This Monday qualifier made a par-4 ace Saturday at Korn Ferry Tour’s The Ascendant

A hole-in-one is one of the greatest shots in golf. A hole-in-one on a par 4? Even better.

That’s what Timmy Crawford did Saturday. He Monday qualified into this week’s Korn Ferry Tour event, The Ascendant at TPC Colorado. Come Saturday morning after making the cut, he hit the best shot of his life.

Crawford hit driver on the 365-yard par 4 over water and onto the green before the ball went in the cup, giving him an ace.

The hole measures 365 yards on the scorecard and is played across a large pond. Saturday’s direct line tee-to-hole measured 336 yards. It marks the Korn Ferry Tour’s first par-4 ace since 2012 and fifth overall.

Colorado local Steven Johnson says it's the best golf shot he's seen in his life. @TPCColorado @AscendantGolf pic.twitter.com/TIP2QQrgik — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) July 13, 2024

This week is Crawford’s PGA Tour-sanctioned debut, and now he has a memory forever. He recently finished his college career at Illinois after four years at Loyola-Chicago.

There has been just one par-4 ace on the PGA Tour, recorded by Andrew Magee in the first round of the 2001 WM Phoenix Open (No. 17 at TPC Scottsdale). Last year, Davis Shore made a par-4 ace on PGA Tour Canada, coming at Ambassador Golf Club’s par-4 15th during the second round of the Windsor Championship.

