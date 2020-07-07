Monday's Sports in Brief

NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Kansas City Chiefs made sure they'll have Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes around as long as possible.

Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension worth up to $503 million, according to his agency, Steinberg Sports. The deal is worth $477 million in guarantee mechanisms and includes a no-trade clause and opt-out clauses if guarantee mechanisms aren't met.

It's the richest contract in professional sports history, surpassing Mike Trout's $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Chiefs had the 2018 NFL MVP under contract for the next two seasons but that wasn't nearly enough.

The contract extension starts in 2022 when the NFL salary cap is projected to be $227.5 million. However, that number could be lower depending on revenue losses due to the cornonavirus pandemic and the possibility any games played this season won't have fans.

WASHINGTON (AP) - More than a dozen Native American leaders and organizations sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calling for the league to force Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder to change the team name immediately.

The letter was signed by 15 Native American advocates and obtained by The Associated Press. It demands the team and the NFL cease the use of Native American names, imagery and logos - with specific importance put on Washington, which last week launched a ''thorough review'' of its name.

The letter was delivered on the same day that President Donald Trump voiced his opposition to any name change by the team. Several team sponsors have come out in favor of change recently and Snyder showed his first indication of willingness to do so amid a nationwide movement to erase racially insensitive symbols.

The NFL did not immediately respond to a message confirming receipt of the letter. Goodell last week expressed support for Snyder's review process of the name.

NEW YORK (AP) - Colin Kaepernick will be featured in a documentary series produced by ESPN Films as part of a first-look deal with The Walt Disney Co.

The deal between Kaepernick's production arm, Ra Vision Media, and The Walt Disney Co. was announced Monday. The partnership will focus on telling scripted and unscripted stories that explore race, social injustice and the quest for equity. It also will provide a platform to showcase the work of directors and producers of color.

Despite being exiled from the NFL since the 2016 season when he took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality, Kaepernick still wants to play. A person close to the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback told The Associated Press that Kaepernick is in excellent shape and ready to play but hasn't received any calls.

NHL

NEW YORK (AP) - The NHL is in position to resume playing in less than a month - with 24 teams in action, all in Canada - and could be on the verge of enjoying labor peace through 2026.

The National Hockey League and the NHL Players' Association announced a tentative deal on a return-to-play format and a memorandum of understanding on a four-year extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Should both agreements be ratified, the NHL would proceed immediately to its expanded 24-team playoff format, with play beginning on Aug. 1. Under the plan, training camps would open July 13, with teams traveling to their respective hub cities for exhibition games on July 26.

The hub cities are Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, for the qualifying round and at least first two playoff rounds, according to a person with direct knowledge of the agreements who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league and NHLPA have not released this information.

For the conference finals and the Stanley Cup Final, the person said, the league is being cautious and allowing itself site flexibility in the event of potential spikes in COVID-19 infections.

MLB

NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball released its pandemic-shortened schedule, featuring a tantalizing season opener between the New York Yankees and World Series champion Washington Nationals, even as some teams were still bogged down by coronavirus concerns.

By the time MLB revealed each team's 60-game slate Monday evening, the Nationals and Houston Astros - last year's pennant winners - had canceled workouts because of COVID-19 testing delays that one executive worried could endanger the season. The St. Louis Cardinals also scrubbed their practice for the same reason.

Nick Markakis became the second Atlanta Braves veteran to opt out of the season, swayed by a phone call with teammate Freddie Freeman, who has been stricken with COVID-19.

The Texas Rangers said All-Star slugger Joey Gallo tested positive and is asymptomatic. Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Kole Calhoun also tested positive but feels good, manager Torey Lovullo said.

Philadelphia Phillies ace Aaron Nola reported to camp after waiting a few extra days because he was in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Opening night on July 23 will feature the Yankees and their new ace, Gerrit Cole, visiting the Nationals. On the West Coast, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Betts, their big offseason acquisition, will host the rival San Francisco Giants.

Everybody else will be in action by the next day - in ballparks without fans.

WNBA

NEW YORK (AP) - WNBA players will wear uniforms for the opening weekend of the season featuring Breonna Taylor's name when the league begins play later this month.

Players will also wear warmup shirts that read ''Black Lives Matter'' on the front and ''Say Her Name'' on the back throughout the season, the league and players' union announced Monday. Also, the phrase ''Black Lives Matter'' will be featured prominently on the courts where the teams practice and play.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician, was shot eight times by plainclothes Louisville police officers serving a narcotics search warrant at her apartment on March 13. No drugs were found. Her family and protesters around the country have called for swift action against the officers who shot Taylor.

The league is considering ways to recognize other women who have died because of alleged police brutality or racial violence - including Vanessa Guillen and Sandra Bland.

NEW YORK (AP) - Phoenix Mercury assistant coach Penny Taylor is stepping away to focus on being a full-time mother, the team announced Monday.

Taylor, who married Mercury star Diana Taurasi in 2017, played 10 seasons for the Mercury from 2004-16 before retiring. She and Taurasi have a 2-year old son, Leo.

The Mercury replaced Taylor with former WNBA player Chasity Melvin. Melvin spent time as a coach for the Charlotte Hornets' G-League affiliate and most recently was an assistant for the Loyola University women's basketball team.

Taylor was a longtime national team player for her native Australia. After retiring in 2016, Taylor was the team's director of player development and performance for a season. She gave birth to Leo in 2018 and then was an assistant last year.

Melvin played 12 seasons in the WNBA before retiring in 2010. She was an All-Star in 2001 while playing for the Cleveland Rockers. She was a teammate of Taylor's with the Rockers from 2001-03.

