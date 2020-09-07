Monday morning news briefing: '38 days for Brexit deal'

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

PM: Deadline to strike Brexit deal - or we walk

It is a stark warning to the European Union. Boris Johnson will today give just 38 days to strike a Brexit deal. The Prime Minister will say that if there is no breakthrough by October 15, Britain will accept No Deal and "move on". He will make clear that the UK "cannot and will not compromise on the fundamentals of what it means to be an independent country" to get a trade deal, as he insists failing to sign a deal would be "a good outcome for the UK". Chief Political Correspondent Christopher Hope explains how Mr Johnson moved decisively to break months of deadlock between negotiators over the terms of the UK's trading arrangements with the EU after the end of December's transition period.

Mr Johnson's strongly worded statement will fire the starting gun on a five-week period of negotiations about two areas of disagreement: fishing rights in UK sovereign waters and state aid rules. These talks are seen as crucial by EU sources if a deal is to be struck. So what are the issues still on the table - and what has already been agreed? Brussels Correspondent James Crisp analyses the sticking points to a trade deal.

Man, 27, arrested over city stabbing spree

A young man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder following a series of stabbings in Birmingham city centre on Sunday. West Midlands Police said the 27-year-old was held at an address in Selly Oak at around 4am today. The victims were stabbed during a rampage lasting around 90 minutes. Follow the latest here.

Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open

World No 1 Novak Djokovic was sensationally thrown out of the US Open last night after striking a ball in anger that hit a line judge. The lineswoman fell to the ground on all fours after the ball struck her in the throat. Tennis Correspondent Simon Briggs writes that she was clearly in distress and struggling to breathe when Djokovic rushed over to apologise. Meanwhile, former player Ian Flanagan is in a row with the All England Lawn Tennis Club that has gone all the way to the High Court.

At a glance: More coronavirus headlines

Also in the news: Today's other headlines

Extinction Rebellion | Sir Keir Starmer's response to the blockading of newspaper print plants by environmental protesters was "sadly and shamefully slow", the Culture Secretary writes for us today. Oliver Dowden said Sir Keir's delay in responding allowed Left-wing Labour MPs to express support for Extinction Rebellion activists. Meanwhile, the activist who drew up the blueprint to blockade printing presses likened newspapers to the Nazis. Read his extraordinary attack. And lighten the mood with today's cartoon on the subject by Blower.

Around the world: Packed to the rafters in El Salvador

Masked, tattooed gang members are seen inside a packed cell at Quezaltepeque jail in El Salvador during a media tour and inspection. The conditions in the prison have come under criticism due to the risk of coronavirus and violation of human rights. View more striking pictures from around the world in today's gallery.

