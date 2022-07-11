Monday morning news briefing: Liz Truss's pitch for PM

Danny Boyle
·6 min read
Morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph
Morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Liz Truss has formally thrown her hat into the ring to be the next Tory leader. Launching her candidacy, the Foreign Secretary today promises to cut tax from "day one" in office and declares it is time to get back to Conservative values.

The move piles further pressure on Rishi Sunak to promise tax cuts, with most of his rivals to replace Boris Johnson having vowed to unpick policies he adopted as chancellor.

"I will fight the election as a Conservative and govern as a Conservative," Ms Truss says, in a thinly veiled rebuke of Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak's economic policy. Read her article for us announcing her bid.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, is expected to become the twelfth candidate to announce a bid today, framing herself as the most ardent defender of Brexit.

Today, a new 1922 Committee executive will agree the rules for how to whittle down candidates to a final two. Follow the latest in our live blog.

Cartoonist Blower's take on the Tory leadership race
Cartoonist Blower's take on the Tory leadership race

Two other leadership candidates give their first interviews to The Telegraph today and issue promises to cut tax.

Penny Mordaunt, the trade minister, promises to halve VAT on fuel and raise the income tax thresholds for basic- and middle-earners in line with inflation.

Nadhim Zahawi, the Chancellor, says of tax cuts that "nothing is off the table" and hits out at slurs about his financial arrangements.

This is the full list of contenders battling to become the next Prime Minister – and who is backing them.

Iain Dale selects his picks for who will replace Mr Johnson as Tory leader, while Allison Pearson has decided who she thinks must be the UK's next leader. In other developments:

Britain set for hottest day on record this week

This week is going to be a scorcher, as Britain could experience its hottest day on record. The Met Office said temperatures are set to reach 33C (91.4F) tomorrow, while in parts of the South East, including London, they could hit 35C this weekend.

Forecasters said there was a 30pc chance of Britain experiencing its warmest day ever on Sunday. This would mean temperatures surpassing 38.7C, which was recorded in Cambridge on July 25 2019.

The UK Health Security Agency issued a Level Three Heat Health Alert for the South East this morning.

Read what that means and follow our tips for keeping cool in a heatwave.

Little prince feels the heat on Centre Court

Prince George might have been expecting an afternoon of strawberries, cream and civilised grass court tennis on his first visit to Wimbledon.

Instead, he was greeted by a tirade of swearing and abuse as a furious Nick Kyrgios had his dreams of a first grand slam victory crushed by Novak Djokovic.

In some of the hottest weather for a men's final for 25 years (read chief sports reporter Jeremy Wilson's verdict), the Australian fired volley after volley of foul language at his own supporters, who were sitting just yards from the eight-year-old future king and his parents in the Royal Box.

The young Prince could be seen wincing and hiding his face. It came as Sue Barker was left in tears as she bid farewell to fans.

Daily dose of Matt

See what inspired Matt's latest cartoon from the weekend. For a weekly behind-the-scenes look at Matt's work, sign up for his newsletter.

Also in the news: Today's other headlines

Airports ranked by delays | An airport that awarded its chief executive a pay rise worth nearly £200,000 had the longest flight delays in the UK last year, figures show. Nick Barton, the CEO of Birmingham Airport, received a rise of 49pc in 2021, taking his wage from £399,000 to £595,000. Yet departures from the airport were the worst in the country in the same year. See the ranking of all airports by flight delays.

Around the world: Russian gas set for shutdown

The biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany starts annual maintenance today, but there are concerns the shutdown might be extended due to the Ukrainian war. Europe fears Russia will extend the planned outage at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, throwing plans to fill storage for winter into disarray. Meanwhile, Moscow is said to be running short of ammunition for its armies fighting in Donbas after Ukraine hit several arms depots with new Western long-range artillery.

Ukraine has been targeting Russian ammunition depots, such as this one in Donetsk
Ukraine has been targeting Russian ammunition depots, such as this one in Donetsk

Comment and analysis

Sport briefing: Sainz fury after fireball

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz criticised the time taken to rescue him from his fire-engulfed car during an engine blow-up in yesterday's Austrian Grand Prix. As Charles Leclerc claimed his first win in three months to revive hopes of challenging Max Verstappen for the world championship his teammate, Sainz, was thrown into grave danger when a fire broke out at the back of his stalled car. Tom Morgan has our report and pictures.

Editor's choice

  1. Covid | As cases spike, should antiviral drugs be made more available?

  2. Parenting Confessions | 'My mother found her true love and forgot about us'

  3. The Midults | 'I feel anxious and alarmed all the time – I'm worried I'll sink forever'

Business briefing: Looming dairy shortages

Britain faces dairy shortages as a crippling lack of workers forces farmers to slash production, the country's biggest milk and butter maker has warned. Arla Foods, producers of Lurpak butter and Cravendale milk, also predicted that prices will surge even higher with grocery bills already rising at the fastest rate in 13 years. It came as shoppers were advised by one company of how to save money amid soaring costs.

Tonight's dinner

Nashville hot chicken | A satisfyingly crunchy, spiced fried chicken dish from Diana Henry.

Travel tips: 10 underrated beach holidays

The Algarve or Albania? Barbados or the Baltics? There are alternatives to the Algarve and even a mini Niagara Falls to be discovered if you want to soak up some sun – and for a fraction of the price. Ignore the crowded favourites and head for these stunning secret seaside spots instead.

And finally... for this morning's downtime

Fitness | Beau Marksohn was either morbidly obese or dangerously thin – then he started to exercise the right way. He describes how cycling helped him to accept his body and beat binge eating.

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Long-awaited Alberta race track opens near Carstairs

    Drivers have a new $35-million race track near Carstairs, north of Calgary, where they can push the upper limits of their speedometers. The 3.5-kilometre track has been in the works since 2012. Dominic Young, president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Motorsports, said it's a big relief to finally welcome people to the facility after years of construction. It was designed by a German company and touts 16 turns and 36 metres of elevation. Drivers zoom by at speeds nearing 200 km/h. "You see members comi

  • Oilers announce assistants Manson, Gulutzan will return to Woodcroft's coaching staff

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • L.A. Kings add Canadian Olympian Manon Rheaume to front-office staff

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rheaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams. The Kings said in a release Thursday that Rheaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development. She will report to the Kings' director of player personnel, Nelson Emerson. Rheaume, who will be based in Michigan, will also be involved with "designated assignments with

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Fredericton ultra-long distance runner completes two giant races, two weeks apart

    Drew Wallace's body is sore, but his spirit is light. He's elated he was able to complete a goal he's trained hard to accomplish, running 100 miles (160 kilometres) in the Quebec Mega Trail race on July 1 in 33 hours, 3 minutes and 21 seconds. The ultra-long distance race departs from the city of Baie-Saint-Paul. Part of the trail involves climbing Mont-Saint-Anne, almost twice. It was something Wallace tried to accomplish last year but had to stop at 90 kilometres. "I was moving so slow and all

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Avalanche sign goalie Alexandar Georgiev to 3-year deal

    Alexander Georgiev signed a three-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, completing the final step toward making him the defending Stanley Cup champions ' starting goaltender in their title defense. Georgiev's contract is worth $10.2 million and carries an annual salary cap hit of $3.4 million. He replaces Cup winner Darcy Kuemper and is expected to play in tandem with veteran backup Pavel Francouz next season. Colorado acquired Georgiev from the New York Rangers on Thursday for third-

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Maple Leafs trade Petr Mrazek to Blackhawks in salary dump

    MONTREAL — Getting out from under Petr Mrazek's albatross contract wound up costing Kyle Dubas just over a dozen spots at the NHL draft. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager traded the under-performing goaltender and the 25th pick to the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for the 38th selection. The move gives the team more salary cap flexibility to address its unsettled crease and closed the book on a free-agent signing that fell flat. Toronto inked Mrazek to a three-year, US$11.4-mil

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Triple threat: Bombers' Liegghio producing at all aspects of kicking game

    WINNIPEG — Kicker Marc Liegghio is glad he hasn’t been the Achilles heel for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this season. The team has rolled out a 4-0 record to start the CFL season, and Liegghio has made all 10 of his field-goal attempts. He’s also pulling triple duty and has been solid in punting and kickoffs. That’s good news for the Bombers, who entered the season with a question mark in the field-goal department after using four kickers last year. Final finisher Sergio Castillo ended on a high n

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Edmonton Oilers pick local winger Reid Schaefer in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le

  • Is Seattle the perfect landing spot for Shane Wright?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss whether or not Montreal's controversial decision to spurn Shane Wright was the best thing for the high-level prospect.