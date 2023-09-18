Mondi (LON:MNDI) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Mondi (LON:MNDI), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Mondi, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = €972m ÷ (€10b - €2.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Mondi has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Forestry industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Mondi compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Mondi.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Mondi, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 18% over the last five years. However it looks like Mondi might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On Mondi's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Mondi is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 24% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Mondi has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Mondi (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about.

