Monday morning news briefing: Door to easing lockdown opened by a crack

Boris Johnson addresses the nation from Downing Street last night

PM announces three steps to easing lockdown

The door to Britain leaving lockdown has been opened - but by no more than a crack. Amid widespread calls for clarity, Boris Johnson will today provide more detailed plans to gradually ease coronavirus restrictions when the Government publishes its 50-page blueprint. The Prime Minister will also face MPs this afternoon after offering his "first sketch of a road map" for restarting the economy and social lives. Watch last night's statement in full. More information is today expected on a Covid-19 alert system, use of face coverings and the return of professional football. Follow updates as we get them in our liveblog. As Gordon Rayner reports, Mr Johnson's three-step "road map to recovery" included encouraging some people to return to work, relaxing the rules on exercise and reopening primary schools as early as June 1. Here are the measures he announced during his address to the nation. And this is the "conditional" timeline for how things could change over the summer.

Camilla Tominey is among many to observe that Mr Johnson's TV statement left more questions than it answered. Read her analysis of how Britain was given a road map with only vague directions - and no ETA. Telegraph writers Janet Daley, Juliet Samuel, Asa Bennett and Daniel Capurro each took something different from the PM's message. Was he "pitch perfect and luminously clear" or "incoherent and lacking a common touch"? Read their verdicts in one place. Many remarked on a lack of optimism from Mr Johnson. Sketchwriter Michael Deacon says something in him has unmistakably changed. See how newspapers reacted. And we do our best to answer some of your burning questions:

France day trip could mean four weeks in quarantine

Emmanuel Macron has threatened to impose a two-week quarantine on Britons visiting France, after the Government announced it had similar plans that could begin as early as next month. Boris Johnson said the UK would soon impose a two-week quarantine on air passengers arriving in Britain. The French president said any measure would also be imposed on Britons visiting his country - resulting in a fortnight's quarantine either side of the Channel for tourists attempting as little as a day trip. Downing Street and the Elysée issued a joint statement agreeing quarantine measures would not apply between France and the UK "at this stage". But, as Oliver Smith writes, Britons hoping to enjoy a summer break abroad look likely to be disappointed.

Crowning question: When can we get hair cut again?

Have you been having more bad hair days than usual lately? It is far from the most important issue of the pandemic, granted. But many Britons will be left wondering when they can visit their hairdresser or barber again. There might not be a cut-and-dry answer (sorry), but Sonia Haria has an exclusive interview with leading industry figures on how - and, crucially, when - hair-cutting businesses might re-open. If you cannot wait that long, read our guide to the dos and don'ts of a DIY trim.

At a glance: More coronavirus headlines

Comment and analysis

You Are Not Alone: Getting you through lockdown

Business and money briefing

Job retention scheme | Ministers are expected to extend the furlough system until the end of September, albeit at a reduced rate of 60pc, while also topping up the pay packets of staff brought back on a part-time basis. Changes to the furlough scheme could be announced by Rishi Sunak tomorrow. Oliver Gill and James Cook explain what we know.

Gallery: Pictures from around the world

Motoring on | A celebration of graduating students was organised by parents who asked neighbours to cheer them on after traditional ceremonies were cancelled due to Covid-19. View our gallery for more pictures of how the world is dealing with the coronavirus fallout.

The teenagers graduated in Richardson, Texas - TONY GUTIERREZ/AP

Also in the news today

Ex-PM's relative 'mugged' | David Cameron's father-in-law was attacked and robbed for his phone on his 300-acre estate, a court heard. Sir Reginald Sheffield, whose daughter Samantha is married to the ex-PM, had his iPhone stolen following a struggle outside his home. Magistrates heard that Sir Reginald, 74, was in his car when it unfolded.

And finally... for this morning's downtime

Daring or stupid? | A remarkable plot to overthrow the Venezuelan regime lacked everything - except courage. Colin Freeman tells the extraordinary story of how ex-US Special Forces soldiers turned into mercenaries for a mission that was always doomed to fail