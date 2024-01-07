Monday's gossip: Mbappe, Henderson, Phillips, Onana, Todibo, McKennie, Lingard

PSG's French forward Kylian Mbappe

France and Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, 25, has agreed a deal to join Real Madrid at the end of his contract. (Foot Mercato - in French)

Madrid have offered Mbappe, whose deal at PSG ends this summer, less money than they did in their discussions in 2022. (Athletic - subscription required)

However, Mbappe could yet make a move to the Premier League. (Times - subscription required)

Juventus have pulled out of the race to sign Manchester City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips because of the loan fee and the breakdown of the 28-year-old's salary. (Fabrizio Romano)

The end of Juve's interest in Phillips could boost Newcastle's chances of signing the midfielder. (Mail)

Liverpool could land a seven-figure windfall if England midfielder Jordan Henderson, 33, is sold by Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq. (Mirror)

Everton have set a £60m fee for Amadou Onana with Arsenal looking to make a move for the 22-year-old Belgium midfielder. (Football Insider)

Chelsea, Manchester United and AC Milan are all watching Nice and France defender Jean-Clair Todibo, 24, but the French club hope to keep hold of him in the January transfer window. (RMC Sport - in French)

Barcelona have reportedly been offered a chance to sign former Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard. The 31-year-old is a free agent since leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of last season. (Sport - in Spanish)

England forward Ivan Toney, 27, says he has "unfinished business" as he prepares to make his return for Brentford after serving an eight-month suspension for breaching betting rules. (Mirror)

Juventus are ready to open contract extension talks with United States midfielder Weston McKennie, 25. (Goal)

West Ham will look at a move for Wolves' English defender Max Kilman, 26, if they raise funds by selling Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd, 27, this month. (Guardian)

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff could be on his way out of the club if the right offer comes along for the 26-year-old Englishman. (Sun)

