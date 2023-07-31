Monday's gossip: Raya, Mbappe, Rashford, Mane, Suarez, Dembele, Franca, Reguilon, Kudus

David Raya

Arsenal are exploring a deal to sign Brentford's 27-year-old Spanish goalkeeper David Raya. (Athletic - subscription required)

Bayern Munich are also set to step up their efforts to sign Raya after having a loan offer rejected. (Guardian)

Chelsea are attempting to negotiate a cash-plus-player deal to bring Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, to Stamford Bridge this summer. (Record)

PSG are expecting Real Madrid to make an "extremely low and insulting" late offer for Mbappe. (RMC Sport - in French)

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has agreed to join PSG, with the Ligue 1 champions prepared to activate the 26-year-old France international's 50m euro release clause. (Fabrizio Romano)

Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli want to sign Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26, who is also a target for Manchester United. (L'Equipe - in French)

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, has said he considered leaving the club before manager Erik ten Hag arrived last summer. (Guardian)

Senegal winger Sadio Mane, 31, is expected to have a medical with Al-Nassr on Monday after they agreed a £24m deal to sign him from Bayern Munich. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea are confident that they can win the race to sign France Under-21 forward Michael Olise, 21, from Crystal Palace. (90min)

Chelsea are interested in Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez, with Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino having given the go-ahead for the club to make a move for the 25-year-old Spaniard. (Mail)

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez has agreed to terminate his contract with Gremio this December, with Inter Miami keen on signing the 36-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester City are confident they will complete a deal for RB Leipzig and Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol, 21, before the summer window shuts. (Football Insider)

Crystal Palace are closing in on a deal for Flamengo's 19-year-old Brazilian midfielder Matheus Franca. (Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham and Spain full-back Sergio Reguilon, 26, has emerged as a target for Real Sociedad. (Mail)

Arsenal are keen to sign 22-year-old Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Ajax. (Express)

Arsenal have also expressed an interest in Napoli and Georgia attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 22. (Football Transfers)

Nottingham Forest are considering making a move for Arsenal and United States goalkeeper Matt Turner, 29. (Athletic - subscription required)

Wolves are preparing a third and final offer for 19-year-old English midfielder Alex Scott from Bristol City after having £18m and £20m bids rejected. (Givemesport)