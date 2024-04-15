Monday's gossip: Kovac, Gibbs-White, Edwards, Rashford, Koopmeiners, Dewsbury-Hall

Former Bayern Munich, Monaco and Wolfsburg coach Niko Kovac is emerging as a surprise name under consideration to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool boss. (Mail)

Newcastle United have made Nottingham Forest's English attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, 24, one of their main summer transfer targets. (Mirror)

Liverpool could sign English winger Marcus Edwards, 25, from Sporting Lisbon for £30m this summer. (Football Insider)

Marcus Rashford is set to stay at Manchester United as Paris St-Germain have made it clear they have no interest in signing the 26-year-old England forward. (Sun)

Chelsea are preparing a bid for Netherlands midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, 26, having sent scouts to watch him during Atalanta's Europa League win at Liverpool. (Sportmediaset - in Italian)

Tottenham are tracking Leicester City's English midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and could sign the 25-year-old for between £30m and £40m this summer. (Football Insider)

Tottenham are also interested in signing Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori, 21, from Bologna in the summer. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Spain winger Bryan Gil could seek a departure from Tottenham in the summer and Spurs would be willing to let the 23-year-old leave on a permanent transfer. (Give Me Sport)

Everton are keen on signing 28-year-old Belgium midfielder Leander Dendoncker, who is currently on loan at Napoli, from Aston Villa this summer. (Football Insider)

Barcelona are confident Spain centre-back Pau Cubarsi, 17, will sign a new contract despite interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Barca are also working to extend Lamine Yamal's contract, even if Paris St-Germain follow up their interest with a big bid for the 16-year-old Spain winger. (Nicolo Schira)

Bayern Munich have contacted Zinedine Zidane, who is yet to return to management since leaving Real Madrid three years ago, to gauge his interest in succeeding Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season. (Marca - in Spanish)

Newcastle are expected to offer England full-back Kieran Trippier a new contract, with the 33-year-old's current deal running out at the end of next season. (Football Insider)

Former Argentina and Manchester United defender Gabriel Heinze could be set to join Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's backroom staff, with the pair reportedly having held talks. (ESPN, via Metro)