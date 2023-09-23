Moneris confirms credit and debit card processing outage, but offers few details

TORONTO — The Canadian payment processing firm Moneris says credit and debit card transactions were interrupted by a network outage reported earlier in the day.

Complaints about outages started rolling in to the Downdetector.ca website before noon eastern time on Saturday, but Moneris did not say when the outage started.

About three hours later, Moneris posted a message on X — the social media site formerly known as Twitter — saying it had resolved the network problem.

The Toronto-based technology company, a joint venture between Royal Bank and BMO Bank of Montreal, said transaction processing could be slow as its systems catch up with the backlog.

It remains unclear how many businesses and transactions were affected.

Moneris says it supports more than 325,000 merchant locations across Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press