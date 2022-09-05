Monday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

1. Liz Truss could freeze bills to avoid energy ‘Armageddon’

Liz Truss is considering freezing energy bills for millions of households this winter if she wins the Conservative Party leadership race, The Telegraph understands.

Campaign sources familiar with discussions, and energy company insiders who have been consulted, have said that a freeze of some form is now expected. Read the full story.

2. Boris Johnson to skip Tory party conference and ‘keep out of public life for a bit’

Boris Johnson is expected to skip the Conservative Party’s annual conference next month as he seeks a low profile in the weeks after his departure from Downing Street.

The Prime Minister will issue a call for the party to unite behind his successor as Tory leader in his farewell speech outside Number 10 on Tuesday, according to allies. Read the full story.

3. Prince Harry and Meghan to be protected by ‘ring of steel’ during UK visit

Youth charities have implemented the strictest of security measures to allow the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to visit safely on Monday, with the couple expected to miss seeing their own family in favour of a post-royal tour.

Organisers of the One Young World conference in Manchester and the WellChild Awards in London are operating under a “ring of steel” as the Sussexes attend, amid a row about the couple’s personal security arrangements. Read the full story.

4. Tom Tugendhat: Ban goods from Chinese regions where Uyghurs face abuse

Britain should ban all imports of cotton from the Xinjiang region of China, where the Government has been accused of crimes against humanity involving Uyghur Muslims, Tom Tugendhat has said.

The Conservative MP for Tonbridge and Malling, who has been tipped for a ministerial job in the Foreign Office if Liz Truss wins the Tory leadership contest on Monday, said Britain had “banned slavery a long time ago and we should not be buying goods made in such a way”. Read the full story.

5. Pensioner arrested after village high street altercation leaves one dead

A pensioner was arrested on suspicion of murder in a small Sussex town on Sunday.

The 68-year-old was arrested by Sussex Police after a 49-year-old man was found unconscious on High Street, Storrington in West Sussex. Read the full story.