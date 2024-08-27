After Monday sweep in Cleveland, can Kansas City Royals win AL Central? A podcast

The Royals’ trip to Cleveland to play the division-leading Guardians got off to a great start Monday with a doubleheader sweep. That outcome moved KC within a game of first place in the AL Central.

But the road ahead remains difficult as the Royals work their way through a 20-game stretch against teams that would be be in the playoffs if the season ended today.

Royals beat writer Jaylon Thompson discusses this formidable schedule and what’s needed to seeded: think more of Salvaldor Perez’s big bat, clutch hitting by Bobby Witt Jr., M.J. Melendez’s glove-work and stellar bullpen performances.

The Royals are favored to reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 World Series championship team. What will it take to actually get there?