Monday's gossip: Echeverri, Varane, Carvalho, Sarr, Kehrer, Lookman, Adams

Claudio Echeverri

Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign River Plate's Argentina Under-17 midfielder Claudio Echeverri on a six-year contract, with the 17-year-old set to remain with the South American club until December 2024. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United have decided against activating the option to extend Raphael Varane's contract by a further 12 months, meaning the 30-year-old France defender can hold talks with overseas clubs over a summer free transfer move from 1 January. (Mail)

Leicester want to sign Liverpool winger Fabio Carvalho on loan after the 21-year-old Portugal Under-21 international was recalled from his loan spell at RB Leipzig. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Crystal Palace's England-born former France Under-21 winger Michael Olise, 22, in recent weeks. (Football Insider)

Tottenham's Senegal midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, 21 - who limped off during Sunday's game against Bournemouth with a hamstring problem - is close to agreeing a new long-term contract. (Athletic - subscription required)

Arsenal will allow English winger Reiss Nelson, 24, to leave the club on loan in January. (Football Insider)

Monaco are closing in on deal to sign 27-year-old Germany defender Thilo Kehrer from West Ham. (Fabrizio Romano)

Juventus, Nice and several Premier League sides are interested in Atalanta's 26-year-old English winger Ademola Lookman. (Mail)

West Ham are keen to sign Montpellier's Nigerian striker Akor Adams in January but the French club are reluctant to let the 23-year-old leave mid-season. (Football Insider)

Sheffield United want to sign a goalkeeper on loan in January, with Anderlecht's 37-year-old Denmark international Kasper Schmeichel a potential target. (Sun)

Brentford have made a 25m euros (£21.6m) bid for Real Betis' 18-year-old Spain Under-21 winger Assane Diao. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Southampton are considering a move for Burnley's 26-year-old Belgian midfielder Manuel Benson. (Daily Echo)

West Ham have activated a one-year contract extension for Vladimir Coufal, but the 31-year-old Czech Republic defender wants a longer deal. (Sun)

Eintracht Frankfurt are close to agreeing a loan deal with Wolves for 26-year-old Austria striker Sasa Kalajdzic. (Bild - in German)

Brighton and Crystal Palace both want to bring in Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna as their new manager. (Sun)