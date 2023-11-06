Monday Night Football: Chargers vs. Jets score, highlights, news, inactives and live tracker

Breece Hall looks explosive a year removed from his ACL injury. (AP/Bryan Woolston) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

No Aaron Rodgers, no problem. Despite losing their starting quarterback just four snaps into the 2023 regular season, the New York Jets are on a roll.

New York has won three straight games thanks to a dominant defense, a resurgent Breece Hall and some timely throws by Zach Wilson. Now, the team will look to make it four in a row against a Los Angeles Chargers team that hasn't lived up to expectations yet on Monday night at MetLife Stadium.

Despite Justin Herbert's production, the Chargers continue to drop close games, and find themselves 3-4 entering Week 9. The team took care of business against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, and perhaps that will provide the spark they've been seeking all season.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports presents the latest news, scores and highlights as the Chargers take on the Jets on "Monday Night Football" in Week 9.