From Monday qualifier to Wichita Open contention, Wichita golfer off to strong start

Taylor Eldridge
·10 min read
The Asian Tour/Courtesy

Dodge Kemmer is making the most of his return home to Wichita this week.

Since graduating from Stanford in 2009, the Wichita Independent product has been grinding on professional golf mini tours, most recently on the Asian Tour. He now lives in the Bay Area, which rarely affords him trips back to his hometown — let alone the chance to play in a golf tournament at Crestview Country Club, where his parents are still members.

After earning a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour tournament through a Monday qualifier, Kemmer continued his superb play with a 6-under round of 64 in Thursday’s opening round of the Wichita Open. In a field of 156, Kemmer is tied with 13 other golfers for second place, while 29-year-old Baylor grad Kyle Jones owned the Day 1 lead with an 8-under score of 62.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

“I don’t think I put any more or less pressure on myself because it was in my hometown,” Kemmer said. “I prepared and played like I would any event on any tour. But it is nice to stay at home and see my parents. It’s definitely a little bit different vibe in that regard this week.”

It must have felt like 20 years ago for Kemmer, who considered Crestview’s North course his home course growing up, when he opened with birdies on three of the first four holes on Thursday.

He was also playing in the same group as another Wichita native, Cooper Schultz, an Andover Central graduate and current golfer at K-State who attracted a large following. It made for quite the different round than Kemmer was used to playing when he was a kid.

“It was kind of cool to see all of the pomp and circumstance of hosting a proper event like this,” Kemmer said. “I’m used to being the only guy on the putting green or seeing a guy putting in sandals, you know, the typical country-club atmosphere. It’s fun to see all of the tents and the people here today.”

Kemmer, who has only played in one Wichita Open before (in 2010), was treated to the full experience on Thursday, as he provided arguably the highlight of the day in front of the party crowd at the par-3 No. 17.

His iron shot missed the hole placement considerably, leaving Kemmer with approximately a 60-foot putt with a slope to navigate. Kemmer made the right read and had the perfect pace on his putt, as the ball dropped in to set off a celebration in the grandstands.

“There were way more people there than I expected to be on a Thursday afternoon,” Kemmer said. “They always like it when it looks like someone might make a putt. To have that one go in was a really cool experience and it was just a really cool atmosphere.”

Since graduating from Stanford, the 35-year-old Kemmer has made a living as a professional golfer bouncing between mini tours in Asia, Europe and Japan the last decade.

He has enjoyed the world travel, but mostly, he has enjoyed the never-ending challenge of improving his game.

“I love the process and the idea that you can always improve, always get better,” Kemmer said. “There’s never a perfect score.”

While that perfect score is unattainable, Kemmer said he wouldn’t mind stringing together a few more rounds of 64 this week. He tees off on No. 10 at 2:16 p.m. Friday.

“I’m not too worried about (where I finish),” Kemmer said. “If I keep playing like I did today and have a few more good days, then all of that stuff will take care of itself.”

Korn Ferry Tour’s Wichita Open results

Thursday’s first round

at Crestview Country Club (par 70)

Player

R1

Par

R2 tee time

Kyle Jones

62

-8

12:41 p.m.

Hayden Springer

64

-6

2:05 p.m.

Jimmy Stanger

64

-6

12:10 p.m.

Mason Andersen

64

-6

1:34 p.m.

Spencer Levin

64

-6

12:10 p.m.

Martin Flores

64

-6

12:52 p.m.

José de Jesús Rodríguez

64

-6

7:37 a.m.

Clay Feagler

64

-6

1:44 p.m.

Jay Card III

64

-6

1:23 p.m.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

64

-6

12:20 p.m.

Dodge Kemmer

64

-6

2:16 p.m.

Chan Kim

64

-6

1:13 p.m.

Matt Atkins

64

-6

8:29 a.m.

Cody Blick

65

-5

12:10 p.m.

Scott Gutschewski

65

-5

12:31 p.m.

Rafael Campos

65

-5

7:47 a.m.

Michael Feagles

65

-5

1:44 p.m.

Billy Tom Sargent

65

-5

8:19 a.m.

Christian Salzer

65

-5

1:13 p.m.

Ross Steelman

65

-5

8:50 a.m.

Blayne Barber

65

-5

1:02 p.m.

T.J. Vogel

65

-5

7:37 a.m.

Jorge FernÃ¡ndez Valdés

65

-5

12:41 p.m.

Brian Campbell

65

-5

12:41 p.m.

Brandon Hagy

65

-5

12:20 p.m.

Zachary Bauchou

66

-4

2:16 p.m.

Jack Maguire

66

-4

7:58 a.m.

Jeremy Paul

66

-4

7:05 a.m.

Max Greyserman

66

-4

7:37 a.m.

Fabián Gómez

66

-4

7:16 a.m.

Willie Mack III

66

-4

8:50 a.m.

Patrick Fishburn

66

-4

7:16 a.m.

Danny Walker

66

-4

1:13 p.m.

Chandler Phillips

66

-4

12:41 p.m.

David Kocher

66

-4

6:55 a.m.

Chris Gotterup

66

-4

1:44 p.m.

Jake Staiano

66

-4

1:23 p.m.

Fred Biondi

66

-4

8:19 a.m.

William Mouw

66

-4

8:50 a.m.

Trey Winstead

66

-4

2:16 p.m.

Tom Whitney

67

-3

7:37 a.m.

Jeremy Gandon

67

-3

9:01 a.m.

Max McGreevy

67

-3

7:47 a.m.

Norman Xiong

67

-3

12:10 p.m.

Bronson Burgoon

67

-3

7:26 a.m.

Jamie Lovemark

67

-3

6:55 a.m.

Rob Oppenheim

67

-3

7:26 a.m.

Tommy Gainey

67

-3

7:16 a.m.

Ryan Blaum

67

-3

7:26 a.m.

Dan McCarthy

67

-3

7:47 a.m.

Dawson Armstrong

67

-3

12:31 p.m.

Kris Ventura

67

-3

7:05 a.m.

Grant Booth

67

-3

2:16 p.m.

Sung Kang

67

-3

7:26 a.m.

Xinjun Zhang

67

-3

7:05 a.m.

Taylor Dickson

67

-3

8:08 a.m.

Ricky Castillo

67

-3

8:50 a.m.

Abel Gallegos

67

-3

1:34 p.m.

Quade Cummins

67

-3

12:52 p.m.

Louis Dobbelaar

67

-3

2:16 p.m.

Pierceson Coody

67

-3

6:55 a.m.

Patrick Welch

67

-3

8:29 a.m.

Joe Weiler

67

-3

1:13 p.m.

Ryan Elmore

67

-3

7:58 a.m.

Brendon Jelley

67

-3

2:05 p.m.

Julián Etulain

67

-3

12:31 p.m.

Daniel Miernicki

67

-3

7:58 a.m.

Patrick Newcomb

67

-3

1:34 p.m.

Zack Fischer

67

-3

7:16 a.m.

Brad Hopfinger

67

-3

1:23 p.m.

Chase Parker

68

-2

8:19 a.m.

Ryan McCormick

68

-2

12:10 p.m.

Noah Goodwin

68

-2

1:44 p.m.

Grant Hirschman

68

-2

2:05 p.m.

Cooper Musselman

68

-2

1:55 p.m.

Jeffrey Kang

68

-2

1:44 p.m.

Bryson Nimmer

68

-2

1:34 p.m.

Peter Knade

68

-2

1:13 p.m.

Cristobal Del Solar

68

-2

7:58 a.m.

A.J. Crouch

68

-2

7:05 a.m.

Mitchell Meissner

68

-2

7:26 a.m.

Logan McAllister

68

-2

7:05 a.m.

William Holcomb

68

-2

1:44 p.m.

Ryan Burnett

68

-2

1:13 p.m.

José Toledo

68

-2

8:40 a.m.

Jared Wolfe

68

-2

1:02 p.m.

Wade Binfield

68

-2

1:55 p.m.

Ollie Schniederjans

68

-2

12:41 p.m.

Paul Peterson

68

-2

8:40 a.m.

Brett Drewitt

68

-2

12:31 p.m.

Tag Ridings

68

-2

12:52 p.m.

Jake Knapp

68

-2

12:31 p.m.

Andrew Kozan

68

-2

12:20 p.m.

Cole Hammer

69

-1

8:40 a.m.

Kevin Dougherty

69

-1

7:47 a.m.

Manav Shah

69

-1

1:34 p.m.

Alan Wagner

69

-1

8:50 a.m.

Joel Thelen

69

-1

8:40 a.m.

John VanDerLaan

69

-1

7:37 a.m.

Joseph Winslow

69

-1

2:05 p.m.

John Augenstein

69

-1

1:55 p.m.

T.K. Kim

69

-1

9:01 a.m.

Alex Chiarella

69

-1

8:40 a.m.

Shad Tuten

69

-1

12:20 p.m.

Parker Coody

69

-1

1:23 p.m.

Kevin Velo

69

-1

8:50 a.m.

Brandon McIver

69

-1

8:08 a.m.

Rowin Caron

69

-1

1:23 p.m.

Chase Seiffert

69

-1

7:26 a.m.

Dimitrios Papadatos

69

-1

6:55 a.m.

Matt Ryan

69

-1

8:08 a.m.

Andrew Dorn

69

-1

8:29 a.m.

Wil Bateman

70

E

12:41 p.m.

Brian Davis

70

E

6:55 a.m.

Rico Hoey

70

E

7:05 a.m.

Logan McCracken

70

E

8:29 a.m.

Sam Saunders

70

E

1:02 p.m.

Kyle Stanley

70

E

12:10 p.m.

Rhein Gibson

70

E

7:16 a.m.

Alejandro Tosti

70

E

1:02 p.m.

Wilson Furr

70

E

1:02 p.m.

Alistair Docherty

70

E

1:55 p.m.

Alex Scott

70

E

1:55 p.m.

Brett White

70

E

1:55 p.m.

Alex Weiss

70

E

8:19 a.m.

Trent Phillips

70

E

7:47 a.m.

RJ Manke

70

E

8:40 a.m.

Brady Calkins

70

E

8:08 a.m.

Blake McShea

70

E

9:01 a.m.

Davis Chatfield

70

E

7:58 a.m.

Roberto Díaz

70

E

12:52 p.m.

Whee Kim

70

E

7:47 a.m.

Chris Naegel

70

E

8:08 a.m.

Jared Sawada

70

E

1:23 p.m.

Joey Garber

70

E

6:55 a.m.

Ian Holt

71

+1

8:19 a.m.

Thomas Walsh

71

+1

1:34 p.m.

Tripp Kinney

71

+1

8:08 a.m.

Kaito Onishi

71

+1

8:29 a.m.

Martin Contini

71

+1

2:05 p.m.

Andrew Yun

71

+1

7:16 a.m.

Bo Van Pelt

71

+1

12:52 p.m.

Curtis Thompson

71

+1

12:20 p.m.

Michael Gellerman

72

+2

7:37 a.m.

Pontus Nyholm

72

+2

12:20 p.m.

Spencer Ralston

72

+2

7:58 a.m.

Vince India

72

+2

8:29 a.m.

Dalton Ward

73

+3

2:05 p.m.

Trace Crowe

73

+3

8:19 a.m.

Luke Long

73

+3

9:01 a.m.

Jacob Bergeron

74

+4

12:31 p.m.

Jorge Villar

74

+4

9:01 a.m.

Daniel Chopra

75

+5

1:02 p.m.

Ashton Van Horne

75

+5

12:52 p.m.

Cooper Schultz (a)

75

+5

2:16 p.m.

Michael Mattiace

75

+5

9:01 a.m.

Read more

More From