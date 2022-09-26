Monday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Welcome to your early morning news briefing from The Telegraph - a round-up of the top stories we are covering today. To receive twice-daily briefings by email, sign up to our Front Page newsletter for free.

1. US will take ‘catastrophic’ action if Vladimir Putin uses nuclear weapons

Russia will face “catastrophic consequences” if it deploys nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the US has warned Kremlin officials.

Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, said on Sunday night that the US had “communicated directly, privately to the Russians at very high levels” how it would respond if Vladimir Putin carried out the nuclear strike threat he made during an address last week. Read the full story.

2. Immigration must fall even as Britain pushes for growth, Liz Truss told

The Home Secretary is insisting that immigration must fall even as Britain pushes for growth, The Telegraph understands.

Suella Braverman wants the Government to meet its manifesto commitments to bring down net migration, as ministers consider plans to relax visa restrictions on some foreign workers to tackle labour shortages and attract the best talent from across the world. Read the full story.

3. Exclusive: Trans charity Mermaids giving breast binders to children behind parents’ backs

A transgender children’s charity is giving potentially dangerous chest-flattening devices to 14-year-olds against their parents’ wishes, an investigation by The Telegraph has found

Mermaids, which receives funding from the taxpayer and runs training for schools and the NHS, offered to send a breast binder discreetly to a girl they believed was only 14, even after they were told that she was not allowed to use one by her mother. Read the full story.

4. The Crown's decision to show 'all-out war' between Charles and Diana raises concerns at Palace

Buckingham Palace has moved to protect the reputation of the King as Netflix prepares to dramatise the “all out war” of his marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales in a new series of The Crown.

Story continues

The bitter divorce of the then Prince and Princess of Wales will be the centrepiece of the 10-part series, which airs on November 9, just two months into the King’s reign. Read the full story.

5. Prince Harry makes ‘eleventh hour attempt to change tell-all memoirs’

Prince Harry has made an 11th-hour attempt to tone down parts of his forthcoming autobiography because he fears being vilified for it in the wake of the Queen’s death, according to reports.

The Duke of Sussex is worried that some of the revelations in his book “might not look so good” following the public outpouring of support for the monarchy, both at home and abroad, it is claimed. Read the full story.