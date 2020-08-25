Monday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Eastern Conference Semifinals at Toronto
New York Islanders 4 Philadelphia Flyers 0
(Islanders lead series 1-0)
Best-of-Seven Western Conference Semifinals at Edmonton
Dallas vs. Colorado, 9:45 p.m.
(Stars lead series 1-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Milwaukee 121 Orlando 106
(Bucks lead series 3-1)
Oklahoma City 117 Houston 114
(Series tied 2-2)
Miami 99 Indiana 87
(Heat win series 4-0)
L.A. Lakers vs. Portland
(Lakers lead series 2-1)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 6 Tampa Bay 4
Minnesota at Cleveland
Oakland at Texas
L.A. Angels at Houston
National League
Miami at Washington
Cincinnati at Milwaukee
Colorado at Arizona
Interleague
Chicago Cubs at Detroit
Kansas City at St. Louis
---
MLS
New York City FC 1 Columbus 0
---
