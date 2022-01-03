After Monday’s rain, snow, wind and cold, is black ice in the forecast for Tuesday?

After near-record breaking highs over New Year’s weekend, 2022 ushered in a precipitous temperature drop with wintry weather and school closures Monday.

The trend might continue through the evening and into Tuesday morning with forecasts predicting another sharp temperature decline and the threat of perilous road conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s what you need to know as you plan for Tuesday.

What’s the weather going to do?

After scattered snowfall across the Triangle Monday, temperatures rose above freezing at about noon. They will likely fall below 32 degrees between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m, the NWS reported. Early morning commuters may contend with frozen roads and black ice, especially on bridges.

At 4:09 p.m., the NWS issued a “special weather statement” for several central North Carolina counties including Durham and Orange.

“Areas of black ice expected to develop tonight,” the statement said. “Lingering areas of snow, slush and runoff on roadways and sidewalks will likely freeze tonight as temperatures fall well below freezing. Black ice will be hard to see on highways and sidewalks. Use caution if traveling tonight and Tuesday morning as slippery conditions are expected.”

More severe than Monday’s brief snow spattering were several flash floods across the Triangle and wind gusts of up to 50 mph. Heavy rains closed roads in North Raleigh, as first reported by WRAL, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation is working to resolve flooding issues on portions of I-440.

A flash flood warning remained in effect for Wake County until 9 p.m. NCDOT advised motorists to stay home if possible and never drive through flooded streets.

“Turn around,” the NWS warning said. “(D)on’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”

A driver turns around to avoid a flooded area as a truck drives through high water on Cleland Drive in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Monday morning, Jan. 3, 2022.

Ongoing power outages

Trees fell across Garner, Selma and Hillsborough Monday damaging homes and power lines. More than 9,000 Triangle customers were still without power by early evening Monday after nearly 25,000 lost power earlier in the day.

Duke Energy, which serves thousands of Triangle homes, estimated some areas would have power restored by 6 p.m. Other locations were identified as having “repairs and damage assessment underway” without an estimated repair time. To see when your power may resume, visit outagemaps.duke-energy.com.

School closures and delays

No school systems had announced plans for Tuesday by 5:30 p.m. but the storm’s lingering effects could force more closures and delays. The News & Observer will update as decisions are made.

“If the weather is bad enough to make a decision the day or night before, we will do so in time for the 11 p.m. newscasts,” Wake County Schools says on its website. “Otherwise, a decision will be made at 4:45 a.m.”

Durham County Schools tries to “make a decision regarding school closure or delay by no later than 8 p.m. the night before the cancellation or delay if the conditions warrant,” according to its website. “If not, then the decision will be made by 5 a.m.”

Orange County and Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools canceled classes Monday for both in-person and remote learning.

Wake and Durham counties stayed open, inducing ire from some parents.