Monday morning news briefing: World's farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth funeral; Queen Elizabeth II death; Prince Harry; Prince George; Princess Charlotte

After an unprecedented 10 days of national mourning, Queen Elizabeth II is to be reunited with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh as she is laid to rest.

The late monarch will today be buried with Prince Philip, as the world gathers to hear tributes to her dignity, courage and "long life of selfless service".

Her life will be commemorated in a full state funeral, where heads of state, religious leaders and the Royal family – including two of her young great-grandchildren – will honour her "faith and devotion", her "love for her family", and her "lifelong sense of duty and dedication to her people".

Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, are thought to be the youngest ever to take a central role in such an occasion.

Billions of viewers are set to tune in around the world to watch the service, with a million mourners expected to try to visit the square mile around Buckingham Palace.

Royal editor Hannah Furness reports how the day will be divided into three services. The funeral begins in Westminster Abbey at 11am.

Associate editor Gordon Rayner has your minute-by-minute guide to proceedings and this is the full order of service. Follow all our coverage here throughout the day.

A newly-released portrait of Elizabeth II - Ranald Mackechnie /PA

Last night, the King hosted what has been described as the diplomatic reception of the century, with 1,000 world leaders, foreign royals and other dignitaries at Buckingham Palace.

Much has been made of whether Charles III can fulfil his late mother's legacy as the world’s most accomplished diplomat.

After the King and the Queen Consort hosted the array of bigwigs, associate editor Camilla Tominey says the signs of a smooth transition appeared positive.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden signed a book of condolence in memory of the late Queen – dutifully copying out his message from an aide-mémoire he brought with him.

After the queue, another mission

The final mourners have paid their respects to the Queen's lying-in-state in Westminster Hall. After hundreds of thousands filed past the coffin since Wednesday, the last visitors worked their way through the doors at 6.30am today before the hall was closed for final funeral preparations.

Story continues

It had seemed like the queue to end all queues, but by the time the line to see the late Queen lying in state finally came to an end, devoted royalists had already moved on to their next mission: camping on a spot along the funeral procession route.

Up and down central London and around Windsor Castle, mourners defied the cold and damp to camp out ahead of today's procession.

Read how Christina Heerey, the final person in the queue this morning, went through the Hall twice in 24 hours.

Harry given five minutes' notice

King Charles told the Duke of Sussex that Queen Elizabeth II had died five minutes before Buckingham Palace released the official announcement, The Telegraph can reveal.

Prince Harry received a call from his father when he was mid-air, shortly before landing in Aberdeen. By the time his plane touched down, the world had been told that the late Queen had died. Royal correspondent Victoria Ward explains the sequence of events following the late monarch's demise, which appears to indicate the extent of the gulf between Prince Harry and his family.



In other developments on the day of the funeral:

Honouring Elizabeth II in cartoons

Cartoonist Blower captures Elizabeth II's life of service in today's cartoon. View more from him and Matt's latest work.

Comment and analysis

The Queen that few of us ever saw – by those that worked alongside her

It is noticeable that the profound sadness felt by a nation has evolved into something more complex; a celebration of an incredible life. We asked people whose work afforded a closer view to Elizabeth II to reveal their own unique stories in their dealings with the late monarch. It makes for fascinating reading… Read the feature.

Capital expects flood of a million

More than a million mourners wanting to pay their respects to the late Queen are expected to descend on just a square mile of central London today, threatening to overwhelm Tube and railway stations. Transport authorities warned wellwishers that stations will be shut at short notice to keep passengers safe. And road closures – part of the ring of steel to protect spectators – risk causing gridlock. As chief reporter Robert Mendick writes, the potential for chaos could leave mourners unable to reach the area around Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace.

Editor's choice: Royal features

This morning's other news headlines

Ukraine war | A Russian pop star with a claim to be the country's most famous woman has criticised Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, saying it is pointlessly sending young men to die. Analysts say the remarks by Alla Pugacheva, who has sold more than 250million records, could bring dissent to new audiences among the apolitical or supporters of the Kremlin. It came as Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to maintain pressure on Moscow, warning there would be no let-up in fighting to regain territory.

Sport briefing: Arsenal return to top spot

Arsenal used being knocked off the top of the Premier League by Manchester City to fuel their 3-nil thrashing of Brentford yesterday, as Mikel Arteta challenged his team to prove they could compete for the title. Sam Dean has our match report from the Gtech Community Stadium. Meanwhile, Steve Diamond, the Worcester Warriors director of rugby, pledged to "get to the bottom" of allegations of threats and bullying towards unpaid staff and volunteers.

Business briefing: Southgate lobbies Truss

England football manager Gareth Southgate and members of the Lionesses women's team have urged the Prime Minister to bring violence against women under the scope of the new Online Safety Bill. Footballers Lucy Bronze and Marcus Rashford are among those to sign a letter from BT to Liz Truss challenging her not to back down from the Government's promise to make the UK the safest place in the world to be online. Meanwhile, Michelin-starred restaurants are following major retailers by offering staff free meals to help them cope with soaring bills this winter.

And finally...

Diet | Our bodies need different foods at crucial moments to stay healthy, but are you eating the right ingredients for you? The nutrients your body needs depend on your time of life. Boudicca Fox-Leonard explores how to eat the right food for your age.