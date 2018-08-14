Monday's Sports in Brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith, who was fired last month after a history of domestic violence allegations became public, was arrested for suspected drunken driving in 2013 but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Documents obtained by The Blade in Toledo showed that Smith was stopped for speeding in Dublin, north of Columbus, in the early hours of Feb. 23, 2013. He was arrested after failing a field sobriety test and declining to take a blood-alcohol test.

In April 2013, Smith pleaded guilty to an amended charge of failure to control and paid a $375 fine.

It's not clear whether the misdemeanor was reported to the university. Smith's attorney declined to comment, and Ohio State didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Smith was fired on July 23. The university is investigating coach Urban Meyer's handling of the domestic abuse allegations against Smith. Smith has never been criminally charged.

PRO FOOTBALL

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Former University of Tennessee star linebacker A.J. Johnson is getting a shot in the NFL with the Denver Broncos less than a month after he was acquitted along with a college teammate of aggravated rape charges.

After his first practice as a pro Monday, Johnson said, ''It's a blessing to be a part of a team, I'm excited to get out here, start working out and start working my tail off.''

He said he never doubted he'd see this day .

''No, never a time. I had faith. I trusted in God,'' he said. ''I kept working and being determined and kept pushing. I knew it was going to come.''

Johnson said the Broncos reached out to him Saturday.

Coach Vance Joseph said he wasn't sure what to expect from Johnson following such a long layoff from football.

UNDATED (AP) - LeSean McCoy's ex-girlfriend is suing the Buffalo Bills running back for failing to protect her after she was bloodied, beaten and had $133,000 worth of jewelry stolen during a home invasion last month.

Delicia Cordon also alleged in a lawsuit filed in Fulton County, Georgia on Friday that McCoy would ''often brutally beat his dog,'' and would also ''aggressively, physically discipline and beat his young son.''

Without blaming McCoy for playing a role in the home invasion, Cordon accused him of breaching his duty to protect her because he owned the home. She also alleged McCoy ''permitted a hazardous condition to exist'' by installing a new security system and cameras and denying her access to arm the system.

Cordon's face was bloodied during a home invasion in the early hours of July 10.

BASEBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen expects to have a second heart surgery in the offseason but is confident he'll be able to come off the disabled list within the next few weeks.

The All-Star reliever, out since Thursday with an irregular heartbeat, rejoined the Dodgers when they returned home Monday and threw a light bullpen. He plans to throw bullpens again on Wednesday and Friday.

The 30-year-old Jansen is scheduled to be re-examined by his physicians next Monday. He said it's likely he'll need another ablation procedure on his heart after the season - the right-hander had a similar operation in 2012.

When he was placed on the disabled list last week, it was projected Jansen would miss four to six weeks.

ATLANTA (AP) - Ronald Acuna Jr. has pulled off an exceedingly rare baseball feat, hitting leadoff homers in both games of a doubleheader for the Atlanta Braves.

The 20-year-old rookie hit an opposite-field drive into the Braves bullpen off Miami's Pablo Lopez in the first game, powering Atlanta to a 9-1 victory over the Marlins.

Acuna sent another one into the seats in left-center to start the nightcap against Merandy Gonzalez, who was making his first major league start.

Acuna may be only the fourth player in baseball history to hit a pair of leadoff homers in a doubleheader. Two others, Rickey Henderson and Harry Hooper, went on to the Hall of Fame.

The Elias Sports Bureau says Baltimore's Brady Anderson pulled off the rare double during a home doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 21, 1999. Before that, it was accomplished by Oakland's Henderson at home against the Cleveland Indians on July 5, 1993, and Hooper while playing for the Boston Red on May 20, 1913, during a pair of games at the Washington Senators.

Acuna has 17 homers this season, four of them leading off games.