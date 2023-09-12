Monday's sports scoreboard for Sept. 11, 2023
Monday's Scoreboard
NFL
N.Y. Jets 22 Buffalo 16 (OT)
MLB
American League
Texas 10 Toronto 4
Oakland 4 Houston 0
L.A. Angels 8 Seattle 5 (11 innings)
Tampa Bay 7 Minnesota 4
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
National League
Atlanta 10 Philadelphia 8 (10 innings), 1st game
Philadelphia 7 Atlanta 5, 2nd game
Washington 6 Pittsburgh 2
Arizona 4 N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 12 Miami 0
Chicago Cubs 5 Colorado 4
San Diego 11 L.A. Dodgers 8
Interleague
Baltimore 11 St. Louis 5
San Francisco 5 Cleveland 4 (10 innings)
The Canadian Press