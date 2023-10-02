Monday's gossip: Phillips, Osimhen, Lamal, Andersen, Fati, Modric, Tapsoba
Arsenal will turn to Manchester City's 27-year-old England midfielder Kalvin Phillips in January as the Gunners look to strengthen their midfield. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
The Gunners also maintain an interest in Wolves' Portugal forward Pedro Neto, 23, and could make a move in January. (Mirror)
Chelsea's heavy spending is set to continue in January with the club targeting Napoli's 24-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen and Brentford's England forward Ivan Toney, 27. (Guardian)
Chelsea are also seeking a £500m loan from US financial institutions to fund the signings after spending £1bn over the last three transfer windows. (Sun)
Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are keeping tabs on Feyenoord's 22-year-old Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
Barcelona's 16-year-old Spain winger Lamine Yamal is set to sign a new three-year deal with the club, which contains a 1bn euros (£867m) release clause. (Fabrizio Romano)
Newcastle are monitoring Crystal Palace's Denmark defender Joachim Andersen with a view to making a move for the 27-year-old in January. (Football Insider)
Barcelona are open to selling Spain forward Ansu Fati next summer after the 20-year-old finishes his loan spell at Brighton. (Sport - in Spanish)
Lionel Messi has urged Inter Miami to sign Real Madrid's 38-year-old Croatia midfielder Luka Modric. (Cadena Ser - in Spanish, via Mirror)
Barcelona have opened talks with Corinthians for 18-year-old Brazil midfielder Gabriel Moscardo as they look to beat Chelsea to his signing. (Sport - in Spanish)
Tottenham will look to sign Bayern Leverkusen's 24-year-old Burkina Faso defender Edmond Tapsoba in January. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
Juventus are hoping to tie down France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 28, on a new three-year contract after he turned down a reported move to Manchester United in the summer to sign a one-year extension. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
Highly-rated England youth midfielder Dan Rigge, 17, is set to sign a new long-term deal at West Ham, despite interest from four Premier League clubs and two sides in La Liga. (Fabrizio Romano)
Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment