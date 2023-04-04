Monday’s Rewind: Charlotte-area HS top performers, scores, game recaps
Monday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Jack Dalton, Lake Norman Charter boys lacrosse: three goals, six assists in a 16-9 win over Christ The King. He reached reached 300 assists in his career. Dalton is a junior.
Biane McElroy, Providence Day girls soccer: three goals, one assist in a 9-0 win over Cannon School.
Mason Price, Stuart Cramer baseball: two hits, two runs in an 8-3 win over East Gaston.
Ella Smith, Charlotte Latin girls soccer: four goals in a 7-0 win over Covenant Day.
Sydnee Walls, North Gaston softball: home run and four RBIs in an 11-0 win over Bessemer City.
Monday’s Game Results
BASEBALL
SO MECK 4A
Myers Park 15, Berry Academy 0
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
East Mecklenburg 12, Independence 3: The visiting Eagles broke open a tight game with eight runs in the top of the seventh. East Meck’s Ryan Hawkins slammed a home run and drove in three runs.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 4A
Cuthbertson 5, Weddington 0
Marvin Ridge 4, Porter Ridge 3
Sun Valley 8, Piedmont 4: With Porter Ridge’s loss, Sun Valley moved into a first-place tie with the Pirates at 5-2. Cuthbertson (4-3) is third.
ROCKY RIVER 2A-3A
Forest Hills 15-18, Monroe 0-5: Forest Hills swept a doubleheader and improved to 4-2 in the conference.
Parkwood 7, Central Academy 1: The Wolf Pack took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth but broke it open with five runs.
West Stanly 10, Anson County 0
METROLINA ATHLETIC
Gaston Day 13, Concord Academy 1: Gaston Day scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first and coasted. Jason Johnson went 3-for-4, scoring twice.
METRO 8 1A
Piedmont Community Charter 16, Carolina International 1
MINGO BAY CLASSIC
Metrolina Christian 10, Jackson (OH) 0: The Warriors scored an easy victory in their opening game in the Grand Strand tournament.
NONCONFERENCE
Ashbrook 13, Chambers 3: Aligee Smith had both Chambers hits.
Charlotte Stampede 10, Christ the King 7: Christ the King’s Parker Shipman had two hits and scored twice.
Corvian Community 15, Jackson Day 5: Corvian’s Luke Fortner, Connor Frey and Cole Fiorillo each had two hits and two RBI.
Hickory Grove Christian 19, Carolina Royals 14: Hickory Grove reliever Kam Miller got the victory, throwing three one-hit innings and allowing just one earned run. Cole Nelson led the victors at the plate, with two doubles and three RBI.
South Caldwell 13, Pine Lake Prep 3
Stuart Cramer 8, East Gaston 3: Mason Price had two hits and scored twice for the victorious Storm.
SOFTBALL
QUEEN CITY 3A-4A
West Charlotte 11, Chambers 8
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Butler 13, East Mecklenburg 3: The Eagles’ Kelsey Riggs drove in two runs in the loss. Butler is now 7-0 in league play.
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Central Cabarrus 15, Northwest Cabarrus 4
ROCKY RIVER 2A-3A
Parkwood 18, Central Academy 4
NONCONFERENCE
Alexander Central 5, Mooresville 1: The host Cougars won this battle of softball powers who entered the game with 9-3 records.
Hickory Grove Christian 11, Calvary Day 0
High Point Christian 14, Covenant Day 0
Jesse Carson 16, A.L. Brown 6
Lee Park Prep 9, Forest Hills 2: Zoe Hicks doubled and drove in a run for Forest Hills.
North Gaston 11, Bessemer City 0: Sydnee Walls homered and drove in four runs.
South Point 21, Shelby 11
Stuart Cramer 12, East Gaston 3: The Storm’s Delani Wilson slammed two home runs and drove in three runs.
West Wilkes 10, Lake Norman 0
GIRLS SOCCER
CISAA
Charlotte Latin 7, Covenant Day 0: Ella Smith scored four times, helping the Hawks remain unbeaten (7-0-2, 1-0).
Providence Day 9, Cannon School 0: Blane McElroy’s three goals and an assist led the Chargers. Cameron Sicard added three assists.
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Central Cabarrus 3, Northwest Cabarrus 2: Vikings’ freshman Scarlett Oaks scored two goals.
ROCKY RIVER 2A-3A
Forest Hills 10, Parkwood 1
West Stanly 4, Central Academy 4 (OT): Takia Alexander and Makenna Bahnick each scored twice for CATA, which took a 4-3 lead with a goal in the first overtime, only to see the Colts get the equalizer in the second overtime.
METROLINA ATHLETIC
Gaston Day 9, Concord Academy 0
CATAWBA SHORES 1A-2A
Christ the King 9, Langtree Charter 0: The Crusaders ran their conference record to 4-0-1.
Lincoln Charter 3, Bradford Prep 2: Lincoln Charter’s Isabella Lohri had a goal and an assist, and goalkeeper Lilly Kahler made five saves.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A-2A
Gray Stone Day 6, Albemarle 0
Jay Robinson 7, Mount Pleasant 0: Rylee Borsuk scored four goals and added an assist for the Bulldogs.
Union Academy 10, North Stanly 0
METRO 8 1A
Piedmont Community Charter 9, Carolina International 0: Piedmont is now 5-0 in the conference.
NONCONFERENCE
A.L. Brown 9, Concord 2
Garinger 3, West Mecklenburg 0
Queens Grant Charter 4, Covenant Classical 2: Camdyn Pacheco’s two goals and an assist led the Stallions.
BOYS LACROSSE
Community School of Davidson 10, Pine Lake Prep 8
Cuthbertson 16, Parkwood 4
Lake Norman 18, Northern Guilford 7
Lake Norman Charter 16, Christ the King 9: The Eagles’ Jack Dalton scored three goals, added six assists, and reached the 300-point mark in his high school career. Dalton is a junior.
Mooresville 15, Mountain Island Charter 0
Weddington 15, Apex Friendship 10
GIRLS LACROSSE
Cuthbertson 15, Parkwood 2
Mooresville 18, Independence 1
Providence Day 13, Lake Norman 9: Lucy Dyer scored four goals and collected six ground balls for the Chargers.
South Iredell 18, Lake Norman Charter 7: Lake Norman Charter’s Gaby Bernardo had two goals and an assist, got seven ground balls, and caused three turnovers.
Weddington 20, Porter Ridge 4: Elektra Koulouris scored three goals, and Allison Vickers had three goals and six ground balls for the Warriors.
