Tyson Fury: "Money can't make me happier”

Tyson Fury would happily ‘train for free’ now that he is back fit and firing once again.

Preparing for his heavyweight bout with Otto Wallin in Las Vegas this weekend, the former world champion is at peace with his life, three years after revealing that he suffers from depression and had been using cocaine and alcohol in an attempt to deal with it.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: "I might sound like a hypocrite here but I really don't care - there's only a certain amount you can spend in life. I have found true happiness within myself. I used to search for it. Everything I ever did in my life I was always searching and expecting more. Whether it be a wife, kids, championships - I was always expecting more and thinking 'is this it?'

"I have really found out that happiness doesn't come from achievements or assets. It comes from within, with contentment of who you are. I can't be happier. If I had another 10 zeros on my bank balance it couldn't make me happier. I can only wear these shoes and sleep in one bed. You can only drive one car - if it's a Rolls Royce or piece of rubbish, they all do the same thing."

Fury spent nearly three years out the ring. After winning the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles, beating Wladimir Klitschko in the process, Fury’s career spiralled out of control. He pulled out of the subsequent rematch, had his belts stripped from him, ballooned in weight and appeared to have turned his back on boxing altogether.

Since then, he has got sober, shed over 10 stone and returned to the ring. Few gave him any chance in his fight with WBC Champion Deontay Wilder last year and yet his brilliant performance ended in a thrilling draw, with Fury recovering from what looked like a certain knock-out in the match’s final moments.

He said: "I had almost three years of being unhappy, as low as any man can go. I know it was the training I wasn't doing that gave me a void. Training gives me a purpose. If I wasn't getting paid millions I'd train for free.

"When I'm not in training camp I am training twice a day now anyway - it has become a lifestyle, a habit. When you have had that habit all your life, when you don't do it for a long time you feel severely down, I never want to go back there.

"Now I am happy. Nothing will bring me down ever again. I used to worry about stuff years ago. Now I will never worry about things I have no control of.

"If I end up in a tent in a field, flat out broke, I will still look back on my life thinking I lived a beautiful life, did what I wanted to do and ended up happy."

Beyond Wallin on Saturday, Fury insists he will fight Wilder again on February 22nd, once Wilder has completed his rematch with Luis Ortiz (although no date is set for this yet). Beyond that, a British super fight could still be on the cards with Anthony Joshua, assuming he wins his own rematch with Andy Ruiz Jnr in December.

Even the previously hostile relationship with Joshua seems to have cooled. He added: "I will call him or he will call me. We have a little chat, tell one another we are going to knock one another out and that's it. It’s just friendly banter.”

