Monday qualifer Will Chandler tied for 10th after 54 holes at 2025 WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Don't call it a case of the Mondays.

Will Chandler made the 132-man field at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open as a Monday qualifier to earn just his third PGA Tour start. And he's loving his week so far at TPC Scottsdale.

"It's been wild. It's been good. Started off in the Monday and then played the tournament, played a lot of golf, and I love the atmosphere out here. It's awesome," he said after signing for a 3-under 68. He's at 10 under and tied for 10th alongside none other than Scottie Scheffler, two-time WM Phoenix Open winner and the world's top-ranked golfer. Chandler will play Sunday's final round in a group with Scheffler and Cameron Young.

Will Chandler lines up a putt on the 10th green during the third round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

"I love it. I feel like I'm at a football game, which I love, and I'm playing golf, which I love to do. It's like a win-win. It's awesome," he said.

Finishing in the top 10 would be awesome, too, as that would secure him a start in two weeks at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

Chandler, as well as Steven Fisk and Max McGreevy, are now part of the tournament's history, as this year marked the final Monday qualifier for the Phoenix Open, which held a Monday Q every year since 1948.

Since 1980, five golfers have won after getting in as a Monday qualifier, including Jeff Mitchell in the 1980 Phoenix Open. Corey Conners in 2019 was the most recent to do it.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: WM Phoenix Open 2025: Will Chandler tied for 10th after 54 holes