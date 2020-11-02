Monday morning news briefing: National lockdown could be extended

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

Prime Minister raises prospect of lockdown extension

Are we going into lockdown for the long haul? Boris Johnson will today concede that national curbs could extend beyond December 2. The Prime Minister will tell the House of Commons that he will "seek to" end draconian new measures in a month's time, but will stop short of ruling out an extension. There is growing unrest about the restrictions among ministers, with up to 80 Tory MPs said to be considering rebelling against the Government when the new lockdown is put to a vote in Parliament on Wednesday. It came as research suggests that death scenarios used to justify a second shutdown are out of date and may be four times too high. From Thursday, household mixing will be banned across England, non-essential shops, pubs, restaurants and hairdressers will close and people will only be able to leave home for exercise, to buy essentials, for medical reasons, for education or to go to work where they cannot work from home. We have a complete guide to the new rules and address all the unanswered questions, from fishing to pantomimes.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the Duke of Cambridge was struck down with coronavirus in April - but kept the diagnosis a secret so as not to "worry" anyone. The Duke is said to have been "knocked for six" and struggled to breathe during his illness. His diagnosis came shortly after it was announced that his father had contracted the virus. Victoria Ward reports that Prince William did not want to "create further panic".

Late polls surge for Donald Trump in US election

Joe Biden's advisers are attempting to calm last-minute jitters from Democrats triggered by poll movements and criticisms of his strategy. As the US election entered the home straight, Donald Trump was given a seven-point lead in Iowa - a race pollsters previously had neck and neck. Mr Biden still enjoys a seven-point lead nationwide. Track the latest polling. And read this dispatch from US Editor Ben Riley-Smith as Mr Trump embarks on ten rallies in 48 hours. Election day tomorrow will bring a special edition of our US 2020 newsletter. It is not too late to sign up here. I can also recommend our pop-up WhatsApp group for updates.

Jacqui Smith fails to impress with her samba

Former Labour home secretary Jacqui Smith was the first celebrity to be eliminated from the 18th series of Strictly Come Dancing last night. She and Anton du Beke failed to impress with their samba. Michael Hogan says Ms Smith did not get the same public support as fellow politicians Ed Balls and Ann Widdecombe in previous years. Marianka Swain has a brutal assessment of her technique, describing the 57-year-old as "trotting like a drunk pony". For more Strictly analysis, sign up to The Ballroom Bulletin - your essential weekly companion to this year's series.

At a glance: More coronavirus headlines

Also in the news: Today's other headlines

'I don't want civil war' | Sir Keir Starmer has indicated there is a way back into Labour for Jeremy Corbyn, his predecessor as leader, who was suspended for comments that suggested the scale of anti-Semitism in the party had been exaggerated. Sir Keir called on Mr Corbyn to "reflect" on his words in which he responded to an Equalities and Human Rights Commission report on Labour anti-Semitism by arguing the issue had been "dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents".

Around the world: New arrests over Nice attack

Two more people have been arrested over last week's terror attack in Nice that left three people dead. David Chazan reports that the killer sent selfies to friends in Tunisia just the day before the atrocity.

View photos Soldiers in front of the Eiffel Tower as patrols are stepped up across France - Stephane Cardinale /Corbis/Getty More