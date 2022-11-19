Friday's sports scoreboard for Nov. 18, 2022

Associated Press

The man who killed 10 people in a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket plans to plead guilty to all of the state charges against him, according to lawyers representing families of the victims. Payton Gendron, 19, is scheduled to appear in court Monday, according to court records. John Elmore, an attorney for the families of two of the 10 Black people who were killed in the shooting, said Gendron’s lawyers disclosed in recent weeks that he planned to plead guilty to all of the counts in the state indictment and waive his right to appeal.