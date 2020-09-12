Money Diary: A 25-Year-Old Operations Manager On 40k

Day Three



7am: I'm up. I scroll mindlessly on Insta for 25 minutes and celebrate the fact that my reel has 300 views. While doing so, I realise I've run out of my Ren Skincare toner so shop around for the best discount. Luckily for me, I remember that Melissa from Melissaswardrobe on Insta has a 20% discount code. I save seven whole pounds. Yasssss. £31.20



7.38am: Realise it's Beyoncé's birthday. That's a bank holiday in my honest opinion so I will be taking it slow today at work (hahahaha she THOUGHT).



8am: Body By Ciara workout at the ready, today we're doing a booty band and skipping workout. She's the best purchase since lockdown tbh. £15 a month for six workouts a week, all different.



9am: A fight for the shower, our boiler has a faulty sensor so keeps switching between hot and cold water. The repair company won't be out 'til Monday so sing my way through a dissatisfying shower (Don Broco reminds me of my emo days).



10am: Ready for work, breakfast in front of me, laptop on and tasks prioritised. I am currently doing the work of four people but I channel my inner Beyoncé and get. Sh*t. Done.



10.40am: Two of my books have arrived! I'm so excited, thank my delivery man profusely and rip that bad boy open. One of the books is the LGBTQ rep prompt, I may or may not hug it close to my chest. Listen, don't judge me.



11.30am: A phone call with bestie, we're discussing her HR department again. No one knows what she'll be paid at her new job come Monday. Someone even took a whopping £7k off the amount she was originally told. The entire company is a mess and if it wasn't because of COVID, I'd tell her to keep applying!



2.15pm: Lunchtime. I completely forgot to have a snack. I'm post-recovery from an eating disorder and need to eat regularly to keep my blood sugar regular so I don't crash and binge on Saturdays. Not many people take BED (binge eating disorder) seriously and that's okay, I had to come to terms with it after 24 years of life and even I struggled. Say no to diet culture kids, I've been on a diet since I was 5 years old. Anyways, fish, avocado and chunky chips it is.



4pm: I'm free! I head to the post office with bestie to do some final bits and bobs, pop to Boots to see if I can get my all-time fave anti-pigment cream. I couldn't. Masks as a requirement is definitely dependent on shops.



6pm: Get some McDonald's fries and a triple cheeseburger (what is this omg). My bestie was feeling faint – she was literally sitting on the pavement trying not to pass out – so get her a cheeseburger too to get her sugar levels up. £6.26



6.35pm: In Primark now, catching up with bestie and trying to find her a cheap outfit for Monday. They haven't told her the dress code yet and there's no point spending money on a proper outfit when you find out you can turn up in jeans. I buy myself some joggers because now I wfh, I live in them. £8



7.30pm: I get home and my sister has made a sprinkle cake, reminds me so much of primary school. I take a slice, get some water and go to my room to lie down and listen to my audiobook.



10.23pm: I finish a call with my boyfriend and search online for the anti-pigment cream. Boots has a discount on the specific item and scoreeee, I can pick it up on Monday for free. I'll probably listen to my audiobook, make my to-do list for tomorrow, then pass tf out. £28.50



Total: £73.96
























































