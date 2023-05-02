Mondee to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 15, 2023

Mondee Holdings, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondee Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MOND) (“Mondee” or the “Company”), a technology-driven, next-generation marketplace in a $1 trillion segment of the travel market, today announced the date for its first quarter 2023 earnings call, for the period ended March 31, 2023.



The Company will host a conference call at 5:30 a.m. (PST) / 7:30 a.m. (CST) / 8:30 a.m. (EST) on Monday, May 15, 2023 to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Mondee Investor Relations website at https://investors.mondee.com. A live dial-in is available domestically at (833) 470-1428 and internationally at +1 (404) 975-4839, passcode 605339.

A replay will be available on Mondee’s investor relations website and an audio replay will be available domestically at (866) 813-9403 or internationally at +1 (929) 458-6194, passcode 865375, until midnight (ET) June 5, 2023.

ABOUT MONDEE

Established in 2011, Mondee is a travel technology company and a modern travel marketplace with its headquarters based in Austin, Texas. The company operates 17 offices across the United States and Canada and has core operations in India, Thailand, and Greece. Mondee is driving change in the leisure and corporate travel sectors through its broad array of innovative solutions. The company’s platform processes over 50 million daily searches and generates a substantial transactional volume annually. Its network includes 55,000+ leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers, 500+ airlines, and over one million hotels and vacation rentals, 30K rental car pickup locations, 50+ cruise lines. The company also offers packaged solutions and ancillary offerings that serve a global customer base. On July 19, 2022, Mondee became publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol MOND. For further information, please visit: https://www.mondee.com .

