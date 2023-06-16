From Monday qualifier to Wichita Open contention, Wichita golfer off to strong start
Dodge Kemmer is making the most of his return home to Wichita this week.
Since graduating from Stanford in 2009, the Wichita Independent product has been grinding on professional golf mini tours, most recently on the Asian Tour. He now lives in the Bay Area, which rarely affords him trips back to his hometown — let alone the chance to play in a golf tournament at Crestview Country Club, where his parents are still members.
After earning a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour tournament through a Monday qualifier, Kemmer continued his superb play with a 6-under round of 64 in Thursday’s opening round of the Wichita Open. In a field of 156, Kemmer is tied with 13 other golfers for second place, while 29-year-old Baylor grad Kyle Jones owned the Day 1 lead with an 8-under score of 62.
“I don’t think I put any more or less pressure on myself because it was in my hometown,” Kemmer said. “I prepared and played like I would any event on any tour. But it is nice to stay at home and see my parents. It’s definitely a little bit different vibe in that regard this week.”
It must have felt like 20 years ago for Kemmer, who considered Crestview’s North course his home course growing up, when he opened with birdies on three of the first four holes on Thursday.
He was also playing in the same group as another Wichita native, Cooper Schultz, an Andover Central graduate and current golfer at K-State who attracted a large following. It made for quite the different round than Kemmer was used to playing when he was a kid.
“It was kind of cool to see all of the pomp and circumstance of hosting a proper event like this,” Kemmer said. “I’m used to being the only guy on the putting green or seeing a guy putting in sandals, you know, the typical country-club atmosphere. It’s fun to see all of the tents and the people here today.”
Kemmer, who has only played in one Wichita Open before (in 2010), was treated to the full experience on Thursday, as he provided arguably the highlight of the day in front of the party crowd at the par-3 No. 17.
His iron shot missed the hole placement considerably, leaving Kemmer with approximately a 60-foot putt with a slope to navigate. Kemmer made the right read and had the perfect pace on his putt, as the ball dropped in to set off a celebration in the grandstands.
“There were way more people there than I expected to be on a Thursday afternoon,” Kemmer said. “They always like it when it looks like someone might make a putt. To have that one go in was a really cool experience and it was just a really cool atmosphere.”
Since graduating from Stanford, the 35-year-old Kemmer has made a living as a professional golfer bouncing between mini tours in Asia, Europe and Japan the last decade.
He has enjoyed the world travel, but mostly, he has enjoyed the never-ending challenge of improving his game.
“I love the process and the idea that you can always improve, always get better,” Kemmer said. “There’s never a perfect score.”
While that perfect score is unattainable, Kemmer said he wouldn’t mind stringing together a few more rounds of 64 this week. He tees off on No. 10 at 2:16 p.m. Friday.
“I’m not too worried about (where I finish),” Kemmer said. “If I keep playing like I did today and have a few more good days, then all of that stuff will take care of itself.”
Korn Ferry Tour’s Wichita Open results
Thursday’s first round
at Crestview Country Club (par 70)
Player
R1
Par
R2 tee time
Kyle Jones
62
-8
12:41 p.m.
Hayden Springer
64
-6
2:05 p.m.
Jimmy Stanger
64
-6
12:10 p.m.
Mason Andersen
64
-6
1:34 p.m.
Spencer Levin
64
-6
12:10 p.m.
Martin Flores
64
-6
12:52 p.m.
José de Jesús Rodríguez
64
-6
7:37 a.m.
Clay Feagler
64
-6
1:44 p.m.
Jay Card III
64
-6
1:23 p.m.
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
64
-6
12:20 p.m.
Dodge Kemmer
64
-6
2:16 p.m.
Chan Kim
64
-6
1:13 p.m.
Matt Atkins
64
-6
8:29 a.m.
Cody Blick
65
-5
12:10 p.m.
Scott Gutschewski
65
-5
12:31 p.m.
Rafael Campos
65
-5
7:47 a.m.
Michael Feagles
65
-5
1:44 p.m.
Billy Tom Sargent
65
-5
8:19 a.m.
Christian Salzer
65
-5
1:13 p.m.
Ross Steelman
65
-5
8:50 a.m.
Blayne Barber
65
-5
1:02 p.m.
T.J. Vogel
65
-5
7:37 a.m.
Jorge FernÃ¡ndez Valdés
65
-5
12:41 p.m.
65
-5
12:41 p.m.
Brandon Hagy
65
-5
12:20 p.m.
Zachary Bauchou
66
-4
2:16 p.m.
Jack Maguire
66
-4
7:58 a.m.
Jeremy Paul
66
-4
7:05 a.m.
Max Greyserman
66
-4
7:37 a.m.
Fabián Gómez
66
-4
7:16 a.m.
Willie Mack III
66
-4
8:50 a.m.
Patrick Fishburn
66
-4
7:16 a.m.
Danny Walker
66
-4
1:13 p.m.
Chandler Phillips
66
-4
12:41 p.m.
David Kocher
66
-4
6:55 a.m.
Chris Gotterup
66
-4
1:44 p.m.
Jake Staiano
66
-4
1:23 p.m.
Fred Biondi
66
-4
8:19 a.m.
William Mouw
66
-4
8:50 a.m.
Trey Winstead
66
-4
2:16 p.m.
Tom Whitney
67
-3
7:37 a.m.
Jeremy Gandon
67
-3
9:01 a.m.
Max McGreevy
67
-3
7:47 a.m.
Norman Xiong
67
-3
12:10 p.m.
Bronson Burgoon
67
-3
7:26 a.m.
Jamie Lovemark
67
-3
6:55 a.m.
Rob Oppenheim
67
-3
7:26 a.m.
Tommy Gainey
67
-3
7:16 a.m.
Ryan Blaum
67
-3
7:26 a.m.
Dan McCarthy
67
-3
7:47 a.m.
Dawson Armstrong
67
-3
12:31 p.m.
Kris Ventura
67
-3
7:05 a.m.
Grant Booth
67
-3
2:16 p.m.
Sung Kang
67
-3
7:26 a.m.
Xinjun Zhang
67
-3
7:05 a.m.
Taylor Dickson
67
-3
8:08 a.m.
Ricky Castillo
67
-3
8:50 a.m.
Abel Gallegos
67
-3
1:34 p.m.
Quade Cummins
67
-3
12:52 p.m.
Louis Dobbelaar
67
-3
2:16 p.m.
Pierceson Coody
67
-3
6:55 a.m.
Patrick Welch
67
-3
8:29 a.m.
Joe Weiler
67
-3
1:13 p.m.
Ryan Elmore
67
-3
7:58 a.m.
Brendon Jelley
67
-3
2:05 p.m.
Julián Etulain
67
-3
12:31 p.m.
Daniel Miernicki
67
-3
7:58 a.m.
Patrick Newcomb
67
-3
1:34 p.m.
Zack Fischer
67
-3
7:16 a.m.
Brad Hopfinger
67
-3
1:23 p.m.
Chase Parker
68
-2
8:19 a.m.
Ryan McCormick
68
-2
12:10 p.m.
Noah Goodwin
68
-2
1:44 p.m.
Grant Hirschman
68
-2
2:05 p.m.
Cooper Musselman
68
-2
1:55 p.m.
Jeffrey Kang
68
-2
1:44 p.m.
Bryson Nimmer
68
-2
1:34 p.m.
Peter Knade
68
-2
1:13 p.m.
Cristobal Del Solar
68
-2
7:58 a.m.
A.J. Crouch
68
-2
7:05 a.m.
Mitchell Meissner
68
-2
7:26 a.m.
Logan McAllister
68
-2
7:05 a.m.
William Holcomb
68
-2
1:44 p.m.
Ryan Burnett
68
-2
1:13 p.m.
José Toledo
68
-2
8:40 a.m.
Jared Wolfe
68
-2
1:02 p.m.
Wade Binfield
68
-2
1:55 p.m.
Ollie Schniederjans
68
-2
12:41 p.m.
Paul Peterson
68
-2
8:40 a.m.
Brett Drewitt
68
-2
12:31 p.m.
Tag Ridings
68
-2
12:52 p.m.
Jake Knapp
68
-2
12:31 p.m.
Andrew Kozan
68
-2
12:20 p.m.
Cole Hammer
69
-1
8:40 a.m.
Kevin Dougherty
69
-1
7:47 a.m.
Manav Shah
69
-1
1:34 p.m.
Alan Wagner
69
-1
8:50 a.m.
Joel Thelen
69
-1
8:40 a.m.
John VanDerLaan
69
-1
7:37 a.m.
Joseph Winslow
69
-1
2:05 p.m.
John Augenstein
69
-1
1:55 p.m.
T.K. Kim
69
-1
9:01 a.m.
Alex Chiarella
69
-1
8:40 a.m.
Shad Tuten
69
-1
12:20 p.m.
Parker Coody
69
-1
1:23 p.m.
Kevin Velo
69
-1
8:50 a.m.
Brandon McIver
69
-1
8:08 a.m.
Rowin Caron
69
-1
1:23 p.m.
Chase Seiffert
69
-1
7:26 a.m.
Dimitrios Papadatos
69
-1
6:55 a.m.
Matt Ryan
69
-1
8:08 a.m.
Andrew Dorn
69
-1
8:29 a.m.
Wil Bateman
70
E
12:41 p.m.
Brian Davis
70
E
6:55 a.m.
Rico Hoey
70
E
7:05 a.m.
Logan McCracken
70
E
8:29 a.m.
Sam Saunders
70
E
1:02 p.m.
Kyle Stanley
70
E
12:10 p.m.
Rhein Gibson
70
E
7:16 a.m.
Alejandro Tosti
70
E
1:02 p.m.
Wilson Furr
70
E
1:02 p.m.
Alistair Docherty
70
E
1:55 p.m.
Alex Scott
70
E
1:55 p.m.
Brett White
70
E
1:55 p.m.
Alex Weiss
70
E
8:19 a.m.
Trent Phillips
70
E
7:47 a.m.
RJ Manke
70
E
8:40 a.m.
Brady Calkins
70
E
8:08 a.m.
Blake McShea
70
E
9:01 a.m.
Davis Chatfield
70
E
7:58 a.m.
Roberto Díaz
70
E
12:52 p.m.
Whee Kim
70
E
7:47 a.m.
Chris Naegel
70
E
8:08 a.m.
Jared Sawada
70
E
1:23 p.m.
Joey Garber
70
E
6:55 a.m.
Ian Holt
71
+1
8:19 a.m.
Thomas Walsh
71
+1
1:34 p.m.
Tripp Kinney
71
+1
8:08 a.m.
Kaito Onishi
71
+1
8:29 a.m.
Martin Contini
71
+1
2:05 p.m.
Andrew Yun
71
+1
7:16 a.m.
Bo Van Pelt
71
+1
12:52 p.m.
Curtis Thompson
71
+1
12:20 p.m.
Michael Gellerman
72
+2
7:37 a.m.
Pontus Nyholm
72
+2
12:20 p.m.
Spencer Ralston
72
+2
7:58 a.m.
Vince India
72
+2
8:29 a.m.
Dalton Ward
73
+3
2:05 p.m.
Trace Crowe
73
+3
8:19 a.m.
Luke Long
73
+3
9:01 a.m.
Jacob Bergeron
74
+4
12:31 p.m.
Jorge Villar
74
+4
9:01 a.m.
Daniel Chopra
75
+5
1:02 p.m.
Ashton Van Horne
75
+5
12:52 p.m.
Cooper Schultz (a)
75
+5
2:16 p.m.
Michael Mattiace
75
+5
9:01 a.m.