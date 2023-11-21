Monday Night football: Eagles rally past Chiefs as late miscues cost Kansas City
DeVonta Smith made the big catch where Marquez Valdes-Scantling did not.
The Kansas City Chiefs led most of Monday's Super Bowl rematch until 6:20 was left in the fourth quarter. A 41-yard Smith catch from Jalen Hurts then set up up a Hurts sneak to give the Philadelphia Eagles their first lead of the game at 21-17.
The Chiefs had a chance to answer, but Valdes-Scantling dropped a would-be go-ahead touchdown on a deep ball from Patrick Mahomes. The Eagles took over on downs and ran out the clock for a 21-17 win.
Kansas City didn't score after halftime.
Chiefs offense lets down, makes big mistakes in allowing the Eagles to pull off a win
Travis Kelce drops a sure first down on third-and-2 -- then makes up for it with a conversion catch on fourth-and-2. Chiefs are moving the ball near midfield at the two-minute warning after a roughing-the-passer penalty on Fletcher Cox. Cox lowered his helmet and shoved Patrick Mahomes to the turf well after he released the ball.
The Eagles punt and pin the Chiefs deep at the Kansas City 9-yard line. Chiefs trail, 21-17 with 2:49 remaining and one timeout.
The Chiefs punt after a three-and-out, and Philadelphia has the ball with the lead for the first time. A chance to milk the clock in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter with a 21-17 lead.
The Eagles do nothing with the ball after forcing the turnover. A punt after another three-and-out. But the fumble thwarted an almost certain Chiefs score.