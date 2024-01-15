Monday's gossip: Henderson, Guirassy, Barco, Yoro, Martial, Diomande, Benzema, Gimenez

Serhou Guirassy and the gossip logo

England midfielder Jordan Henderson, who has been linked with Ajax and Juventus, is set to stay in Saudi Arabia for the rest of the season because Al-Ettifaq are unlikely to let the 33-year-old go. (Mail)

However, Ajax coach John van 't Schip says there is "serious talk"going on with Henderson about him moving to the Netherlands. (ESPN)

Manchester United, Newcastle and AC Milan are ready to hijack West Ham's move for Stuttgart's 27-year-old Guinea striker Serhou Guirassy. (Football Insider)

Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain are interested in Lille's 18-year-old France Under-21 defender Leny Yoro. (Telefoot via AS - in Spanish)

Brighton have completed the signing of 19-year-old Argentina Under-20 full-back Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors for around £8m. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is ready to reject interest from Saudi Arabia because he would prefer to stay in Europe, with West Ham, Inter Milan and Fenerbahce linked with the 28-year-old France international. (Caught Offside)

Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri is close to joining Sevilla on loan, with the deal for the 20-year-old Tunisia international including a £17.5m option to buy. (Mail)

Arsenal and Chelsea will scout Sporting Lisbon's 20-year-old Ivory Coast defender Ousmane Diomande at the Africa Cup of Nations. (Record - in Portuguese)

Karim Benzema's future at Al-Ittihad is uncertain after the 36-year-old former France striker missed training and was subsequently excluded from the club's winter training camp in Dubai. (Marca)

Tottenham, Arsenal and Fulham are ready to rival West Ham in a summer move for Feyenoord's 22-year-old Mexico forward Santiago Gimenez. (Football Insider)

Everton and Nottingham Forest expect to be told on Monday that they have breached the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules for the three-year cycle up to June 2023. (The Athletic - subscription required)

Liverpool are willing to sell 24-year-old Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher for £20m this summer and have identified Sunderland's 23-year-old former England Under-21 international Anthony Patterson as his replacement. (Mirror)

Napoli are interested in Chelsea's 24-year-old English defender Trevoh Chalobah. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian)

Sheffield United are interested in Bournemouth's 26-year-old Wales defender Chris Mepham. (Sun)

Bournemouth's 29-year-old English midfielder Joe Rothwell is set to have a medical at Southampton before completing a loan move until the end of the season. (Daily Echo)

Southampton are also targeting a winger on loan this month with Manchester United's 21-year-old Ivory Coast international Amad Diallo and Bournemouth's Wales international David Brooks, 26, on their shortlist. (Givemesport)

