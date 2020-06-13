Money Diary: A 25-Year-Old Charity Worker In London On 33.8k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.



This week: "I am a 25-year-old charity worker living in east London. I’ve been single for a long time and I currently live in a rented four-bedroom flat. Five people live here in total, apart from one guy who has chosen to go to his parents' for lockdown, which to be honest is a bit of a relief considering that it’s a small space and we’re all spending a LOT of time in here at the moment. One of my other flatmates is a nursery teacher and due to go back to work on 1st June so currently the main concern is staying safe and not going completely bonkers while we’re all cooped up together."



Occupation: Case studies officer

Industry: Charity

Age: 25

Location: East London

Salary: £30,500 plus £3,300 London weighting.

Take-home pay: £1,960 after tax, student loan and pension contributions.



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £585 for a teeny tiny double room in zone 2. I had the option of picking a bigger room for £650 per month but after finding out that my ex-flatmates from my previous house fiddled with the rent split and were overcharging me, I decided to pick the smaller room with cheaper rent to try and even it out. I live with one of my best friends (J), a couple (L&S) who were already here when I moved in, and the absent dude from the room next door to mine (T).

Other monthly expenses: Bills are a bit higher at the moment because we’re a man down – last month’s lot came to £83.30 (they are normally around £65). I also spend £20.99 on my phone contract and £4.40 on my Labour party membership. I have a passionate hatred of the Tube and therefore cycle everywhere, so my travel expenses are usually £0 regardless of the pandemic and having to work from home. Gym membership would normally be £34 but this is on pause during lockdown.

Savings? Before working in the charity sector, I was a freelancer in the TV industry which is extremely precarious, so I’ve always been quite good at putting money aside for periods of time when I was between jobs. Now I have a proper permanent job, I’m able to have a bit more structure with my savings AND I have a workplace pension for the first time ever, which is amazing. I put £300 per month in a 5% Regular Saver (I’m aware I’m blissfully lucky to have this considering the Bank of England has just slashed the base interest rate to 0.1%) with the intention of putting it all into my LISA when the account matures later this year. I also put £200 into a Stocks & Shares ISA and £250 into an easy access account.



Day One



7:45am: My alarm goes off and I drag myself out of bed to go to Lidl. It might seem completely bonkers to get up at this time to go to the supermarket on a bank holiday but I’ve run out of fresh food and don’t want to spend what feels like hundreds of pounds at the Sainsbury's Local on the corner of our road throughout the week.



7:55am: After tearing myself away from the wonders of the middle aisle, I pick up a punnet of strawberries, frozen mixed veg, apples, yoghurt, spring onions, pesto, bin liners, spinach, brown rice, peppers, courgettes, hummus and butter (£12.59). Manage to get everything I need apart from strong white bread flour.



8:55am: Back home, I put the kettle on to make filter coffee and feed my sourdough starter. I’ve named her Jacinda Ardern because she is thriving and very good at rising (get it?!) to the challenge amid a global pandemic.



9:05am: Grab breakfast and my freshly brewed coffee and go and sit on the roof to soak up some of the sunshine. Breakfast consists of mango bircher oats – I always prepare four portions which I keep in the fridge to eat throughout the week.



10am: The kitchen becomes a hive of activity. I use a bit of Jacinda to make savoury pesto scrolls (like cinnamon scrolls but with pesto in the middle) and roast the peppers and courgettes to form part of a salad with some hummus, spinach and a pouch of pre-cooked grains from the back of the cupboard. My best mate J makes focaccia and some tomato and mozzarella panzerotti.



12:45pm: We’ve arranged to meet a couple of friends in Hyde Park at lunchtime for a socially distanced picnic. I put the punnet of strawberries, some of the roasted veg salad and the pesto scrolls into my rucksack and make an iced coffee in my stainless steel water bottle, then J and I leave the flat and cycle into town.



1:30pm: J and I arrive at Hyde Park and spot our pals (L&F), taking great care to sit two metres apart. We tuck into our feast and have a long catch-up while watching a bunch of people do socially distanced tai chi, much to our amusement. L works with cancer patients and F is a civil servant, so work is pretty intense for them at the moment. We spend a couple of hours chatting in the sunshine and enjoying the warm breeze.



4:30pm ish: J and I say goodbye to our friends and head off in search of gelato.



5:20pm: We find a gelato shop in Soho which is open and serving customers, and I get some raspberry sorbet (£3.90).



6pm: J and I arrive home and wash our hands. Our flatmates L&S suggest a BBQ so we fire it up and I knock together a big salad using spinach, a tin of chickpeas, caesar dressing and some croutons made from the last two slices of sourdough bread I have in the freezer. J nips out to the off-licence and grabs some beers and a bottle of tonic water – I pay her back for the latter (£1.65) and pour myself a G&T to go with our meal. I trade some leftover pesto scrolls for a couple of slices of halloumi and a veggie skewer from L&S to go on top of my salad.



8:30pm: We all team up to do the dishes and then pile on to the sofa to watch a film.



10:30pm: Time for bed.



Total: £18.14





















































Day Two



7am: Alarm goes off.



8:15am: Get up, get dressed and reluctantly plod upstairs. Put coffee on.



8:30am: Start working. One of my colleagues is on long-term sick leave due to his mental health, so I’ve had to take over some of his duties, one of which is to do the media reporting every morning. I sip my coffee and blast music through my headphones so that I can’t hear my flatmates clattering around making their breakfast.



9:30am: Media reporting has been sent, time for our daily team meeting.



10am: Another video meeting with the whole department. The charity is working on new ways of helping people who have been affected by the virus while also putting forward a case to try and stop the government implementing what has been nicknamed ‘austerity 2.0’ as a solution to fix the economy in the future – this would mean that a considerable amount of our clients would suffer unnecessarily. As you can imagine, everyone is very busy and there are lots of updates to digest!



10:30am: I finally get a chance to eat my breakfast. Grab a pot of mango bircher from the fridge and consume it al desko while going through and replying to all the emails that have landed in my inbox over the long weekend.



12:25pm: Snack on an apple from the cupboard.



12:50pm: I was planning on going for a bit of a walk at lunchtime but just as I'm about to head out of the door, my mum calls me for a catch-up. She tells me to look downstairs and I go down to find the postman has delivered a package with my name on it. Inside is a beautifully wrapped gift box containing a mug with a big heart on it and a lovely note which makes me a bit emotional. I thank her for such a thoughtful gift and we catch up on our weekends.



1:30pm: Get off the phone and eat leftover roasted vegetable salad and pesto scrolls from yesterday’s picnic. I try to make some progress on a big document I’m working on before my afternoon is interrupted with another video meeting.



2:25pm: Time to make an emergency iced coffee before the meeting kicks off.



3:20pm: I fire off a client story to the internal comms team so they can include it in our staff newsletter this week.



5:30pm: Decide to listen to the latest Guilty Feminist podcast while I do the washing up and prepare dinner, which consists of some leftover vegetable curry from the weekend. I knock up a flatbread to go with it using flour, water, salt and a bit of oil.



7pm: S gets back from work (she is on furlough from her full-time job as a nursery teacher but one of her babysitting clients is a TV comedian who still needs childcare while he’s filming his show from home every week) and we all sit down and watch Killing Eve together.



8pm ish: The weather is stiflingly hot at the moment and I remember that we uncovered a little tabletop fan when we were clearing out T’s room before he moved in. I go to grab it from its hiding place under the stairs, where it has gathered a disgustingly large amount of dust over the winter months and use my bike multi-tool to take it apart, clean all the components and put it back together again.



8:30pm: I decide to watch the first two episodes of Little Fires Everywhere on Amazon Prime. I recently read (and loved) Such A Fun Age by Kiley Reid and I feel like Little Fires Everywhere is exploring some very similar themes so far.



10:30pm: Wash face, brush teeth, go to bed.



Total: £0





































































Day Three



7:30am: Wake up and get in the shower, exfoliate, moisturise, all that jazz. I have a big day ahead and want to be feeling my best. Draw the line at shaving my legs though, ha.



7:55am: Put coffee on, feed Jacinda with some flour and lukewarm water.



8am: Fire up my work PC and start on the media reporting with my music turned up full volume.



9:30am: Usual morning team meeting.



9:45am: I get my mango bircher pot out of the fridge and sneak away from my makeshift desk for five minutes to eat it on the roof in the sunshine.



10:30am: I’ve been roped into hosting a Facebook live Q&A session so that our clients can ask questions about coronavirus and what they should do if they’ve been negatively affected. I’ve interviewed countless people both while working in TV and in this current job, but never while being broadcast live on the internet! We’re going live at 11am and the nerves are creeping in. I try not to panic.



10:59am: Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.



11:25am: Thank god it’s over. Managed to get through it without any technical hiccups or accidental swears, and there’s only one horrible message from someone in the comment box where people are supposed to ask questions. I check my phone and the work WhatsApp group is flooded with nice messages which makes me feel all warm and fuzzy for a bit.



12:30pm: Lunch today is some leftover salad and a couple of sausages from the BBQ and an apple. I eat al desko again and switch on the newly clean fan and enjoy the cool breeze now that the noise won’t interrupt the live stream.



2pm: I send the big document off to my boss! It’s been a very long and boring process so I’m glad to finally finish it (although there will probably be lots of amendments in the near future).



2:20pm: Slump on the sofa for a bit while J makes me an iced coffee. Afterwards I use a bit of Jacinda to make the beginnings of a sourdough loaf with the last of the flour we have in the cupboard.



3:45pm: Today marks the end of my six-month probation at work. Working in TV for a few years was an amazing experience but overall it wasn’t for me and even though I knew I wanted to move into the charity sector, it took a while to find the right role and secure a job offer. I’ve never had a permanent job before, so reaching this stage is a big milestone. My manager lives around the corner from me so we arrange to meet up and do my probation review IRL in our local park (sat two metres apart of course).



3:50pm: My manager texts me just as I’m leaving the house to let me know that he’s bringing beers!



4pm: We meet in the park and crack open the beers. It’s so weird seeing my manager, considering the last time would have been when we were all packing up the office and leaving in a hurry just as lockdown started. We chat about what I’ve achieved since I started in the role and he tells me I’ve passed my probation with flying colours which is obviously epic news! I am bursting with pride.



5:30pm: We say our goodbyes and I head home. I happen to pass by Lidl and miraculously there’s no queue outside. I pop in and grab two bags of strong white bread flour (woohoo!), some veg crisps and a bottle of prosecco (£7.94).



6:05pm: I decide to take a slight detour and treat myself to a celebratory takeaway pizza from Franco Manca (£8.90).



6:15pm: Back home, I crack open the prosecco and eat half of the pizza with the intention of saving the other half for another day.



6:20pm: I cave in and eat the other half of the pizza.



7:10pm: My mum calls to get the lowdown on my Facebook live antics and my probation review. Feel very grateful for the wonders of video calling and the ability to share some good news with my family. J and I polish off the rest of the prosecco between us.



8:30pm ish: I watch the next two episodes of Little Fires Everywhere. It’s still pretty good so far.



11:30pm: Drag myself off to bed after spending far too much time staring at Twitter.



Total: £16.84

























































































Day Four



8:20am: Go upstairs, put coffee on, headphones in, start the media reporting. It’s a bit of a bummer to start each day by trawling through a colossal amount of bad news… I can 100% understand why my colleague was struggling with this, particularly as his mental health wasn’t great even before the pandemic. Hope he’s doing okay. I turn the music up and have a bit of a boogie at my desk to try and offset all the doom and gloom.



9:30am: The morning team meeting is delayed by 15 minutes so I steal the time to sit on the roof and eat the last pot of my mango bircher.



9:45am: Feed Jacinda before the team meeting kicks off.



10:25am: A colleague asks me to help him test some video call software ahead of an upcoming APPG session we’re involved in. We end up chatting for about an hour and he makes some useful suggestions for the next big piece of work I’m starting today.



11:55am: Decide to check Twitter to see if any of our clients have tweeted anything nice about us recently. I send a DM to a couple of people to see if they would be open to being interviewed by me on behalf of the charity.



12:25pm: I make lunch, which is another couple of portions of the roasted veg salad and pesto scrolls which I made earlier in the week, plus an apple on the side. I know it’s boring to eat the same thing multiple times in a row but I’ve made peace with the fact that having really good food as a single person on a budget means making big batches of things and eating them on multiple days throughout the week. I put the other portion in the fridge for tomorrow’s lunch and go and sit on the roof to eat.



12:40pm: It’s my dad’s birthday in a week’s time so I go online and order him a map of rude place names around the world, which I know he’ll absolutely love. I also get him an adventure map of the UK, and use a promo code to get 20% off and free delivery (£26.38). Make a mental note to order a card off Thortful to arrive in time too.



1pm: Take the bread dough out of the fringe and give it a fold before sitting back down at my ‘desk’ ready for the afternoon. I open up a draft version of our big upcoming policy report and it is a very sobering read. It’s about the measures we think should be put in place to help people recover from the impact of coronavirus and the statistical evidence of the need for these measures is crazy.



3:28pm: J makes us both iced coffees to get over the afternoon slump.



4pm: Another video meeting.



5:05pm: Time to clock off for the day. I’m tempted to lie on the roof and listen to The High Low but there’s a package downstairs which has been wrongly delivered to us and it’s been sat there for a few days now, so I decide to pop out and reunite it with its rightful owner.



5:25pm: The rightful owner didn’t seem too bothered about it. I get home, get the hammock out and put The High Low on.



6:40pm: Wake up from the nap I didn’t know I was taking.



7pm: I make some vegetable noodles for dinner. Boring but does the job when I dunno what to eat.



8:15pm: S and I do a haka class over Zoom. S is from New Zealand and although she’s not Māori, she and her classmates would learn some haka and Māori language in school as part of their cultural education, and it’s a nice throwback for her as she misses home and is unable to visit for the foreseeable future. The session is really fun and I learn a lot about Māori culture and the heritage of the teachers who are running the class.



9:30pm: I sit down to watch the next two episodes of Little Fires Everywhere and end up bingeing the entire rest of the series. It’s SO good and there is loaaaads of drama.



???am: Bedtime.



Total: £26.38









































































Day Five



7:30am: Wake up and drag myself out of bed and into the shower.



7:50am: J and I like to celebrate Fridays by going out before work and treating ourselves to coffee and pastries from our favorite local independent businesses. I get a flat white and can’t decide between a turmeric bun and a kanelbullar, so I go for both (£8).



8:30am: Back home – headphones in, music on, start the media reporting.



9:30am: Delay the morning meeting slightly to watch the head of our department on BBC News talking about the coronavirus impact and how our charity can help.



9:45am: Team meeting.



10:30am: Get caught up in a load of bollocks which isn’t anything to do with me but takes forever to sort out.



12:30pm: I take the sourdough dough out of the fridge and put it in the oven to bake, which fills the flat with lovely warm bread smells. At this point I also decide it’s lunchtime, not because I’m hungry but because my work laptop is having a meltdown and I am losing the plot a bit. Lunch consists of the last of the roasted vegetable salad with pesto scrolls. I follow it up with an iced coffee chaser and read the latest issue of Cosmopolitan magazine on the PressReader app, which is free via my local library.



2pm: Sit back down at the table and try and work out what on earth I can get done this afternoon with a malfunctioning laptop.



2:45pm: Decide to give up on it completely and call one of our clients to interview them. I’m lucky enough to speak to clients regularly and every time I am blown away by their tales of resilience and the major hurdles they’ve gotten over before reaching out for help and speaking to us. We natter away for an hour while I get to know a bit more about them, and I take notes so that I can write everything up at a later date.



3:55pm: Order dad’s birthday card from Thortful (£4.05). J and I fancy having a local takeaway for dinner tonight but want to try somewhere new so I message my manager to find out his recommendations. He suggests the place I had in mind, which seals the deal as he is a massive foodie and I trust his judgement.



4:30pm: Someone has organised virtual end-of-the-month drinks for the whole department. I make myself a G&T, don my sunglasses and go and sit out in the hammock. I come joint second in the quiz, which isn’t too shabby!



6pm: J and I leave the house in search of dinner.



6:20pm: We arrive at the takeaway restaurant and I get a Korean fried chicken sandwich, green slaw and bang bang cucumber salad (£18). While we’re waiting for our food, I pop into the off-licence next door and grab a couple of G&Ts, an orange & almond dark choc Lindt bar and I also spot some risotto rice, which is something I haven’t managed to find anywhere else (£6.23).



6:30pm: We go and sit by the canal to devour our feast, which tastes absolutely incredible. I sip on a can of G&T and watch people paddling up and down the canal with envy. In the summer months I usually go standup paddleboarding along the canal every other weekend, but I don’t own my own board and the community group I do it with is obviously closed at the moment. This is particularly annoying because Paul Mescal has been spotted multiple times in this part of London, jogging along the towpath shirtless and wearing THE chain. Will have to stick to land-based stalking for the time being.



9:15pm: J and I get home and enjoy the last of the evening sun from our roof while munching on the Lindt chocolate.



9:55pm: S arrives upstairs in her PJs after being at work all day and we watch The Last Leg together.



3:15am: I wake up on the sofa with no recollection of nodding off. Stumble downstairs and brush my teeth before getting into bed.



Total: £36.28









































































Day Six



10:35am: Roll out of bed and make myself an absolutely enormous iced coffee.



10:45am: I knock up some sriracha butter beans and tahini yoghurt and dollop it all on top of a slice of the sourdough loaf I baked yesterday. Yum.



11am: Potter around, fix a broken drawer handle, do all my washing up.



1:20pm: Pop down to the bike shop next to our flat and buy a puncture repair kit (£5) because I’ve got a flat tyre and I’ve run out of patches. The kit has loads of patches in it, so hopefully I shouldn’t run out again for the rest of the year, especially considering I’m not commuting on my bike for the foreseeable future.



1:35pm: I use Monzo to transfer money to J for half a bag of compost that we decided to share between us (£1.50) and repot the sunflowers I’ve been growing out on the roof.



2pm: Snack on an apple and some vegetable crisps.



2:35pm: J and I are desperate to get out of our (immediate) local area as it is ridiculously busy on Saturdays despite the pandemic. We both get on our bikes and cycle to Greenwich, stopping to collect a friend of J on the way. We admire the view of the Thames and go and sit in the park and have a socially distanced gossip about men for ages.



4:55pm: It’s very hot and I’ve already guzzled both bottles of water I brought (which is a bit of an issue considering all the public toilets are closed…) so we stop at an ice cream shop. I get a scoop of lemon sorbet (£1.92).



7pm: Where has the time gone?! I’m starving and need a wee, so J and I get back on our bikes and head home.



7:48pm: We just happen to pass one of our fave pizza places on the way home, which is tucked down a quiet little side street. Having two pizzas in the same week isn’t something I would normally do, but I’m hangry and this place is cheap and good. I get a margherita and sit and eat it on the bench outside after liberally sanitising my hands (£3.95).



8:15pm: Get home and jump straight in the shower.



8:45pm: Spend ages scrolling through Hinge.



9:30pm: L&S are upstairs watching a film with some beers but I’m not really in the mood to join them. Head to bed and read some of my book (An American Marriage) and go to sleep.



Total: £12.37

























































Day Seven



9am ish: Wake up and spend ages on Twitter (mostly stalking a guy I’ve been on-and-off with for years but shhhhhh).



10:30am: I make breakfast (leftover butter beans and tahini yoghurt on toast from yesterday) and another huge iced coffee, and open my laptop to do some life admin.



11am ish: Call my sister and catch up with her about the state of the world.



12pm: Snack on an apple and some Greek yoghurt with honey and spend ages looking at potential birthday gifts for J. She needs a bookcase for her room so I find one on Gumtree and arrange to pay for and collect it tomorrow.



2:20pm: Make and demolish veggie noodles for lunch.



3pm: Leave the flat for a walk.



4:10pm: By some miracle, I manage to find an independent pound shop which is open and sells party stuff. I get napkins, paper plates, cups, balloons and party hats for J’s birthday picnic next week (£5). The shop a couple of doors down also has a really nice birthday banner in the clearance basket, so I grab it as well as a cheeky Twix for myself (£1.59).



6pm ish: Get home and pour myself a G&T with the last of the tonic water I have in the fridge. I get a message in the local mutual aid WhatsApp group about a local food bank needing more ad hoc volunteers, so I sign up to take part.



6:10pm: Start making dinner. I have a butternut squash that needs using up so I chop it up, roast it with lots of seasonings and magic it into a tasty risotto.



7pm ish: J and I watch the first episode of Run and marvel at the versatility of Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Vicky Jones.



7:45pm: L&S appear with ice cream, Skittles and chocolate and we all pile on to the sofa to watch a film together. S is nervous to be going back to work in the nursery tomorrow but is excited to see all the kids again after so long.



10pm ish: Brush teeth, wash face, bedtime.



Total: £6.59





















































The Breakdown



Food/Drink: £74.67

Entertainment: £0

Clothes/Beauty: £0

Travel: £0

Other: £41.93



Total: £116.60



Conclusion



"Reading this money diary back before hitting send has made me reflect on how many times I’ve left the flat this week to do things that aren’t strictly exercise or essential food shopping. I’m definitely going to try and cut down on this going forward, which will mean my spending will go down a bit too. On a positive note, apart from the Lidl shop and my dad’s birthday gifts, everything I’ve bought this week has been from local and/or independent businesses, which I’m pretty pleased about. Overall I feel very lucky to have J and L&S around as they are making my lockdown experience much more bearable than it would be otherwise, even if we do eat too much ice cream."

























