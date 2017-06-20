Monday's Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court struck down part of a law that bans offensive trademarks, ruling in favor of an Asian-American rock band called the Slants and giving a major boost to the Washington Redskins in their separate legal fight over the team name.

The justices were unanimous in saying that the 71-year-old trademark law barring disparaging terms infringes free speech rights guaranteed in the Constitution's First Amendment.

Slants founder Simon Tam tried to trademark the band name in 2011, but the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denied the request on the ground that it disparages Asians. A federal appeals court in Washington later said the law barring offensive trademarks is unconstitutional and the Supreme Court agreed.

The Redskins made similar arguments after the trademark office ruled in 2014 that the name offends American Indians and canceled the team's trademark. That case, before a federal appeals court in Richmond, had been on hold while the Supreme Court considered the Slants case.

CHICAGO (AP) - A Green Bay fan is making a federal case out of a dispute with the Chicago Bears, filing a lawsuit accusing the rival team of violating his free-speech rights by prohibiting him from wearing Packers apparel at Bears' pregame warmups.

Russell Beckman of Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, filed the 10-page lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Chicago on Friday seeking a court order lifting the ban.

An email Beckman sent to Bears executives that he included in his court filing last week accuses the team of creating ''segregated safe spaces for Bears fans'' by banishing Packers gear.

''Stop coddling them,'' he wrote.

PRO BASKETBALL

CLEVELAND (AP) - David Griffin's run with the Cleveland Cavaliers is over after one championship and three straight trips to the NBA Finals.

The general manager and team mutually parted ways when owner Dan Gilbert said Griffin's contract will not be extended once it expires June 30.

Griffin's departure comes on the anniversary of the Cavs' dramatic Game 7 win over Golden State, capping a historic comeback that gave Cleveland its first major professional sports championship since 1964.

He's also leaving three days before the draft - the Cavs are currently without a pick - and on the eve of free agency. Cleveland could have a busy summer as it looks to revamp its roster after losing to the Warriors in five games in this year's Finals.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Hall of Famer Jerry West, fresh off helping the Golden State Warriors win another NBA championship, is now officially a consultant with the Los Angeles Clippers.

West was introduced at a news conference with Doc Rivers, the Clippers' coach and president of basketball operations, and Executive Vice President Lawrence Frank. He had been an executive board member with the Warriors and is expected to have a similar role with LA.

The former Lakers great and front office executive credited Rivers, Frank and owner Steve Ballmer with convincing him the other team in LA was the right fit.

TIGER WOODS

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) - Tiger Woods is receiving help to manage his medications following his DUI arrest last month.

''I'm currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder,'' Woods said in a statement.

''I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on tour.''

Woods was charged with driving under the influence after police in Jupiter found him asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz about 2 a.m. on May 29. Breath tests showed no presence of alcohol, but Woods told officers he had a reaction to several prescription drugs, including Vicodin and Xanax. His arraignment has been delayed until Aug. 9.

Woods could qualify for a diversion program in which the DUI charge is downgraded to reckless driving, which results in probation, fine and other conditions such as taking a DUI course.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) - A record $203 million was spent on international amateur free agents in the just-ended signing period, nearly $50 million more than the previous high and a figure that will plummet when a hard cap on spending starts July 2.

Four Cubans were given contracts that included signing bonuses above $5 million. Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert led the way at $26 million, followed by San Diego pitcher Adrian Morejon at $11 million, and Cincinnati shortstop Alfredo Rodriguez and Padres outfielder Jorge Ona at $7 million each.

