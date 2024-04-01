Monday's gossip: Neves, Frimpong, Paqueta, Phillips, Raphinha, Gray, Amorim

[Getty Images]

Liverpool have joined Manchester United and Chelsea in the race to sign Benfica's 19-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Neves, who has a 120m euro (£102.6m) release clause. (O Jogo, via Sport Witness)

Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in Bayer Leverkusen's 23-year-old Netherlands defender Jeremie Frimpong. (Sun)

Manchester City are set to rekindle a move for West Ham's 26-year-old Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta this summer. (Football Insider)

Leeds United hope to re-sign 28-year-old England midfielder Kalvin Phillips for about £30m from Manchester City this summer if they secure promotion back to the Premier League. (Sun)

Newcastle will speed up their search for a centre-back this summer and offer 32-year-old English defender Paul Dummett a new contract after captain Jamaal Lascelles was ruled out for up to nine months with a knee injury. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom leads Championship side Sunderland's list of potential candidates to be their next permanent manager. (Sun)

Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for Raphinha this summer to ease financial concerns, but the 27-year-old Brazil forward does not want to leave. (Sport - in Spanish)

Real Madrid bosses think Bayern Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is the "perfect replacement" to take over from Carlo Ancelotti in 2026. (Matteo Moretto, via Football Espana)

Tottenham plan to loan Alejo Veliz, 20, to a different club next season as they feel the Argentina Under-20 striker has not played enough games during his current spell with Sevilla. (Fabrizio Romano)

Some members of the Chelsea squad have made it clear to the club's owners that they would prefer to see manager Mauricio Pochettino replaced at the end of the season. (HITC)

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim would consider joining Liverpool if he was offered the job, but will only make a decision about his future at the end of the season. (Correio da Manha - in Portuguese)

Tottenham have joined the race to sign Leeds United's 18-year-old midfielder Archie Gray, with Liverpool also interested in the England Under-21 international. (Football Insider)