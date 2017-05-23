Monday Sports in Brief

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Stephen Curry scored 36 points and the Golden State Warriors closed out the Western Conference Final against the injury-ravaged San Antonio Spurs with a 129-115 victory Monday night, becoming the first team in league history to start the playoffs 12-0.

Golden State led by as many as 22 points in cruising to its third straight NBA Finals. The Warriors await a possible third straight championship matchup with Cleveland, which leads Boston 2-1 in the East finals.

San Antonio's only lead came on the opening possession when Manu Ginobili tossed in a left-handed scoop shot. The Spurs started Ginobili in what could be his final game with the team. The 39-year-old had maintained he will not ponder whether to retire or return until after the season.

Kyle Anderson scored 20 points to lead the Spurs, who were without Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and David Lee.

AUTO RACING

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis 500 pole-winner Scott Dixon, his wife and retired three-time race winner Dario Franchitti were unharmed after being robbed at gunpoint in the drive-thru lane of a Taco Bell making a late-night food run, police said Monday.

The robbery happened shortly before 10 p.m. at the fast-food restaurant less than a mile from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where Dixon a few hours earlier had won the top starting position in IndyCar's showcase race coming up on Sunday. Police did not immediately disclose what was taken from the two drivers and Dixon's wife, Emma.

Two boys, ages 15 and 14, were arrested a short time later.

Tony Kanaan, Dixon's teammate with Chip Ganassi Racing, told reporters that Dixon was making a food run for a group of drivers, including himself. Franchitti, who retired in 2013, also works for the team.

''While they were ordering with their windows down two guys approached at gunpoint,'' Kannan said. ''They held a gun at Dixon's head and asked him for his wallet and his phone. You don't expect that to happen, especially here.''

Nobody in the car was hurt. By the time practice resumed Monday, some around the 2.5-mile oval were poking fun at the incident.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) - Seton Hall center Angel Delgado has withdrawn from the NBA draft and will return for his senior season.

Delgado announced the news in a statement released by the Big East Conference school Monday.

Delgado led the nation in rebounding (13.1) and was second in double-doubles with (27). He averaged 15.2 points as the Pirates (21-12) made the NCAA tournament for the second straight year. They lost to Arkansas in the first round.

The player from the Dominican Republic set a conference single-season record by averaging 14.1 rebounds. He was the recipient of the Haggerty Award, given to the Metro New York region's player of the year and was a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award for best center in Division I.

Delgado's return makes Seton Hall one of the favorites in the conference next season. Fellow seniors Desi Rodriguez and Khadeen Carrington are also back along with sophomore guard Myles Powell, giving the Pirates 90 percent of their scoring and rebounding.

Coach Kevin Willard also had a good recruiting class led by guards Myles Calle and Jordan Walker and forward Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Delgado says it's important to finish what he started and coming back feels right.

COLLEGE GOLF

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) - Arizona State senior Monica Vaughn won the NCAA women's golf title Monday with two birdies over her last four holes and with help from a late collapse by Jennifer Kupcho.

Vaughn, who closed with a 1-under 71, was four shots behind with four holes to play when she made back-to-back birdies. On the other side of Rich Harvest Farms, Kupcho hit 9-iron into the water on the 17th hole and three-putted for triple bogey. The Wake Forest sophomore finished one shot behind, along with Leona Maguire of Duke, the top-ranked amateur in women's golf.

Host school Northwestern led eight teams advancing to match play that will decide the team title the next two days. The others were Stanford, Arizona State, Ohio State, Southern Cal, Florida, Baylor and Kent State.

HOCKEY

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) - Dylan Strome set a Memorial Cup record with four goals and three assists to lead Erie to a 12-5 victory over Saint John on Monday night.

