I bring a packed lunch (mac and cheese today) and am fuming to find my chocolate bar has been stolen from the work fridge. This is an ongoing issue here but it's the first time I've been a victim! I can’t even buy myself a replacement from the vending machine since I’m vegan so I have a little sulk and then return to my desk to report it. The rest of my afternoon goes quickly and I’m out of the door bang on 3pm.



6.45pm: Feel guilty for lazing around since getting home from work so air-fry some potatoes and fry a burger and onions for tea. Crack open a well deserved beer and cuddle the dog while watching The Young Offenders. Briefly feel sad because we got engaged in Ireland last year and now our wedding is postponed but reassure myself it's for the best.



Total: £5























6.55am: It's a work from home day today so I get a lie-in compared to yesterday. I love being able to wake up and clock right into work, and work for about an hour before taking a quick break to shower and eat breakfast.



10.15am: Head out for a brief and windy dog walk. She drags her feet but it's nice to be outside for a little while. I’m quite strict with myself when I’m working at home and try to stick to my desk and take proper breaks but love being able to go out for a bit during the working day.



1pm: Clock out for lunch and a big box of beer from one of my favourite breweries arrives, making me wish the weekend would come around sooner!



4.30pm: Pop to a nearby woods and nature reserve for a post-work dog walk. It still feels like a treat to get out and about after keeping to the village I live in for two months. Stop at the shop on the way home for ingredients for tea and some snacks, my share is £3.



6.30pm: Settle down with some nachos for tea and an episode of The Sopranos in the background. I remember to order some prints for our photo album – we bought it at the start of the year for what was supposed to be an exciting 2020 but are instead filling it with monthly photographs in an attempt to make the mundane realities of lockdown seem a little more interesting. At least it's something to look back on and it's been nice filling the photo album, if only to prove to myself that time is actually passing. £3.50 for 40 prints delivered.



9pm: I'm feeling a bit down this evening. I attribute the melancholy to missing my best friend, who lives in Florida. We've been really lucky and have seen one another once a year for the last couple of years but due to coronavirus we won't get to see each other in 2020. Stick on Ice Age and crack out my colouring book to help me wind down before bed.



Total: £6.50



























