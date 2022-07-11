Monday morning news briefing: Liz Truss's pitch for PM

Morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Liz Truss has formally thrown her hat into the ring to be the next Tory leader. Launching her candidacy, the Foreign Secretary today promises to cut tax from "day one" in office and declares it is time to get back to Conservative values.

The move piles further pressure on Rishi Sunak to promise tax cuts, with most of his rivals to replace Boris Johnson having vowed to unpick policies he adopted as chancellor.

"I will fight the election as a Conservative and govern as a Conservative," Ms Truss says, in a thinly veiled rebuke of Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak's economic policy. Read her article for us announcing her bid.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, is expected to become the twelfth candidate to announce a bid today, framing herself as the most ardent defender of Brexit.

Today, a new 1922 Committee executive will agree the rules for how to whittle down candidates to a final two. Follow the latest in our live blog.

Cartoonist Blower's take on the Tory leadership race

Two other leadership candidates give their first interviews to The Telegraph today and issue promises to cut tax.

Penny Mordaunt, the trade minister, promises to halve VAT on fuel and raise the income tax thresholds for basic- and middle-earners in line with inflation.

Nadhim Zahawi, the Chancellor, says of tax cuts that "nothing is off the table" and hits out at slurs about his financial arrangements.

This is the full list of contenders battling to become the next Prime Minister – and who is backing them.

Iain Dale selects his picks for who will replace Mr Johnson as Tory leader, while Allison Pearson has decided who she thinks must be the UK's next leader. In other developments:

Britain set for hottest day on record this week

This week is going to be a scorcher, as Britain could experience its hottest day on record. The Met Office said temperatures are set to reach 33C (91.4F) tomorrow, while in parts of the South East, including London, they could hit 35C this weekend.

Forecasters said there was a 30pc chance of Britain experiencing its warmest day ever on Sunday. This would mean temperatures surpassing 38.7C, which was recorded in Cambridge on July 25 2019.

The UK Health Security Agency issued a Level Three Heat Health Alert for the South East this morning.

Read what that means and follow our tips for keeping cool in a heatwave.

Little prince feels the heat on Centre Court

Prince George might have been expecting an afternoon of strawberries, cream and civilised grass court tennis on his first visit to Wimbledon.

Instead, he was greeted by a tirade of swearing and abuse as a furious Nick Kyrgios had his dreams of a first grand slam victory crushed by Novak Djokovic.

In some of the hottest weather for a men's final for 25 years (read chief sports reporter Jeremy Wilson's verdict), the Australian fired volley after volley of foul language at his own supporters, who were sitting just yards from the eight-year-old future king and his parents in the Royal Box.

The young Prince could be seen wincing and hiding his face. It came as Sue Barker was left in tears as she bid farewell to fans.

See what inspired Matt's latest cartoon from the weekend.

Also in the news: Today's other headlines

Airports ranked by delays | An airport that awarded its chief executive a pay rise worth nearly £200,000 had the longest flight delays in the UK last year, figures show. Nick Barton, the CEO of Birmingham Airport, received a rise of 49pc in 2021, taking his wage from £399,000 to £595,000. Yet departures from the airport were the worst in the country in the same year. See the ranking of all airports by flight delays.

Around the world: Russian gas set for shutdown

The biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany starts annual maintenance today, but there are concerns the shutdown might be extended due to the Ukrainian war. Europe fears Russia will extend the planned outage at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, throwing plans to fill storage for winter into disarray. Meanwhile, Moscow is said to be running short of ammunition for its armies fighting in Donbas after Ukraine hit several arms depots with new Western long-range artillery.

Ukraine has been targeting Russian ammunition depots, such as this one in Donetsk

Sport briefing: Sainz fury after fireball

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz criticised the time taken to rescue him from his fire-engulfed car during an engine blow-up in yesterday's Austrian Grand Prix. As Charles Leclerc claimed his first win in three months to revive hopes of challenging Max Verstappen for the world championship his teammate, Sainz, was thrown into grave danger when a fire broke out at the back of his stalled car. Tom Morgan has our report and pictures.

Business briefing: Looming dairy shortages

Britain faces dairy shortages as a crippling lack of workers forces farmers to slash production, the country's biggest milk and butter maker has warned. Arla Foods, producers of Lurpak butter and Cravendale milk, also predicted that prices will surge even higher with grocery bills already rising at the fastest rate in 13 years. It came as shoppers were advised by one company of how to save money amid soaring costs.

Tonight's dinner

Nashville hot chicken | A satisfyingly crunchy, spiced fried chicken dish from Diana Henry.

Travel tips: 10 underrated beach holidays

The Algarve or Albania? Barbados or the Baltics? There are alternatives to the Algarve and even a mini Niagara Falls to be discovered if you want to soak up some sun – and for a fraction of the price. Ignore the crowded favourites and head for these stunning secret seaside spots instead.

And finally... for this morning's downtime

Fitness | Beau Marksohn was either morbidly obese or dangerously thin – then he started to exercise the right way. He describes how cycling helped him to accept his body and beat binge eating.