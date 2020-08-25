Monday's Games

Monday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Eastern Conference Semifinals at Toronto

New York Islanders 4  Philadelphia Flyers 0

(Islanders lead series 1-0)

Best-of-Seven Western Conference Semifinals at Edmonton

Dallas vs. Colorado, 9:45 p.m.

(Stars lead series 1-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Milwaukee 121 Orlando 106

(Bucks lead series 3-1)

Oklahoma City 117 Houston 114

(Series tied 2-2)

Miami 99 Indiana 87

(Heat win series 4-0)

L.A. Lakers vs. Portland 

(Lakers lead series 2-1)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 6 Tampa Bay 4

Minnesota at Cleveland

Oakland at Texas 

L.A. Angels at Houston

National League

Miami at Washington

Cincinnati at Milwaukee

Colorado at Arizona

Interleague

Chicago Cubs at Detroit

Kansas City at St. Louis

---

MLS

New York City FC 1 Columbus 0

---

The Canadian Press