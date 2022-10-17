Monday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Morning briefing

1. Penny Mordaunt: Britain needs stability, not a soap opera

Britain needs stability not a “soap opera”, Penny Mordaunt has said as the Prime Minister faces calls to resign from Tory MPs.

Writing in support of Liz Truss in The Telegraph, the House of Commons Leader says the party needs to work with the Prime Minister and likens her current struggles to those faced and overcome by Winston Churchill. Read the full story.

2. NHS logging baby deaths as stillbirths ‘to avoid scrutiny’

NHS hospitals have claimed that babies born alive were stillborn, a Telegraph Investigation has found, prompting accusations they were trying to avoid scrutiny.

Six children who died before they left hospital were wrongly described as stillborn. Several of the children lived for minutes and one lived for five days. Read the full story.

3. The Crown is ‘odious’ and an ‘absolute disgrace’, says Queen Mother’s biographer

The Crown has been branded “odious” and “deliberately hurtful” by The Queen Mother’s official biographer as it emerged on Sunday the Netflix series appears to have invented a scene in which Prince Charles tells his mother she should be “thrown… into jail” for being a bad mother.

Details of the contents of the next series are beginning to emerge as well as criticism over The Crown’s coverage of recent historical events. Read the full story.

4. Joe Biden told to mind his own business after criticism of Truss's policies

Joe Biden should stick to sorting out his own problems, Conservative MPs said after the US president criticised Liz Truss’s tax-cutting proposals as a “mistake”.

Ms Truss made low taxes a key part of her pitch to become Tory leader and prime minister, insisting last week it was the best way to achieve long-term economic growth. Read the full story.

5. Watch: Hong Kong protester 'beaten up at Chinese consulate in Manchester'

A Hong Kong pro-democracy protester was apparently beaten inside the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester on Sunday, according to footage circulating on social media.

Video footage appeared to show a man being assaulted as police officers tried to break up the chaotic scenes on Sunday afternoon. Read the full story.