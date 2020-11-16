Monday morning news briefing: PM forced to self-isolate

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

Boris Johnson isolating after coronavirus warning

He was preparing a "reset" of his Downing Street operation. But Boris Johnson's plans are in disarray after he entered 14 days of self-isolation, having come into contact with an MP who has coronavirus. In a video message this morning, he said he was as "fit as a butcher's dog". The Prime Minister had intended to set out his "personal ambition" for the country this week as he sought to regain the initiative in the wake of the turmoil in No 10. Instead, he must spend the next fortnight in his flat. Political Editor Gordon Rayner says it puts Number 10's anti-virus measures under scrutiny as Mr Johnson was in proximity to a small group of visitors during a 35-minute meeting on Thursday. As the PM tries to move on from the feud that led to the resignation of Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain, it emerged that he gave a leaving speech on Friday in which he left the door open to the pair working again in future.

Meanwhile, more than one million Covid tests a day will be possible in the new year as the Government announced the creation of two "mega labs". They will double the current capacity of 520,000 a day - potentially delivering on the pledge for all tests to be processed in less than 24 hours. Blower has today's political cartoon. He has also summed up the year in a detailed 2020 cartoon, which is now available to buy as a 1,000-piece jigsaw. To win a copy, enter our competition.

'We may not succeed', says UK's Brexit negotiator

The UK's chief negotiator has warned "we may not succeed" in securing a Brexit trade deal ahead of renewed talks. Lord Frost signalled he would not be deviating from Boris Johnson's "red lines" amid speculation the departure of Dominic Cummings from No 10 could herald concessions. Read about the "significant" differences between the UK and EU. It came as the Prince of Wales yesterday restated Britain's historic ties with Europe as he took part in Germany's National Day of Mourning.

SpaceX launches four astronauts to space station

Four astronauts have been successfully launched on a flight to the International Space Station. It was Nasa's first fully-fledged mission sending a crew into orbit aboard a privately owned spacecraft. Watch the moment SpaceX, the rocket company of high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, launched the crew in the Crew Dragon capsule early today.

At a glance: More coronavirus headlines

Also in the news: Today's other headlines

Interview inquiry | Nicholas Witchell, the BBC's royal correspondent, is expected to give evidence to an independent inquiry about Panorama's interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. It comes amid claims several senior staff are "deeply disturbed" by allegations about Martin Bashir's conduct. Meanwhile, friends of Prince Charles said it was "terrible" that his name was being "dragged through the mud" in The Crown.

Around the world: Trump concedes - or does he?

Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge publicly for the first time that Joe Biden had won the election - before backtracking 90 minutes later as news of his concession spread, tweeting: "I concede NOTHING!" Harriet Alexander has the latest from the US. View today's world gallery.

View photos Donald Trump at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, yesterday - JOSHUA ROBERTS /Reuters More