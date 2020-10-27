Monday Service: Former Kanye West choir colleague goes it alone on ‘The Voice’

It has been quite well-established at this point, by Jennifer Aniston and many other voices of reason, that Kanye West running for president is a not a good idea, and that no one should put his name down as a write-in candidate on Election Day. But someone who does deserve your vote — on The Voice, that is — is a dynamite woman named DeSz. The 30-year-old Houston diva — most recently seen traversing the globe, from the Hollywood Bowl to Paris Fashion Week, as part of Kanye’s purple-robed gospel choir — gave the standout, cliffhanging performance of Monday’s Voice episode, and she had all four coaches testifying.

This wasn’t the first audition that DeSz had aced. “I ended up auditioning for this guy on Instagram,” she said Monday, explaining how she first came to work with Kanye last year. (She received a mysterious text two weeks later, inviting her to make her Sunday Service debut with the born-again rapper at Coachella on Easter morning.) As it turned out, DeSz was accustomed to pouring out her heart and soul at the pulpit: The very first time she sang in public, at age 11, was at the funeral for her mother, the woman who had encouraged her to overcome her childhood shyness through song. A “fire was ignited” that day, as Desz put it, and DeSz brought that fire to Coachella — and, this week — to the Voice stage.

Clearly not shy anymore, DeSz took on what John Legend called “not an easy song to sing,” Toni Braxton’s multi-octave “Un-Break My Heart,” demonstrating masterful control of those tricky, iconic alto notes. “You just set the bar — and it’s pretty high,” declared coach Kelly Clarkson, while John raved about DeSz’s ability to personalize the beloved Braxton ballad with her tastefully chosen runs and adlibs.

The episode ended abruptly, with the spoilt-for-choice DeSz still struggling to pick her team. My prediction is she will sign up with John. While she didn’t mention her Kanye connections onstage (which was probably wise, since John isn’t the biggest fan of ‘Ye these days), John did also get his career boost from Kanye, who signed John to his GOOD Music record label way back in 2004. So, John and DeSz have that in common — plus, their shared churchy backgrounds make them a perfect Team Legend match. However, we will have to wait until Tuesday to find out DeSz’s final answer.

Desz delivered Monday’s only four-chair audition, but these were the other singers who succeeded in inspiring at least one coach to hit the red button:

Rio Souma, 28: “Cruisin’”

This Detroit auto worker left his dependable job to try out for The Voice, but he left his heart in Motor City, and therefore paid tribute to his roots with a Motown classic, Smokey Robinson’s “Cruisin’.” His performance felt a bit dated -- his beautifully supple voice could’ve worked well on a Weeknd or Sam Smith song – but Kelly thought he “took this song that is a classic to a real place.” Regardless, I was impressed with Rio’s range: As he effortlessly swerved from his lower to upper register, he almost sounded like he was dueting with himself. Gwen Stefani marveled, “Music just lives inside you,” while John called Rio’s performance “magical from the very beginning.

Who turned? Gwen, Kelly, and John. It’s a good thing that Blake Shelton -- whose Detroit knowledge apparently begins with Eminem and ends with Kid Rock -- didn’t spin, because he didn’t even know the song, bafflingly!

Result: Team Legend. Although Kelly and Rio bonded over Sister Act 2, Rio’s “starstruck” reaction to John made it obvious what his choice would be. He was excited just to shake John’s weird social-distancing rubber hand.

Ryan Berg, 27: “Waiting on the World to Change”

This guy seems deep; there are layers to him, and I am ready to see more. The soulful, Ray Charles-influenced Dallas troubadour showcased what they call in this business a very “recordable voice,” and he had a quiet, stoic presence that made me really listen to the lyrics of this overdone, mawkish John Mayer song for the first time in years. And he looked like the fourth missing Midland member, which was not a bad thing. Ryan is also what they call in this business a “package artist.”