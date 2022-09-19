Monday morning news briefing: World's farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

Danny Boyle
·7 min read
Queen Elizabeth funeral; Queen Elizabeth II death; Prince Harry; Prince George; Princess Charlotte
Queen Elizabeth funeral; Queen Elizabeth II death; Prince Harry; Prince George; Princess Charlotte

After an unprecedented 10 days of national mourning, Queen Elizabeth II is to be reunited with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh as she is laid to rest.

The late monarch will today be buried with Prince Philip, as the world gathers to hear tributes to her dignity, courage and "long life of selfless service".

Her life will be commemorated in a full state funeral, where heads of state, religious leaders and the Royal family – including two of her young great-grandchildren – will honour her "faith and devotion", her "love for her family", and her "lifelong sense of duty and dedication to her people".

Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, are thought to be the youngest ever to take a central role in such an occasion.

Billions of viewers are set to tune in around the world to watch the service, with a million mourners expected to try to visit the square mile around Buckingham Palace.

Royal editor Hannah Furness reports how the day will be divided into three services. The funeral begins in Westminster Abbey at 11am.

Associate editor Gordon Rayner has your minute-by-minute guide to proceedings and this is the full order of service. Follow all our coverage here throughout the day.

A newly-released portrait of Elizabeth II - Ranald Mackechnie /PA
A newly-released portrait of Elizabeth II - Ranald Mackechnie /PA

Last night, the King hosted what has been described as the diplomatic reception of the century, with 1,000 world leaders, foreign royals and other dignitaries at Buckingham Palace.

Much has been made of whether Charles III can fulfil his late mother's legacy as the world’s most accomplished diplomat.

After the King and the Queen Consort hosted the array of bigwigs, associate editor Camilla Tominey says the signs of a smooth transition appeared positive.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden signed a book of condolence in memory of the late Queen – dutifully copying out his message from an aide-mémoire he brought with him.

After the queue, another mission

The final mourners have paid their respects to the Queen's lying-in-state in Westminster Hall. After hundreds of thousands filed past the coffin since Wednesday, the last visitors worked their way through the doors at 6.30am today before the hall was closed for final funeral preparations.

It had seemed like the queue to end all queues, but by the time the line to see the late Queen lying in state finally came to an end, devoted royalists had already moved on to their next mission: camping on a spot along the funeral procession route.

Up and down central London and around Windsor Castle, mourners defied the cold and damp to camp out ahead of today's procession.

Read how Christina Heerey, the final person in the queue this morning, went through the Hall twice in 24 hours.

Harry given five minutes' notice

King Charles told the Duke of Sussex that Queen Elizabeth II had died five minutes before Buckingham Palace released the official announcement, The Telegraph can reveal.

Prince Harry received a call from his father when he was mid-air, shortly before landing in Aberdeen. By the time his plane touched down, the world had been told that the late Queen had died. Royal correspondent Victoria Ward explains the sequence of events following the late monarch's demise, which appears to indicate the extent of the gulf between Prince Harry and his family.

In other developments on the day of the funeral:

Honouring Elizabeth II in cartoons

Cartoonist Blower captures Elizabeth II's life of service in today's cartoon. View more from him and Matt's latest work.

Comment and analysis

The Queen that few of us ever saw – by those that worked alongside her

It is noticeable that the profound sadness felt by a nation has evolved into something more complex; a celebration of an incredible life. We asked people whose work afforded a closer view to Elizabeth II to reveal their own unique stories in their dealings with the late monarch. It makes for fascinating reading… Read the feature.

Capital expects flood of a million

More than a million mourners wanting to pay their respects to the late Queen are expected to descend on just a square mile of central London today, threatening to overwhelm Tube and railway stations. Transport authorities warned wellwishers that stations will be shut at short notice to keep passengers safe. And road closures – part of the ring of steel to protect spectators – risk causing gridlock. As chief reporter Robert Mendick writes, the potential for chaos could leave mourners unable to reach the area around Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace.

Editor's choice: Royal features

  1. Reflecting on 10 days of mourning | Outpouring of love will never be seen again

  2. The Goring | The only hotel with a Royal Warrant – and why the Queen loved it

  3. 'We knew she was a good person' | Tiny country that fell in love with the Queen

This morning's other news headlines

Ukraine war | A Russian pop star with a claim to be the country's most famous woman has criticised Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, saying it is pointlessly sending young men to die. Analysts say the remarks by Alla Pugacheva, who has sold more than 250million records, could bring dissent to new audiences among the apolitical or supporters of the Kremlin. It came as Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to maintain pressure on Moscow, warning there would be no let-up in fighting to regain territory.

Sport briefing: Arsenal return to top spot

Arsenal used being knocked off the top of the Premier League by Manchester City to fuel their 3-nil thrashing of Brentford yesterday, as Mikel Arteta challenged his team to prove they could compete for the title. Sam Dean has our match report from the Gtech Community Stadium. Meanwhile, Steve Diamond, the Worcester Warriors director of rugby, pledged to "get to the bottom" of allegations of threats and bullying towards unpaid staff and volunteers.

Business briefing: Southgate lobbies Truss

England football manager Gareth Southgate and members of the Lionesses women's team have urged the Prime Minister to bring violence against women under the scope of the new Online Safety Bill. Footballers Lucy Bronze and Marcus Rashford are among those to sign a letter from BT to Liz Truss challenging her not to back down from the Government's promise to make the UK the safest place in the world to be online. Meanwhile, Michelin-starred restaurants are following major retailers by offering staff free meals to help them cope with soaring bills this winter.

And finally...

Diet | Our bodies need different foods at crucial moments to stay healthy, but are you eating the right ingredients for you? The nutrients your body needs depend on your time of life. Boudicca Fox-Leonard explores how to eat the right food for your age.

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

Latest Stories

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • 49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by f

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Reports reveal Calgary Flames' home arena is literally falling apart

    Madison Square Garden is the only NHL arena older than the Scotiabank Saddledome, which is reportedly deteriorating "at an accelerated rate."

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Toronto Arrows sign Australian-born Canada-eligible prop Connor Grindal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed Australian-born prop Connor Grindal for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. While born in Sydney, the 24-year-old Grindal is Canada-eligible by virtue of Canadian parents. He also comes with a rugby heritage. His father Iain was a scrum half with the Toronto Welsh (now the Toronto Dragons), Queen’s University, and Ontario provincial team throughout the 1980s before moving to Australia. While at Queen’s, Iain Grindal helped lead the Golden Gaels to four co

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th