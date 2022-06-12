Scoreboard for Saturday, June 11, 2022

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The RBC Canadian Open tees off at St. George's Golf and Country Club on Thursday morning. It's the first time the men's national golf championship has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are five thing to know about the tournament: REPPING THE MAPLE LEAF — There are 20 Canadians in the field, more than any other PGA Tour event, increasing the likelihood of a Canadian winning the national championship for the first time since Pat Fletcher did it in 1954. Canadian gol