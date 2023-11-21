Advertisement

Monday Night football: Eagles rally past Chiefs as late miscues cost Kansas City

Yahoo Sports Staff
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, front, catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (21) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

DeVonta Smith made the big catch where Marquez Valdes-Scantling did not.

The Kansas City Chiefs led most of Monday's Super Bowl rematch until 6:20 was left in the fourth quarter. A 41-yard Smith catch from Jalen Hurts then set up up a Hurts sneak to give the Philadelphia Eagles their first lead of the game at 21-17.

The Chiefs had a chance to answer, but Valdes-Scantling dropped a would-be go-ahead touchdown on a deep ball from Patrick Mahomes. The Eagles took over on downs and ran out the clock for a 21-17 win.

Live Updates
  • Jason Owens

    Eagles take over and kneel out the clock for a 21-17 win. Their offense struggled all night, then came up with a huge go-ahead play late in the fourth quarter. Chiefs miscues on their final drive sealed the Philadelphia win.

    Kansas City didn't score after halftime.

    Chiefs offense lets down, makes big mistakes in allowing the Eagles to pull off a win

  • Jason Owens

    The MVS drop was the ball game. Instead of a likely game-winner, Valdes-Scantling's drop set up third-and-10, which turned into fourth-and-25 via intentional grounding. Then Justin Watson dropped another Mahomes pass that would have converted a first down.

  • Jason Owens

    Oh no, MVS:

  • Jason Owens

    Travis Kelce drops a sure first down on third-and-2 -- then makes up for it with a conversion catch on fourth-and-2. Chiefs are moving the ball near midfield at the two-minute warning after a roughing-the-passer penalty on Fletcher Cox. Cox lowered his helmet and shoved Patrick Mahomes to the turf well after he released the ball.

  • Jason Owens

    The Eagles punt and pin the Chiefs deep at the Kansas City 9-yard line. Chiefs trail, 21-17 with 2:49 remaining and one timeout.

  • Jason Owens

    The Chiefs punt after a three-and-out, and Philadelphia has the ball with the lead for the first time. A chance to milk the clock in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter with a 21-17 lead.

  • Jason Owens

    One play later, the brotherly shove produces a Hurts touchdown and a 21-17 Eagles lead, the first of the night for Philadelphia. 6:20 remaining in regulation.

  • Jason Owens

    What a play. Jalen Hurts is under fire all night, then finds DeVonta Smith for 41 yards to the 1-yard line.

  • Jason Owens

    What a throw and catch from Patrick Mahomes to Justin Watson to convert on third-and-9.

  • Jason Owens

    The Eagles do nothing with the ball after forcing the turnover. A punt after another three-and-out. But the fumble thwarted an almost certain Chiefs score.