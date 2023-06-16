From Monday qualifier to Wichita Open contention, Wichita golfer off to strong start

Dodge Kemmer is making the most of his return home to Wichita this week.

Since graduating from Stanford in 2009, the Wichita Independent product has been grinding on professional golf mini tours, most recently on the Asian Tour. He now lives in the Bay Area, which rarely affords him trips back to his hometown — let alone the chance to play in a golf tournament at Crestview Country Club, where his parents are still members.

After earning a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour tournament through a Monday qualifier, Kemmer continued his superb play with a 6-under round of 64 in Thursday’s opening round of the Wichita Open. In a field of 156, Kemmer is tied with 13 other golfers for second place, while 29-year-old Baylor grad Kyle Jones owned the Day 1 lead with an 8-under score of 62.

“I don’t think I put any more or less pressure on myself because it was in my hometown,” Kemmer said. “I prepared and played like I would any event on any tour. But it is nice to stay at home and see my parents. It’s definitely a little bit different vibe in that regard this week.”

It must have felt like 20 years ago for Kemmer, who considered Crestview’s North course his home course growing up, when he opened with birdies on three of the first four holes on Thursday.

He was also playing in the same group as another Wichita native, Cooper Schultz, an Andover Central graduate and current golfer at K-State who attracted a large following. It made for quite the different round than Kemmer was used to playing when he was a kid.

“It was kind of cool to see all of the pomp and circumstance of hosting a proper event like this,” Kemmer said. “I’m used to being the only guy on the putting green or seeing a guy putting in sandals, you know, the typical country-club atmosphere. It’s fun to see all of the tents and the people here today.”

Kemmer, who has only played in one Wichita Open before (in 2010), was treated to the full experience on Thursday, as he provided arguably the highlight of the day in front of the party crowd at the par-3 No. 17.

His iron shot missed the hole placement considerably, leaving Kemmer with approximately a 60-foot putt with a slope to navigate. Kemmer made the right read and had the perfect pace on his putt, as the ball dropped in to set off a celebration in the grandstands.

“There were way more people there than I expected to be on a Thursday afternoon,” Kemmer said. “They always like it when it looks like someone might make a putt. To have that one go in was a really cool experience and it was just a really cool atmosphere.”

Since graduating from Stanford, the 35-year-old Kemmer has made a living as a professional golfer bouncing between mini tours in Asia, Europe and Japan the last decade.

He has enjoyed the world travel, but mostly, he has enjoyed the never-ending challenge of improving his game.

“I love the process and the idea that you can always improve, always get better,” Kemmer said. “There’s never a perfect score.”

While that perfect score is unattainable, Kemmer said he wouldn’t mind stringing together a few more rounds of 64 this week. He tees off on No. 10 at 2:16 p.m. Friday.

“I’m not too worried about (where I finish),” Kemmer said. “If I keep playing like I did today and have a few more good days, then all of that stuff will take care of itself.”

Korn Ferry Tour’s Wichita Open results

Thursday’s first round

at Crestview Country Club (par 70)