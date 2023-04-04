Monday’s Rewind: Charlotte-area HS top performers, scores, game recaps

Monday’s high school spring sports scores, top performers

Monday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Jack Dalton, Lake Norman Charter boys lacrosse: three goals, six assists in a 16-9 win over Christ The King. He reached reached 300 assists in his career. Dalton is a junior.

Biane McElroy, Providence Day girls soccer: three goals, one assist in a 9-0 win over Cannon School.

Mason Price, Stuart Cramer baseball: two hits, two runs in an 8-3 win over East Gaston.

Ella Smith, Charlotte Latin girls soccer: four goals in a 7-0 win over Covenant Day.

Sydnee Walls, North Gaston softball: home run and four RBIs in an 11-0 win over Bessemer City.

Monday’s Game Results

BASEBALL

SO MECK 4A

Myers Park 15, Berry Academy 0

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

East Mecklenburg 12, Independence 3: The visiting Eagles broke open a tight game with eight runs in the top of the seventh. East Meck’s Ryan Hawkins slammed a home run and drove in three runs.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 4A

Cuthbertson 5, Weddington 0

Marvin Ridge 4, Porter Ridge 3

Sun Valley 8, Piedmont 4: With Porter Ridge’s loss, Sun Valley moved into a first-place tie with the Pirates at 5-2. Cuthbertson (4-3) is third.

ROCKY RIVER 2A-3A

Forest Hills 15-18, Monroe 0-5: Forest Hills swept a doubleheader and improved to 4-2 in the conference.

Parkwood 7, Central Academy 1: The Wolf Pack took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth but broke it open with five runs.

West Stanly 10, Anson County 0

METROLINA ATHLETIC

Gaston Day 13, Concord Academy 1: Gaston Day scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first and coasted. Jason Johnson went 3-for-4, scoring twice.

METRO 8 1A

Piedmont Community Charter 16, Carolina International 1

MINGO BAY CLASSIC

Metrolina Christian 10, Jackson (OH) 0: The Warriors scored an easy victory in their opening game in the Grand Strand tournament.

NONCONFERENCE

Ashbrook 13, Chambers 3: Aligee Smith had both Chambers hits.

Charlotte Stampede 10, Christ the King 7: Christ the King’s Parker Shipman had two hits and scored twice.

Corvian Community 15, Jackson Day 5: Corvian’s Luke Fortner, Connor Frey and Cole Fiorillo each had two hits and two RBI.

Hickory Grove Christian 19, Carolina Royals 14: Hickory Grove reliever Kam Miller got the victory, throwing three one-hit innings and allowing just one earned run. Cole Nelson led the victors at the plate, with two doubles and three RBI.

South Caldwell 13, Pine Lake Prep 3

Stuart Cramer 8, East Gaston 3: Mason Price had two hits and scored twice for the victorious Storm.

SOFTBALL

QUEEN CITY 3A-4A

West Charlotte 11, Chambers 8

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Butler 13, East Mecklenburg 3: The Eagles’ Kelsey Riggs drove in two runs in the loss. Butler is now 7-0 in league play.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Central Cabarrus 15, Northwest Cabarrus 4

ROCKY RIVER 2A-3A

Parkwood 18, Central Academy 4

NONCONFERENCE

Alexander Central 5, Mooresville 1: The host Cougars won this battle of softball powers who entered the game with 9-3 records.

Hickory Grove Christian 11, Calvary Day 0

High Point Christian 14, Covenant Day 0

Jesse Carson 16, A.L. Brown 6

Lee Park Prep 9, Forest Hills 2: Zoe Hicks doubled and drove in a run for Forest Hills.

North Gaston 11, Bessemer City 0: Sydnee Walls homered and drove in four runs.

South Point 21, Shelby 11

Stuart Cramer 12, East Gaston 3: The Storm’s Delani Wilson slammed two home runs and drove in three runs.

West Wilkes 10, Lake Norman 0

GIRLS SOCCER

CISAA

Charlotte Latin 7, Covenant Day 0: Ella Smith scored four times, helping the Hawks remain unbeaten (7-0-2, 1-0).

Providence Day 9, Cannon School 0: Blane McElroy’s three goals and an assist led the Chargers. Cameron Sicard added three assists.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Central Cabarrus 3, Northwest Cabarrus 2: Vikings’ freshman Scarlett Oaks scored two goals.

ROCKY RIVER 2A-3A

Forest Hills 10, Parkwood 1

West Stanly 4, Central Academy 4 (OT): Takia Alexander and Makenna Bahnick each scored twice for CATA, which took a 4-3 lead with a goal in the first overtime, only to see the Colts get the equalizer in the second overtime.

METROLINA ATHLETIC

Gaston Day 9, Concord Academy 0

CATAWBA SHORES 1A-2A

Christ the King 9, Langtree Charter 0: The Crusaders ran their conference record to 4-0-1.

Lincoln Charter 3, Bradford Prep 2: Lincoln Charter’s Isabella Lohri had a goal and an assist, and goalkeeper Lilly Kahler made five saves.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Gray Stone Day 6, Albemarle 0

Jay Robinson 7, Mount Pleasant 0: Rylee Borsuk scored four goals and added an assist for the Bulldogs.

Union Academy 10, North Stanly 0

METRO 8 1A

Piedmont Community Charter 9, Carolina International 0: Piedmont is now 5-0 in the conference.

NONCONFERENCE

A.L. Brown 9, Concord 2

Garinger 3, West Mecklenburg 0

Queens Grant Charter 4, Covenant Classical 2: Camdyn Pacheco’s two goals and an assist led the Stallions.

BOYS LACROSSE

Community School of Davidson 10, Pine Lake Prep 8

Cuthbertson 16, Parkwood 4

Lake Norman 18, Northern Guilford 7

Lake Norman Charter 16, Christ the King 9: The Eagles’ Jack Dalton scored three goals, added six assists, and reached the 300-point mark in his high school career. Dalton is a junior.

Mooresville 15, Mountain Island Charter 0

Weddington 15, Apex Friendship 10

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cuthbertson 15, Parkwood 2

Mooresville 18, Independence 1

Providence Day 13, Lake Norman 9: Lucy Dyer scored four goals and collected six ground balls for the Chargers.

South Iredell 18, Lake Norman Charter 7: Lake Norman Charter’s Gaby Bernardo had two goals and an assist, got seven ground balls, and caused three turnovers.

Weddington 20, Porter Ridge 4: Elektra Koulouris scored three goals, and Allison Vickers had three goals and six ground balls for the Warriors.

