Monday Ratings: The Voice, 9-1-1 Lead Non-NFL Fare; Leap Bests NCIS: Hawai'i

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s share of Monday Night Football coverage dominated the night with 9.6 million total viewers and a 2.6 demo rating. (Dancing With the Stars who?)

Among Monday’s non-NFL fare, NBC’s The Voice season premiere (6.2 mil/0.7, TVLine reader grade “B”) led the night in total audience and tied for the demo win. Quantum Leap debuted to 3.5 mil and a 0.5 (and a reader grade of “B+”), which is on par with Ill-Fated Ordinary Joe‘s year-ago launch — but keep in mind that The Voice was down 11 and 33 percent YOY as a lead-in.

Fox’s 9-1-1 season premiere (4.7 mil/0.7, reader grade “A-“) was down a tick from last season’s averages (that’s gonna be a theme this week, folks!) and tied The Voice in the demo. The Cleaning Lady (2.6 mil/0.4, reader grade “A-“) was also down a smidgen from its previous averages.

Over on CBS, The Neighborhood (4.6 mil/0.4), Bobishola (4.2 mi/0.4), NCIS (5.7 mil/0.4, reader grade “B”) and NCIS: Hawaii (5.2 mil/0.4, reader grade “B+”) were all down from their previous averages.

