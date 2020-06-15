Monday morning news briefing: 'We can't photoshop our history'

Boris Johnson visits Westfield Stratford shopping centre yesterday to see the Covid measures being taken before the reopening of non-essential shops today - JOHN NGUYEN

PM: Campaign to remove statues risks 'distorting' past

Amid an ongoing row over the removal of public monuments, Boris Johnson has warned that Britain cannot "photoshop" its long and complicated cultural history. After violent clashes between far-Right protesters and police at the weekend, the Prime Minister promises to fight "with every breath in his body" any attempt to remove the statue of Winston Churchill from Parliament Square. Writing for The Telegraph, Mr Johnson acknowledged Britain has much more to do to tackle the issue of racism and pledged to set up a cross-government commission to examine inequality. But he also launched a passionate defence of "one of the country's greatest ever leaders", declaring it the "height of lunacy" to accuse Churchill of racism. Read Mr Johnson's article for us, in which he says we have to tackle inequality now instead of rewriting the past.

Meanwhile, a policing leader has called for Home Secretary Priti Patel to ban demonstrations on health grounds during the coronavirus pandemic - rather than having statues and memorials boarded up. Ken Marsh, chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said the Government would be acting lawfully if it was to ban protests under the regulations barring no more than six people from gathering. It came as the Black Lives Matter demonstrator who was photographed carrying an injured white man away from danger on Saturday described how he was compelled to act because he feared the man was about to be killed.

'Review 2m rule within a week or we let staff go'

Thousands of non-essential shops across England are reopening their doors to customers for the first time in almost three months today in the latest easing of the coronavirus lockdown rules. But the scale of the challenge facing retailers is laid bare by an exclusive YouGov poll suggesting that half of shoppers could stay away. The hospitality sector is also warning of an impending crisis. Industry leaders will tell ministers tomorrow that a Downing Street-led review of the two-metre social distancing rule must be completed by next week - or hotels, bars and restaurants will start to sack tens of thousands of staff. At the same time, passengers on public transport will be required to wear face coverings from today. Read a simple guide to the rules that are changing.

Duchess dials in for a sprig of lavender advice

She may be a "passionate gardener" and married to one of the country's most famous plant lovers, but when the Duchess of Cornwall had a pressing question about lavender, there was only one place to turn. Listeners to BBC Radio 4's Gardeners' Question Time will this week hear the Duchess calling to quiz the panel about a variety of Scottish lavender she hopes to get her hands on. Calling from Birkhall, the Duchess says she "loves listening to your programme". Read what else she said.

Brexit latest | Boris Johnson will tell European Union leaders today they must conclude Brexit talks by autumn "at the latest" to give certainty to companies affected by the UK's exit from the EU. The Prime Minister, Michael Gove and David Frost, the PM's chief Brexit negotiator, are having "high-level talks" with Charles Michel, president of the European Council, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission and David Sassoli, president of the European Parliament. Chief Political Correspondent Christopher Hope explains what we know.

Life after lockdown: Macron claims 'first victory'

Emmanuel Macron has announced that all children can return to schools, nurseries and day-care centres next month, ending social distancing but avoiding close contact where possible. The French President also gave Paris restaurants and cafés the green light to open fully. Read David Chazan's report from Paris and view a gallery of how countries around the world are adjusting their lockdowns.

Paris had been subject to an additional restriction, under which cafes - such as Maison Sauvage - could only serve customers outdoors. - REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

'I started a business during lockdown' | Few people have emerged from the coronavirus crisis unscathed. But rather than trying to soldier on until the crisis has passed, some entrepreneurs have used the economic shock caused by Covid-19 as an opportunity to revamp their businesses or start a new one. Adam Williams speaks to some of them.

Striker's plea | Marcus Rashford has warned the Government it risks alienating a generation of future England fans unless it reverses its controversial decision to scrap free meals for deprived schoolchildren during the summer holidays. In a moving open letter published today, the Manchester United and England striker urges MPs to prevent vulnerable children from going hungry by extending the scheme.

Greatest 20th-century composer you've (probably) never heard of | He was one of Poland's most gifted composers - so why isn't Karol Szymanowski better known? Simon Heffer looks at his life.