Monday Night Football: How to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers game tonight

The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson will play the Los Angeles Chargers for this week's Monday Night Football game. (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

The 7-4 Baltimore Ravens will head to California for Week 12 of the NFL season to play the 7-3 Los Angeles Chargers at Sofi Stadium on Monday night. It's be a HarBowl for the ages as Chargers new head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has helped his team rise through the ranks to become playoff contenders this year, faces his brother John Harbaugh and the Ravens for the first time this season. Here’s all the info you need about tonight's Ravens vs. Chargers Monday Night Football game, and check out live game-day updates here.

How to watch the Ravens vs. Chargers game:

Date: November 25, 2024

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT

Game: Ravens vs. Chargers

TV channel: ESPN, ABC

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV and more

What channel is the Ravens vs. Chargers game on?

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Baltimore Ravens for Monday Night Football on Nov. 25 airing live at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.

