Monday's gossip: Palhinha, Ramos, Van de Beek, De Gea, Maddison

Joao Palhinha's brother says the 28-year-old Portugal and Fulham midfielder's move to Bayern Munich has only been "postponed", after it broke down on deadline day. (Mail)

Mohamed Salah, 31, has told his Liverpool team-mates that he wants to stay at Anfield as Saudi club Al-Ittihad continue to express an interest in the Egypt forward. (Mirror)

Former Spain captain Sergio Ramos, 37, is in advanced talks over a return to Sevilla 18 years after leaving the club to join Real Madrid. The defender left Paris St-Germain this summer when his contract expired. (ESPN)

Fenerbahce are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Jorginho, 31, and could make a move for the Italy international before transfer window in Turkey closes on 15 September. (Express)

Ligue 1 side Lorient opted against making a deadline-day move for the Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 26, because of his attitude earlier in the summer after they had agreed a loan deal with Manchester United. (L'Equipe - in French)

Chelsea cleared the path for Tottenham to sign England midfielder James Maddison, 26, in the summer because he did not fit the age profile of their transfer targets. (Football Insider)

Former Manchester United and Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 32, is among a number of players available on free transfers that are interesting Saudi clubs. (Marca - in Spanish)

Atletico Madrid and Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco, 29, is set to move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab for £12.8m. (ESPN)

Manager Wayne Rooney's hopes of re-signing Jamaica midfielder Ravel Morrison, 30, England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 30, and Ghana forward Andre Ayew, 33, who are all free agents, have been dashed by salary-cap issues at MLS side DC United. (Washington Post - subscription required)

Ligue 1 club Monaco plan to try to sign Fulham's English centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo, 25, in January after pushing hard to get a deal done for him in the summer window. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona are unhappy with Manchester City's attempts to sign Spain left-back Alejandro Balde, 19, newly called-up winger Lamine Yamal, 16 and Spanish youth international Pau Cubarsi, 16, this summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Chelsea and Brazil defender Thiago Silva, 38, argued with fans on Instagram after the club's Premier League defeat by Nottingham Forest on Saturday. (Telegraph - subscription required)