THIS MONDAY: SBA Administrator Guzman Celebrates Black History Month with Philly Small Business Owners

United States Small Business Administration
·2 min read

Administrator Guzman joins National & Philadelphia Urban Leagues to highlight economic recovery, growth, and opportunity for small businesses

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, February 28, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, will visit Philadelphia to celebrate minority-owned small businesses during Black History Month.

Administrator Guzman joins the National Urban League’s President and CEO, Marc Morial, to meet with local leaders for a conversation about the state of small businesses under the Biden-Harris Administration and its policies, which are designed to create generational wealth through entrepreneurship. The National Urban League is one of 51 Hubs within the SBA’s Community Navigator Program ― an American Rescue Plan initiative designed to reduce barriers faced by underserved entrepreneurs when attempting to access programs needed to recover from economic crises or to simply start and grow their business. The program provides $100 million in funding to 51 Hubs to work with community groups (spokes) to improve access to government resources.

Administrator Guzman will also visit with small business owners and a community lender who utilized SBA COVID relief funding to highlight the economic impact of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and other relief programs, as well as discuss the continuing needs our communities face as they recover, pivot and grow from of the pandemic.

Media are invited to join events but must RSVP by 5:00 p.m. EST, Sunday, February 27, for credentialing and trip locations.

WHEN:

Monday, February 28, 2022, 11am-2pm EST

WHERE:

Philadelphia Metro area

WHO:

Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, U.S. Small Business Administration

Marc Morial, President & CEO, National Urban League

Andrea Custis, President & CEO, Philadelphia Urban League

Rep. Dwight Evans, Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District

WHY:

SBA is highlighting the economic impact of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and other relief programs will have in benefit of small businesses owned and operated by the BIPOC community.

MEDIA RSVP: Please RSVP to Chris Hatch at christopher.hatch@sba.gov with the reporter’s name and press outlet. Space is limited, so early responses are recommended.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

CONTACT: Christopher Hatch United States Small Business Administration christopher.hatch@sba.gov


