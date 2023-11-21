Monday Night football: Eagles rally past Chiefs as late miscues cost Kansas City

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, front, catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (21) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

DeVonta Smith made the big catch where Marquez Valdes-Scantling did not.

The Kansas City Chiefs led most of Monday's Super Bowl rematch until 6:20 was left in the fourth quarter. A 41-yard Smith catch from Jalen Hurts then set up up a Hurts sneak to give the Philadelphia Eagles their first lead of the game at 21-17.

The Chiefs had a chance to answer, but Valdes-Scantling dropped a would-be go-ahead touchdown on a deep ball from Patrick Mahomes. The Eagles took over on downs and ran out the clock for a 21-17 win.