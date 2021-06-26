Money Diary: A 25-Year-Old Software Engineer In Blackburn On 25k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.



This week: "I'm a 25-year-old working in software engineering and living at home with my parents and siblings. I'm a bit geeky and love fantasy movies and books. I'm incredibly passionate about women in STEM and breaking down barriers. As a Muslim woman of colour I'm in a minority in my field. I love proving people wrong and plan to progress in my career and set a good role model for my baby sister (she's 12) and other women. When I was applying for uni, I was told not to pursue an engineering degree as I'm a girl, it's a male-dominated field and I would fail. I proved them wrong, graduated with a first and landed a role on a graduate scheme. Here's to breaking down barriers, proving people wrong and getting more women into STEM."



Industry: Technology

Age: 25

Location: Blackburn

Salary: £25,150 plus bonus of £250 per month depending on performance and £30 WFH allowance. Also I receive Personal Independence Payments (PIP) of £240 every four weeks due to chronic physical and mental health problems.

Paycheque amount: £1,750.85 after tax

Number of housemates: Six: Mum, Dad, brother S, sister-in-law N, brother F, sister A.



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: I don't pay any rent but I do give my mum £350 per month to do with as she pleases. I also give my younger siblings £20 each pocket money a month, so £60 for all three.

Loan payments: £0, I don't have any credit cards and I don't earn enough to pay student loans back yet.

Utilities: £0, I am extremely lucky and do not pay any utilities at home.

Transportation: Varies month to month. This month is £35 so far, some months it's £0.

Phone bill: My dad pays for my contract (he started paying when I had to take a break from work because I spent three months in and out of hospital). However I do pay for my youngest brother's phone bill every month (£10).

Savings? £10,500 in a saving account, £2,500 in fixed term saver, £6,000 with older brother B as we are in the process of buying a house together and that's my half of the deposit. This has all been saved in the space of 18 months so very proud of myself.

Other: £13.99 Netflix, £59.99 Disney+ (I paid for the full year in March), £79 Amazon Prime (paid for full year in September), £28 Sponsor an Orphan, £9.99 Scribd, £9.99 Spotify (they currently have an offer on so that's for three months). Roughly £20 on Amazon Save and Subscribe orders in total every month.

Day One



8.15am: First alarm of the day, unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on how you look at it). I snooze it.



8.20am: Alarm goes off again and this time I do wake up, blindly search for my glasses as I can't see anything without them, find them, put them on and get out of bed. Why is getting out of bed so hard? God, I hate Monday mornings and I really just want to go back to sleep. Grab my toothbrush and face wash and go to bathroom. Once done in the bathroom, I sit at my desk, open up my laptop and check emails. I have daily scrum meeting with my team at 8.30 but my manager starts it a bit earlier today. I have a new task assigned to me in Jira so once the whole team has discussed what they are doing today and any obstacles they are facing, we end the Teams meeting. The company I work for is an Indian company so half of my team is based offshore in India, in order to have more overlapping work hours. I start work at 8.30 and finish at 4.30.



9am: After the meeting, I grab my medicine bag and take all my tablets (roughly 20 tablets), my two inhalers, my two insulins and my nasal spray. I tend to wait an hour or so after taking my medication to have breakfast as they make me feel very sick. Due to chronic pain from various chronic health conditions, I also take 5ml Oramorph.



I need to connect a client's database with Anypoint Studio and then search information based different criteria. I'm having some issues connecting the database so to Stack Overflow I go. Turns out that I was assigning the wrong port. When you work in tech you realise how some stupid little mistakes such as a missing comma can break an entire application. Once I actually assign the right port, feeling like an absolute idiot, I get the application up and running and send it to my teammate to review so that I can move it to development complete and the testing team can run the necessary tests before task is closed.



12.30pm: I get so into my work I don't even realise that it's 12.30 and I've not had anything to eat. Luckily I have taken my insulin. My older sister rings me and lets me know she's outside in the front garden with my baby nephew. I make myself some instant oats and grab a biscuit because my sugar levels are low and go outside. I kiss my nephew and he smiles at me. He's only 6 months old but he's my angel and honestly makes my day. I sit outside and eat my breakfast while talking to my sister. My sister, sister-in-law and mum head into town to do some shopping and I head back inside and get back to work.



2pm: I log onto Teams on my phone to attend my self-compassion therapy group. I come from a very traditional Pakistani family and although I'm not very traditional myself, my parents are. I've struggled with my mental health since I was a teenager after suffering sexual abuse. I am currently under the local crisis team as my moods have been extremely low and my parents are actually being very supportive about me getting therapy and the help I need.



3.30pm: The group therapy session ends, I get back to my work and create a document with screenshots showing what I've done so that the rest of the team has a documented guide they can follow. I upload this onto our Teams page and log off from work at 4.45.



4.50pm: Some packages arrived for me today (£28.95 but I paid for them last week). They contain halal tteokbokki ingredients and a mixture of different halal Korean instant ramyuns. Oh, also a standing order of £40 was sent to my youngest brother, F, for his sixth form bus/dinner money for this week. My mum doesn't have online banking so she will give this money to me in cash at some point this week so it costs me nothing. I also order new wireless headphones from Amazon. I get £10 discount so cost is £25.99.



5.10pm: I grab my headphones and a jacket and go for a walk around my block. Due to my various health conditions, I can't walk long distances without taking a break but I still think that regardless of how many breaks I need to take, I need to leave the house and walk outside for both my mental and physical health.



6pm: I've been sat outside in the front garden after my walk as the weather is so nice and I need all the vitamin D I can get. I went out yesterday and met up with uni friends. This was the first time since before the pandemic as I've been shielding throughout because I'm extremely clinically vulnerable. The portion sizes were too big for me yesterday so I had a lot left over, which I warm up now. I grab half a pitta bread and warm it up in the air fryer for a few minutes. I walk into the living room, put something to watch on the TV (I'm currently watching a K-drama called Vincenzo) and have my extremely late lunch. I also spend some time with my momma.



9.30pm: Have a quick shower, change into my PJs, take my nighttime meds and put an audiobook on Scribd. I fall asleep at some point.



Total: £25.99

Day Two



5.49am: Wake up hours before my alarm for no reason. Can't get back to sleep so decide to clean my room, change my bedding, do my laundry etc.



6.30am: Wash my face, brush my teeth and change out of my PJs. Check my bank account and my PIP has come in (+£240).



8.25am: Log on to laptop, check emails and join morning scrum Teams meeting. Give my updates and finish meeting at 9.07. The meeting overran.



Take my morning medication, remember to moisturise my face. I suffer from really bad dry skin on my forehead.



9.15am: Go downstairs and make my instant oats breakfast. Bring it up with me to eat. Create the API and link it to the database and test ability to retrieve, post, add and delete data into database.



10am: Pack my laptop and charger and go downstairs. My brother is picking me up as we have a call with the bank regarding our mortgage application. We put an offer in for a house and it got accepted. I'm super excited to buy my first property.



12pm: Have a long call with bank, waiting for document to be sent across to me so I can sign it digitally. Brother drops me back at home after call.



2pm: Get feedback from client that they don't like the message displayed when data is retrieved. Have a quick call with a few team members to decide what message to display, the font etc. Then grab a lunch of watermelon, mangos, kiwi and apples and get back to work.



5.19pm: Finally log off from work. I have a terrible headache and feel a bit nauseous, so take some painkillers. I think I forgot to drink enough water today. I have a bad habit of getting so focused on my work that I don't eat/drink anything.



6pm: Feel like a Subway salad (I am obsessed and too lazy to make it at home). Grab my jacket and walk to the petrol station with the halal Subway, get a chicken tikka salad, a portion of hash browns and sugar-free 7UP (£6.98). Go home, to my room and put on Vincenzo and watch while eating.



9pm: Shower, get changed into PJs, put on an audiobook, take my medication and fall asleep.



Total: £6.98

Day Three



8am: Wake up with a notification/text message from the NHS, my youngest sister A tested positive for COVID. Go downstairs and inform my parents, then ring A's school and inform them.



9am: Get a call from NHS test and trace, call lasts over an hour. Once call is finished, take morning medication and carry on with work from yesterday. Have breakfast of boiled egg and toast while working.



12pm: Ask family what groceries are needed and place an online order to be delivered today, order comes to £62.88.



3pm: Finally remember to have lunch and eat a hot and spicy chicken steak with toast, spinach, jalapeños and some chilli sauce. Fill up my water bottle with lemon squash, water and ice and drink from it throughout the rest of the afternoon.



4.45pm: Log off from laptop and video call my sister so I can see both my nephews. Feeling fed up and it's first day of isolation.



6pm: Groceries get delivered and put away. Eat some fruit and decide to play Ludo on my phone with the siblings. We are all bored so it's a good way of keeping busy and cheering ourselves up.



Go on to Amazon to find some vegan chocolates for my little sister A, she needs cheering up, poor thing. She's got a dairy allergy hence the vegan chocolates. Order some vegan chocolate truffles. £9.99



9pm: Have, a shower, get changed into PJs and go to sleep.



Total: £72.87

Day Four



8.15am: Wake up, go to downstairs bathroom. Brush teeth, wash face etc. Come back up, get dressed and log on to laptop. I check my emails and join morning scrum meeting with team.



9am: Take medication. Start work of creating three layer API interconnecting with each other and database.



10.31am: Go downstairs, make myself some instant oats for breakfast. This morning it's apple and blueberries and it's yummy.



1pm: Have a terrible headache and feel really sick. My PCR home test has been delivered so do the test alongside family. Test will be picked up by courier at some point today.



2pm: Sit outside in the conservatory for a bit with my work laptop and carry on working. Having a really difficult time focusing because of horrendous headache. Take some painkillers and treat myself to a rocket lolly from the freezer.



5pm: Still have a headache so log off for the day. Close blinds, turn off light and get into bed.



6pm: Toss and turn for ages, my whole body is aching, throat hurts and I'm coughing. Praying that I don't have COVID. I suffer from severe brittle asthma and spent 15 months shielding. Colds put me into ICU so COVID will absolutely wreck me. On the plus side, I have had both doses of the vaccine. I had my second dose in April and the vaccines are meant to protect you from severe infection so either way fingers crossed that I'm immune. After a few hours, I manage to fall asleep and have a much-needed nap.



9.37pm: My nap turned into accidental sleep, oops. I'm starving as I haven't eaten anything other than a rocket lolly since breakfast. I grab some frozen fries and fish fingers from the freezer and put them into the air fryer for 15 minutes.



10pm: Scroll through Instagram while waiting for food. I remember to flip the fish fingers and toss the fries around so they're evenly cooked on both sides. I then eat the food with a prepackaged salad and some hot sauce and head up to my room. I take my night meds, some painkillers and read until I fall asleep again.



12am: Wake up after what feels like five minutes of sleep because of pain. Take painkillers, again. Have two extremely painful mouth ulcers on either side of my tongue. I usually get them whenever I'm coming down with something. These ones are deep and are more painful. Since my entire family is isolating, I have to order Orajel from Amazon. £3.50



Total: £3.50

Day Five



7.11am: Woken up by my phone, it's my older sister S ringing to see how I'm feeling. I've had a horrendous night. My whole body is aching, I'm coughing, my throat is sore, I have a fever and I just want to go back to bed.



8am: I fall back asleep and am woken up by my alarm. I snooze the alarm and just about wake up to open laptop and join morning meeting. It's a self-development/training day for me today, thank god, as my head feels like scrambled eggs. Inform my manager that I'm not feeling too well and she tells me to take it easy today. Thank god for nice managers and team members.



9am: Once meeting is over, go downstairs and fill my water bottle up with ice, water and lemon squash and head back up to my room. Take meds including prescribed painkillers and paracetamol, pull duvet over me, turn on training videos on Udemy and lie in bed while watching.



2.30pm: Fall asleep at some point after 12pm. Wake up, take paracetamol and prescribed painkillers again, then go make instant oats. Eat breakfast and I'm sick five minutes later. Decide to go back to bed with training videos playing in the background. Fall asleep again at some point.



6.12pm: Wake up, go to bathroom and then eat an ice lolly to soothe my throat. Go back to bed, shut down laptop and put it away. Ring older brother and speak to him, he wants me to call 119 but I've done a COVID test already so not much else they can do. Take inhaler, turn on humidifier and get back into bed. Put on an ebook and fall asleep listening to it.



12am: Wake up multiple times at night, take meds and fall back asleep. Notice a notification on phone, have been refunded money for a return. Put phone away and fall asleep again.



Total: £0

Day Six



6.57am: Woken up by phone ringing, I really need to put it on do not disturb before I go to sleep at night. I've had an extremely rough night as it is. It's my older sister calling, we talk for a while and then I fall asleep again.



9.30am: Finally wake up, go to bathroom to wash face and brush teeth and then take my morning pills. Still feel very ill and in addition I'm now feeling extremely nauseous. Take meds and go downstairs. Force myself to eat a slice of toast and then go back to bed.



6pm: Spend most of the day in bed, drifting in and out of sleep. I am sick a few times and also have a fever. The perks of having chronic health conditions. Not. Feeling really sorry for myself so decide to watch Star Wars: A New Hope to cheer myself up.



7pm: I order a toy for my baby nephew. £14.99



9pm: Take my night meds and fall asleep while watching Star Wars.



Total: £14.99

Day Seven



6.50am: Wake up because of phone ringing, when am I going to learn from this and put my phone on do not disturb? You know the drill, it's my sister and my nephews. My older nephew, who is 4, went to soft play yesterday and wants to tell me about it. Also wants to tell me what he ate for breakfast (it's not even 7.30am yet). It's really hard to explain to a 4-year-old why I haven't seen him all week as he doesn't understand isolating. I tell him I'm ill and he says he'll kiss it better. Once call ends, I fall back asleep as I'm still not feeling well. I still haven't got the results back for my PCR test and don't really want to spend too much time with family until I know it's negative. Even though, if I'm positive, I may have already passed it on to them before getting symptoms.



11am: Finally drag myself out of bed, grab my shower things (shower gel, shampoo, conditioner, razors etc.) and go shower and brush my teeth. Feeling human, I get dressed in clean PJs because I live in them these days. Go downstairs, make instant oats, fill my water bottle up with ice, lemon squash and cold water and go back up to my room. Once I've eaten breakfast and taken my meds, I change my bedding as I've been sweating so much at night. Place my laundry bag outside my room, clean my room, hoover, then take my dirty laundry downstairs and put it in the washing machine. Come back up, take painkillers and put a movie on.



2pm: Go downstairs, take laundry out of washing machine and put it in the dryer, then put the rest of my laundry into the washing machine (had to do two loads).



Head back upstairs, carry on with my Star Wars marathon. Go put the rest of my clothes in the dryer and then bring them to my room. Fold my clothes into different piles and put them away. Actually feel like I've achieved something today because although I feel so ill, I've managed to do laundry and clean my room. I get a phone call from my older sister, she is a lifesaver and picked up painkillers from the pharmacy for me and posted them through the letterbox.



8pm: Go downstairs, put some boiled rice and lentil curry on a plate and warm it up in the microwave, also fill up water bottle and get some salad from the fridge. Take food up to my room and eat. I'm so lucky that I have delicious and healthy home-cooked food, without having to do any cooking (or cleaning for that matter).



9pm: Carry on with Star Wars marathon. Take meds, eat an ice pop, set alarms for morning and fall asleep around 10.



Total: £0

The Breakdown



Food/Drink: £79.85

Entertainment: £0

Clothes/Beauty: £0

Travel: £0

Other: £44.48



Total: £124.33



Conclusion



"Looking at my spending, I'd say this hasn't been an average week. I don't normally spend £60+ on groceries. Usually Mum and Dad do the big family shop and I buy things I want on top. However, because of my little sister testing positive, we had to do a large online shop and I offered to pay. My salary wasn't impacted by isolating as I work from home, however, my dad's a nurse and he works in a care home. His workplace will only pay him statutory sick pay and so he's losing out on a lot of money. I wanted to do something nice for my parents and I'm in a good position to do so.



I do like to buy presents for my two nephews and I feel no guilt over that. I also buy presents for family or friends when they're having a hard time.



I'm incredibly lucky to live at home with my parents and have no costs for rent etc. Although that is likely to change in the near future once I've purchased my own property. I also think I'm good with money and save more than I spend.



I've been able to grow my savings during the pandemic as I've been shielding and I've not really been out of the house. I would like to change that and spend more money on entertainment and enjoying life.



I plan to carry on saving at least half my paycheque every month and I know I'm in an incredibly privileged position to do so.



Through therapy I've learned that I find it incredibly difficult to spend money on myself and justify doing nice things for myself. I don't have any problem spending money on others though. It's something I'm working on. I'm not there yet but one day I will be able to spend money on myself without feeling unworthy or guilt."

