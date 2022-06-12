Scoreboard for Saturday, June 11, 2022

Saturday's Scoreboard

CFL

Saskatchewan 30 Hamilton 13

B.C. 59 Edmonton 15

---

NHL Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final

Best-of-Seven

Tampa Bay 2 New York Rangers 1

(Tampa Bay wins series 4-2)

---

AHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Conference Finals

Springfield 3 Laval 2 (Overtime)

(Springfield leads series 3-2)

Stockton 3 Chicago 2 (Overtime)

(Chicago leads series 3-2)

---

MLB

American League

Minnesota 6 Tampa Bay 5

Texas 11 Chicago White Sox 9

Baltimore 6 Kansas City 4

Oakland 10 Cleveland 5

Detroit 3 Toronto 1

Seattle 7 Boston 6

National League

St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 4 Arizona 0

Washington 8 Milwaukee 6

San Diego 2 Colorado 1 (10 innings, first game)

Colorado 6 San Diego 2 (Second game)

Atlanta 10 Pittsburgh 4

San Francisco 3 L.A. Dodgers 2

Interleague

Miami 5 Houston 1

N.Y. Yankees 8 Chicago Cubs 0

L.A. Angels 11 N.Y. Mets 6

---

MLS

Charlotte FC 2 New York Red Bulls 0

San Jose 0 Nashville 0

---

NLL Playoffs

Best-of-Three Final

Colorado 11 Buffalo 8

(Series tied 1-1)

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • B.C. Lions look to capitalize on continuity heading into 2022 campaign

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke knows that taking over the starter spot isn't going to be easy. Not only is the 24-year-old Ohio product under the spotlight as a rare Canadian QB, he's also stepping into a role vacated by the man who led the league in passing last season. Michael Reilly retired in January after 11 CFL seasons, including a 2021 campaign where he tallied 3,283 passing yards. His departure means Rourke will take over the No. 1 position when B.C. kicks off its 2022

  • Going deep: Riders confident offensive explosiveness will return this season

    REGINA — One of the recurring narratives last season for the Saskatchewan Roughriders was their inability to successfully throw the ball deep, with the spotlight falling on quarterback Cody Fajardo. Heading into the 2022 CFL season, Fajardo says the negativity serves as his motivation to prove the skeptics wrong. "I think motivation is there every year," said Fajardo, who has been the Riders' starting quarterback since Zach Collaros was injured on the opening series of the 2019 season. "There's

  • Argos' newcomer Davis looking to play in sixth straight Grey Cup contest

    TORONTO — He's been a very good player throughout his CFL career, but Ja'Gared Davis has also proven to be somewhat of a good-luck charm. Every year he's been in the league with the Calgary Stampeders (2016-18) and Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2019, '21), Davis has finished the season in the Grey Cup game. The Toronto Argonauts hope that trend continues after signing the six-foot-one, 238-pound defensive lineman as a free agent in February. Toronto last won the Grey Cup in 2017. "I've been very fortunat

  • Tampa Bay takes 3-2 lead into game 6 against New York

    New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division)Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDTFANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -184, Rangers +154; over/under is 5.5STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Lightning lead series 3-2BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the New York Rangers in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Lightning won the las

  • LIV Golf: How to watch Day 3 of new tour’s first event

    The final day of the inaugural event will take place at Centurion Club, St Albans on Saturday

  • Colorado Avalanche ride two goalies into Stanley Cup Final

    Matt Murray stepped on the ice on the first day of the 2017 NHL playoffs ready to lead the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins to the Stanley Cup once again. An injury during warmups sidelined him for a month and turned the job over to Marc-Andre Fleury. Murray returned more than a month later and backstopped the Penguins to another title.

  • LIV Golf LIVE: Leaderboard and Day 2 scores as Bryson DeChambeau joins rebel tour

    Follow all the action from the first event of the Saudi-funded breakaway series in St Albans

  • NHL Draft: Blackhawks' biggest needs, top prospects

    Without a draft pick until the second round, the Blackhawks will certainly approach the selection with a "best-available" mentality.

  • Hamilton, Russell question safety of bouncing F1 cars

    Lewis Hamilton said he woke up in pain Saturday because this season's Mercedes car has a tendency to bounce up and down at high speed. Now the seven-time Formula One champion and new teammate George Russell have questioned whether new 2022 rules force them to compromise their safety. Hamilton said his “back was a real mess” after Friday practice and credited performance coach Angela Cullen for getting him in condition for Saturday qualifying.

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Curry scores 43 to beat Boston, Warriors tie NBA Finals 2-2

    BOSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 43 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, sending the series back to San Francisco knotted at two games apiece. Curry added 10 rebounds and made a pair of baskets during a 10-0 fourth-quarter run that turned a four-point Boston edge into a 100-94 Golden State lead. The Celtics missed six straight shots during that span. Andrew Wiggins had 17 points and 16 boards for the W

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • RBC Canadian Open: 5 Things To Know

    TORONTO — The RBC Canadian Open tees off at St. George's Golf and Country Club on Thursday morning. It's the first time the men's national golf championship has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are five thing to know about the tournament: REPPING THE MAPLE LEAF — There are 20 Canadians in the field, more than any other PGA Tour event, increasing the likelihood of a Canadian winning the national championship for the first time since Pat Fletcher did it in 1954. Canadian gol

  • Manoah, Blue Jays shut down Royals 7-0

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in