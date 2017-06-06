Monday's Sports in Brief

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- The former mixed martial arts fighter known as War Machine was sentenced to 36 years to life in Nevada state prison for kidnapping, beating and sexually assaulting his porn actress ex-girlfriend and attacking her male friend at her Las Vegas home in 2014.

Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver, 35, offered an apology full of self-loathing during his sentencing on 29 felony and misdemeanor charges in the attacks on Christy Mack and Corey Thomas. He called himself a ''very lost, very empty person'' who hated his aggressive impulses and ''should have killed myself by now.''

Koppenhaver will be 71 before he's eligible for parole.

His lawyer, Jay Leiderman, said Koppenhaver tried to hang himself in jail in January, but that he has turned to religion and wants to become a role model behind bars.

HOCKEY

CHICAGO (AP) - A federal judge dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by former NHL player Derek Boogard's parents, who blamed the league for their son's brain damage and addiction to prescription painkillers.

Boogard, a feared enforcer during six seasons with the Minnesota Wild and the New York Rangers, died of an accidental overdose of pain medications and alcohol in 2011. His parents later sued, arguing the NHL knew or should have known Boogard - who they said received more than 1,000 prescriptions from team physicians, dentists, trainers and staff - wasn't complying with treatment.

In a 20-page opinion dismissing the case, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman wrote that Boogaard's parents didn't prove the NHL was negligent. He also noted they weren't appointed trustees of their son's estate, a requirement to sue on its behalf.

But the judge was careful not to comment on the allegations against the NHL, which is currently involved in a class-action lawsuit involving more than 100 former players.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Three Michigan State football players are being charged in an alleged sexual assault on campus in January, an attorney said.

Ingham County prosecutor Carol Siemon said only that three people were being charged in the incident, but she didn't release details or names.

Karen Truszkowski, an attorney for the accuser, told The Associated Press that the three are football players.

In a separate but related investigation by the university, the three are facing possible discipline as students.

Earlier Monday, Michigan State released a report from an external law firm that investigated the football program's handling of the allegations. The investigation found no evidence that coach Mark Dantonio violated the school's policy on relationship violence and sexual misconduct. The report said Dantonio ''took prompt and decisive action'' with respect to the January incident that has led to criminal charges.

NBA FINALS

CLEVELAND (AP) - The first two games of the NBA Finals are the most-watched since Michael Jordan's final championship in 1998.

Despite two lopsided outcomes, Golden State's two home wins over Cleveland averaged 19.6 million viewers, according to numbers released by the Nielsen company.

That's an increase of 5 percent from the 18.6 million average in 2016.

The Warriors' 132-113 victory on Sunday drew an average of 20.1 million viewers, up 13 percent from Game 2 last year and the most for a Game 2 since Chicago and Utah met in 1998. The telecast peaked with 23.1 million viewers.

This is the first time two teams have met three straight times in the NBA Finals.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Thad Matta is out as Ohio State's basketball coach, with the Buckeyes having missed the last two NCAA Tournaments amid an exodus of players.

Matta, who has coached the team for 13 seasons, also cited his health at a news conference. He has been troubled for years by chronic back problems that sometimes prevented him from taking off his shoes after a game.

The 49-year-old coach said he and athletic director Gene Smith agreed he would leave. Matta had three years remaining on a contract extension he signed in 2012. Smith said a national search for his replacement will begin immediately, and Matta will participate in the search.

Matta coached the Buckeyes from 2005 to 2017 and took them to two Final Fours. Ohio State finished 17-15 this year, the worst season in Matta's 17 years as a head coach. In the Big Ten Tournament, Ohio State lost in the first round to Rutgers, the lowest-seeded team.