Monday's gossip: Phillips, Osimhen, Lamal, Andersen, Fati, Modric, Tapsoba

Kalvin Phillips in action for Manchester City

Arsenal will turn to Manchester City's 27-year-old England midfielder Kalvin Phillips in January as the Gunners look to strengthen their midfield. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

The Gunners also maintain an interest in Wolves' Portugal forward Pedro Neto, 23, and could make a move in January. (Mirror)

Chelsea's heavy spending is set to continue in January with the club targeting Napoli's 24-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen and Brentford's England forward Ivan Toney, 27. (Guardian)

Chelsea are also seeking a £500m loan from US financial institutions to fund the signings after spending £1bn over the last three transfer windows. (Sun)

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are keeping tabs on Feyenoord's 22-year-old Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

Barcelona's 16-year-old Spain winger Lamine Yamal is set to sign a new three-year deal with the club, which contains a 1bn euros (£867m) release clause. (Fabrizio Romano)

Newcastle are monitoring Crystal Palace's Denmark defender Joachim Andersen with a view to making a move for the 27-year-old in January. (Football Insider)

Barcelona are open to selling Spain forward Ansu Fati next summer after the 20-year-old finishes his loan spell at Brighton. (Sport - in Spanish)

Lionel Messi has urged Inter Miami to sign Real Madrid's 38-year-old Croatia midfielder Luka Modric. (Cadena Ser - in Spanish, via Mirror)

Barcelona have opened talks with Corinthians for 18-year-old Brazil midfielder Gabriel Moscardo as they look to beat Chelsea to his signing. (Sport - in Spanish)

Tottenham will look to sign Bayern Leverkusen's 24-year-old Burkina Faso defender Edmond Tapsoba in January. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

Juventus are hoping to tie down France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 28, on a new three-year contract after he turned down a reported move to Manchester United in the summer to sign a one-year extension. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Highly-rated England youth midfielder Dan Rigge, 17, is set to sign a new long-term deal at West Ham, despite interest from four Premier League clubs and two sides in La Liga. (Fabrizio Romano)